If you want an eco-friendly way of getting around but don’t want to ride a traditional bicycle, an electric scooter can be worth it. Electric scooters are fun and can be used recreationally, but many people use them for short-distance commuting.

Electric scooters may all look the same, but there are varying features to think about. And while they are expensive, there are several affordable models.

In this article: iScooter Electric Scooter, Evercross H5 Electric Scooter and AovoPro Electric Scooter

What you should know about electric scooters

Price

If you want a top-quality folding electric scooter, you may have to spend $1,000 to $2,000. However, if you’re looking for something more affordable, some minimalist scooters with less powerful motors can cost $300 to $500.

Rider weight

All electric scooters have a specified rider weight, which is a crucial consideration. You should not exceed the indicated rider weight, because this can be unsafe. If you’re close to the limit of supported weight capacity, you may notice that the scooter moves more slowly and experience an overall decrease in performance.

Motor and power output

Electric scooters contain brushless motors within the frame of the wheels, and their power output is expressed in watts. If you’re planning on using your electric scooter recreationally and on flat surfaces, a motor with a power output of 200 to 300 watts is adequate. However, for commuting, you’ll want a more powerful motor with an output of at least 500 watts to help you accelerate more quickly and traverse hills.

What to look for in a quality electric scooter

Durable tires

Larger tires are best for traveling over bumpy roads. Although they’re more expensive, pneumatic tires offer better control than air-filled tires and facilitate a smoother riding experience, even over mildly rugged terrain.

Braking system

Reliable brakes are essential for any scooter, and the best are disc brakes, which offer the most stopping power. Some scooters have regenerative braking systems, which don’t require any maintenance, but they are less effective than disc brakes at slowing down.

Range

Range refers to how far a scooter can travel before the battery runs out. It depends on factors such as rider weight, average speed and motor power. The best electric scooters can travel 20 to 30 miles before the battery needs to be recharged, but more affordable models usually offer a distance range of 15 to 20 miles.

Speed

You’re not going to win a race against cars or motorcycles on your scooter, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider how fast it goes. Some scooters can travel as fast as 30 mph, but the most common top speed range is 15 to 25 mph.

Lighting

Riding in the dark can be dangerous if your scooter doesn’t have headlights and taillights. They alert other drivers to your presence, and tell them if you’re slowing down and in which direction you’re heading.

Best electric scooters for adults

iScooter Electric Scooter

This scooter can go as fast as 21 mph and has a downhill braking battery. The 10-inch puncture-resistant tires are excellent for short trips, and the dual rear shock absorption offers superior comfort on bumpy roads.

Sold by Amazon

Evercross H5 Electric Scooter

This scooter has an 800-watt brushless hub motor that offers a cruising range of 18 to 28 miles and a top speed of 28 mph. It has safety taillights, three-speed modes and a dual braking system that’s highly responsive, even at high speeds.

Sold by Amazon

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter

This scooter offers 60 minutes of continuous riding and can go as fast as 11 mph. It has a kick-start motor, an all-steel frame, a durable aluminum deck and a twist-grip throttle for controlling acceleration.

Sold by Amazon

AovoPro Electric Scooter

This scooter has a high-capacity battery, bright headlights with a 15-meter range, regenerative anti-lock braking and a collapsible design for easy storage. The smartphone app can be used to lock the scooter and adjust speed and brake settings.

Sold by Amazon

Phantomgogo R1 Electric Scooter

With 12-inch front and rear tires, this scooter is fantastic for short-distance trips and cruising at 15 mph for up to 20 miles. It can be ridden in a standing or comfortable seated position and has anti-slip grip tape for maximum stability.

Sold by Amazon

Megawheels Electric Scooter

If you’re looking for a scooter with a straightforward design and a durable build, this is an excellent buy. It can support going uphill at an incline of up to 15 degrees without decreasing speed or performance, and it charges in just three hours.

Sold by Amazon

Segway Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter

With a 300-watt output, this scooter offers speeds of up to 15 mph and has 10-inch tires and superior shock absorption for a smooth ride. It has three-speed settings and a smart battery management system that notifies the rider of its status.

Sold by Amazon

Jetson Eris Electric Scooter

With a lightweight build and a water-resistant design, this scooter is excellent for riding on both sunny and rainy days. It has a built-in phone mount that is hands-free, an LCD screen, three speed modes to help you get the best mileage, and an upgraded folding mechanism for easy storage.

Sold by Amazon

TopMate ES32 Adult Electric Scooter Mini Tricycle

This scooter has 10-inch pneumatic tires, features a foldable design and supports up to 220 pounds. It charges in under four hours and has adjustable three-speed settings, with the highest letting you travel up to 15 mph.

Sold by Amazon

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD Electric Scooter

This wide-board scooter is perfect if you want plenty of foot room. It has a padded seat for comfortable riding, a cargo carrier and a hub-driven motor that is maintenance-free. Plus, rear-wheel drive enhances traction and steering on rugged terrain.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.