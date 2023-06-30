SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Millions of Americans will be flying and driving this holiday weekend. And while avoiding traffic will be almost impossible there are a few things you should do to keep yourself and your family safe.

“Savannah has been identified as a hot spot. A lot of people are traveling to Savannah.”

While airports across the country will be crowded with people, highways and interstates will be packed with cars.

Nationally, more than 42 million people are projected to hit the roads this holiday weekend – according to AAA.

Here at home, more than a million Georgians will be traveling by car.

And with extra vehicles on the roadway during holidays comes more crashes.

“We see an increase in traffic volumes throughout the state and we do see an increase in traffic crashes,” said Jill Nagel, GDOT spokesperson.

Driving the speed limit, paying attention to the road, the cars behind you and in front of you and being well-rested are ways you can keep your family safe along.

Also, you need to know the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending lane closures for the holiday weekend.

As always GDOT urges you to be cautious when driving near construction areas.

Nagel explained, “We ask that you slow down and pay attention to the roadway when you’re traveling through these work zones.”

AAA says the best way to avoid traffic this weekend is to make sure to leave before noon. Late afternoon and evening is when you’ll most likely be sitting in gridlock.

To keep up with what’s ahead of you, GDOT has an app called 511 Georgia. You can also call that number or visit their website to get traffic alerts.

Nagel suggested, “So utilizing 511 keeps you ahead of the game in knowing what’s ahead on your travels.”

If those estimates come true it would break past July 4th travel records.