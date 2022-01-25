Still don’t have an air fryer? Here are 6 that are on sale right now

Air fryers are now available in a few colors and finishes, which means there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find a model that matches other kitchen appliances.

Which are the best 6 air fryers on sale?

Is healthy eating part of your New Year’s resolution? If it is, Dr. Jud Brewer, Head of Behavioral Health at Sharecare, says restrictive diets don’t yield long-term results. Instead, reshaping your eating habits is a sustainable solution, and if you invest in an air fryer, it may be easier than you think.

Air fryers have dominated the small kitchen appliance market for the past couple of years. It’s hardly a surprise, considering they offer a convenient way to whip up and crisp up your favorite foods without copious amounts of oil. It’s never been easier to tweak your meals to make healthier dishes.

If you still don’t have an air fryer, now is the time to buy one. Many retailers, including Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s, have marked down top models by Instant Pot, Cuisinart and more. Whether you’re looking for a compact introductory model or a deluxe air fryer with several functions, you’ll be able to pick one up at a deep discount.

Why you should finally buy an air fryer

Convenient healthy cooking

One of the top-selling points for air fryers is convenient, healthy cooking. Depending on the recipe, it might not take more than 10 to 15 minutes to make a table-ready meal, a feature that busy individuals with tight schedules can appreciate. Air fryers also offer mess-free cleanup, which cuts down on the overall amount of time dedicated to preparing meals.

User-friendly operation

Because air fryers have preset programs, up to 14 in some models, they offer “set it and forget it” cooking. Simply put, all users need to do is press a button to cook particular foods instead of struggling with temperature and cook times. Although you can adjust these settings manually for certain recipes, it’s not always necessary.

Countless recipes

There are now more air fryer recipes available than ever before. Most models come with basic cookbooks, but when users look for more involved recipes, they can hop online to read blogs or watch online cooking tutorials. There is also a growing number of compatible air fryer accessories to make specific foods, such as mini muffins and egg bites.

Back in stock

Now that the holiday rush is over, many air fryers are finally back in stock. Several models may be available now, but the stock may whittle down sooner than expected since their prices are slashed. Not only are there good deals to jump on, but it’s also wise to purchase an air fryer before it sells out during the next holiday right around the corner: Valentine’s Day.

How much are air fryers?

Depending on their capacity and their functions, air fryers cost $40-$450. Now that several models are on sale, you might be able to pick up a midrange air fryer for under $100 or a high-end model for $250 or less.

Top 6 air fryers you can get on sale today

Cuisinart Air Fryer

The stainless steel model has a space-savvy design and cooks up to 2.5 pounds of food per batch. Unlike other air fryers, it has an oven-inspired transparent door, so you can monitor cooking effortlessly.

Sold by Kohl’s

Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Oven

This dynamic model lets users enjoy 13 functions, including air fry, dehydrate and bake. It has an extra-deep design that cooks up to 4 pounds of food at a time. The air fryer also flips up for vertical storage, making it suitable for smaller kitchens.

Sold by Kohl’s

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

If you’re looking for an air fryer for juicy rotisserie chicken, this model comes with a rotisserie basket and tools. It has a sleek touch screen panel and comes with access to a companion app that offers step-by-step cooking instructions for hundreds of recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Mini 4-in-1 Air Fryer

A popular introductory model, this compact air fryer has a beginner-friendly, simple control panel. The model cooks up to 2 quarts of food at a time, and it’s large enough to accommodate a 1-pound bag of frozen fries.

Sold by Macy’s

NuWave Brio 6-in-1 Smart Air Fryer Oven

There isn’t much this air fryer can’t do, considering it has three cooking racks that make it easy to whip up several main and side dishes simultaneously. Ideal for large households, the Brio is suitable for roasting poultry up to 7 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

PowerXL Dual Basket Air Fryer

This PowerXL air fryer is one of few models with dual baskets, and it comes with a 10-quart basket that accommodates larger foods. The LED touch screen has an intuitive design and even provides reminders to shake occasionally.

Sold by Kohl’s

