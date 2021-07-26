Planning for a long flight? Here are the best neck pillows (and other necessities) for your trip

When dressing for your flight, try to avoid wearing any overly tight or restrictive clothing, as they are likely to become uncomfortable.

Flight essentials

Whether you’re heading out on a summer vacation, visiting family and friends or traveling for business, long flights can make anyone feel restless and uncomfortable from time to time. Luckily there are numerous accessories that will help make your journey relaxing and keep you feeling well-rested.

The best products for travel range from supportive neck pillows to cozy blankets to noise-canceling headphones, so you can get some much-needed sleep on your next red-eye. Most of these flight essentials can also be used on buses, trains or road trips, providing comfort wherever you go.

Flight essentials for a comfortable flight

While neck pillows may be the most important flight essential when it comes to getting some solid shut-eye, there are plenty of other must-have accessories that will benefit you during your travels.

Neck pillow

Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow

This lightweight memory foam neck pillow molds to the contours of your head and neck, giving you comfort and support. It also features a convenient earplug pocket, so you won’t have to worry about losing one halfway through a flight.

TRTL Travel Pillow

Though it may not look like a traditional neck pillow, the TRTL pillow is designed to offer a more ergonomic sleeping position, preventing your head from falling to the side. The soft fleece covering is also hypoallergenic, making it safe for all users.

Huzi Infinity Pillow

A soft and breathable pillow, this model from Huzi gives you complete 360-degree support. With several different ways to wear it, this pillow is ideal for all kinds of sleeping positions and preferences.

Cabeau Evolution S3 Neck Support Pillow

The straps in this neck pillow can easily attach to an airplane headrest, ensuring that your head won’t slide from side to side. By using this design, you’ll also help improve your spinal alignment and reduce the chance of back or neck pain after long flights.

MLVOC Travel Pillow

Not only will you receive a uniquely shaped memory foam neck pillow with this travel kit, but you’ll also get an eye mask, set of earplugs and a handy travel bag to keep all your flight essentials organized.

Travel blanket

Cocoon CoolMax Blanket

Lightweight and highly compact, you can bring this travel blanket with you anywhere you go. The polyester material will keep you warm while also wicking away moisture and increasing breathability.

BlueHills Premium Soft Travel Blanket

This soft and plush travel blanket doubles as a comfortable pillow when stowed in the included carrying case. Available in multiple colors, you can choose one to match your luggage.

Sleep mask

LKY Digital Sleep Mask 3-Pack

Made from a breathable memory foam material, these eye masks block 100% of light, so you can rest undisturbed. Plus, the 3D design won’t put any pressure on your eyelids as you doze off.

Sleep Master Sleep Mask

This secure sleep mask not only blocks annoying bright light, but also covers the ears to muffle sound and reduce the amount of disruptions while you rest. If you tend to get hot on planes, the satin material will help keep you cool.

Earplugs

EarPlanes Earplugs

We all know planes can be noisy, which is why a quality set of earplugs are a must-have travel essential. These EarPlane earplugs are constructed from hypoallergenic silicone and even help regulate air pressure to reduce popping and clogging.

Noise-canceling headphones

Sony MDRZX110NC Noise-Canceling Headphones

High-end noise-canceling headphones can get expensive, making this budget-friendly Sony model a great bang for your buck. The ambient noise reduction will help block out the drone of the engine and other bothersome sounds.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds

If you prefer wireless headphones instead, these noise-canceling Bose earbuds offer some of the best sound quality and effective noise cancellation available for their small size. They may be pricey, but for frequent flyers, they’re worth the investment.

Seat cushion

Therm-a-Rest Lite Seat Ultralight Inflatable Seat Cushion

Inflatable seat cushions allow you to adjust the firmness exactly to your liking, so you can sit comfortably throughout your flight. This Therm-a-Rest model is also great for hiking, camping, concerts, sports games and any other event that requires extended seated periods.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion

For those who prefer a cushion that is slightly more plush, the ComfiLife gel cushion is designed to help relieve lower back and sciatica pain. The ergonomic shape fits perfectly within the confines of your seat and promotes better posture.

Footrest

Angemay Airplane Footrest

Simply elevating your legs and feet during a flight can help alleviate swelling and leg stiffness. You can easily buckle this footrest to your tray table and instantly have a place to rest your feet.

Jet lag prevention

Miers Labs No Jet Lag Homeopathic Jet Lag Remedy

Having the right accessories can create a relaxing atmosphere helping you get the rest you need, but sometimes it’s still not enough to fight jet lag. Taking an all-natural jet lag remedy, like these tablets from Miers Lab, can help reduce fatigue without any unwanted side effects.

Vitafusion Extra Strength Melatonin Gummy Vitamins

If you’re one of the many people who find it difficult to sleep on a plane, taking a natural melatonin supplement before taking off can sometimes help promote a deep, restful sleep and even reduce the effects of jet lag.

Cleansing wipes

Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes

After a long day of traveling and rushing from place to place, a soothing facial wipe will not only make you a little cleaner, but also provide a fresh and renewed feeling. The Simple Cleansing facial wipes are free from any harsh chemicals, so your skin will feel soft and rejuvenated.

