Which toy buses are best?

What child hasn’t dreamed of driving a bus? Children are often fascinated by vehicles, and the bigger, the better! From school buses to city buses, children love the ride that takes them to the places they like.

Naturally, children also love to play with toy buses. There are many types, from remote-controlled and ride-on toy buses to ordinary handheld ones. For a truly interactive and unique experience, the Fisca Remote Control Bus is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a toy bus

Safety

As with all children’s toys, check the manufacturer’s age recommendation before purchase. Small parts can be choking hazards, so toys like Lego kits are rarely recommended for children under four years old. Additionally, little fingers can get trapped in small places and cut on sharp edges, so be sure to watch for potential hazards when deciding if a toy bus is suitable for your child.

Batteries

We all know that look of disappointment on a child’s face when they unwrap a gift with glee, only to find their new toy doesn’t include the batteries. Memories like these linger in young minds. However, this can be easily avoided by checking whether the batteries are included. Check which batteries are required and purchase them along with the toy if necessary.

Educational content

Motor skills involving movement of the arms, legs and body can be developed with ride-on toys. Other motor skills, such as hand-eye coordination, can be grown using remote-controlled vehicles, also known as RC vehicles. Other educational buses can teach children the alphabet, songs and other important things.

What to look for in a quality toy bus

Detail

Older kids that are obsessed with vehicles may notice the differences between buses from different cities and countries. If this describes your child, consider buying authentically detailed toy buses.

Accessories and add-ons

Passengers are a great accessory that will steer any child’s imagination. Make sure any add-ons are compatible with your toy bus or will fit inside. For example, Lego is always compatible with other Lego kits. However, Lego figures could be small enough to be used as passengers with other toy buses. Also, keep in mind that RC buses and other RC vehicles should run on separate frequencies so they can be driven together.

Material

Toy buses made of high-quality, durable, toxin-free plastic is best for toddlers. Cheap plastic should be avoided because it can easily snap and cause harm. Finely detailed buses should be made from sturdy metal, but be aware that giving metal toy buses to small children could mean damage to your baseboards and table legs.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy bus

Standard handheld or friction-powered toy buses can cost as little as $5, while RC buses and building kits can go as high as a few hundred dollars. Ride-on buses are likely to set you back somewhere between $40-$60.

Toy bus FAQ

What accessories can be bought with a toy bus?

A. A bus-driver uniform may be a fun accessory for a child playing with a toy bus, especially a ride-on bus. Passenger figures are another accessory, but be sure they are small enough to fit inside the bus. Other types of vehicles can be incorporated into play, and children can act out their own stories. For example, kids can create their own cities by adding a police car, ambulance or other similar vehicle. City-themed play mats are also great for children who love playing with handheld cars or negotiating roads with small RC vehicles.

Will a toy bus featuring noises be tolerable?

A. This varies from person to person. A toy bus may not be as loud or repetitive as an emergency toy car, but some may feature repetitive songs and other noises. As with any toy featuring sound, consider your tolerance threshold to noise before purchase. However, keep in mind that batteries can be removed when peace in the household is sorely needed.

What’s the best toy bus to buy?

Top toy bus

Fisca Remote Control Bus

What you need to know: This well-detailed RC bus is designed for children, but can be used by anyone with a passion for RC vehicles.

What you’ll love: This bus can be used simultaneously with other RC vehicles without signal interference. It features an easy-to-use controller that gives control over movement, acceleration, the door and the horn. The realistic sounds and lighting complete the experience.

What you should consider: The rechargeable battery for the bus is included. However, two AAs required for the controller are not.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy bus for the money

Corper Toys Friction-powered Die-Cast Metal Bus Set

What you need to know: This set of four different buses offers lights, sounds and is perfect for a group of kids at play.

What you’ll love: The die-cast metal buses are sturdy, durable and free of sharp edges. Each bus measures almost 6 inches long and runs on friction-power. Just set the bus on the ground, draw it back, then release it and watch it go. The set comes complete with AG13 button batteries that run vehicle lights and sound.

What you should consider: This set is recommended for kids ages 3 and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Tikes: Little Baby Bum: Wheels On The Bus Scoot

What you need to know: This is an excellent ride-on toy from Little Tikes aimed at toddlers from 12 months to 3 years old.

What you’ll love: This ride-on will help develop gross motor skills, as well as balance and coordination. Interactive features include a horn for honking and turn signals that light up. Kids will love the educational songs it plays, and parents will love the volume control on the underside!

What you should consider: The seat has a storage compartment underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

