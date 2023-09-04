SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports that this Labor Day weekend is already more deadly than last year’s.

GDPS recorded 17 fatal accidents over the Labor Day weekend. Seven of those happened Sunday night.

Last year’s final count was 15 by the end of Monday, so we’re already ahead of those numbers.

AAA says that the worst traffic may already be behind us since Thursday and Friday were the peak travel times in our area.

Drivers News 3 spoke to say they’re trying their best to stay out of heavy traffic.

“Luckily I haven’t seen any wrecks on the way down here,” said Christine Vines, a driver in Savannah. “There’s definitely busy roads so it’s going to happen unfortunately, so you just have to be aware of who’s in front of you and who’s behind you.”

Airway travel also saw an increase in traffic. Savannah Hilton Head Airport said they transported 30,000 passengers over the weekend.