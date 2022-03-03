Which ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop is best?

“One Piece” is a wildly popular anime and manga that many people consider to be one of the most popular long-running anime shows of all time. If you’re a “One Piece” fan, or know someone who is, you may want to find some memorabilia as a gift or add to your collection. “One Piece” Funko Pop figurines are an affordable item that any fan is sure to love. The Portgas D. Ace Funko Pop is a popular option, but there are several other “One Piece” Funko Pop figurines available as well.

What to know before you buy a ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop

What is ‘One Piece?’

“One Piece” is an anime series based on the manga of the same name, written by Eiichiro Oda. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for a legendary treasure known as One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy has unique powers that allow him to stretch his body like rubber. Luffy uses these powers to save others from villains, many of which have special powers of their own.

‘One Piece’ characters

Monkey D. Luffy is a young child with unique powers that captains the Going Merry.

Roronoa Zoro is a powerful swordsman who fights with three swords at the same time. Zoro’s goal in the show is to become the world’s greatest swordsman.

Usopp is an inventor who is known for lying often. Usopp provides much of the comedic relief in the series and eventually becomes quite powerful.

Nami is a talented cartographer who aims to draw a complete map of the world. Nami was forced to help an evil pirate named Arlong most of her life but eventually joined the Straw Hats with Monkey D. Luffy.

Sanji is an accomplished cook and fighter who never refuses a meal to someone who is starving. Sanji fights primarily using kicks and is often seen smoking a cigarette.

Chopper is a blue-nosed reindeer who can change into numerous different forms. Chopper was raised by a doctor named Doctor Hiriluk who modeled his worldview after famous pirates.

What is Funko Pop?

Funko Pop toys are collectible figures modeled after famous characters from pop culture. Most Funko Pop toys are roughly the same size, making them easy to display together. Funko Pop partnered with countless anime, movies, TV shows, musicians and more to give fans memorable collectibles that don’t take up too much space.

What to look for in a quality ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop

Packaging

Many Funko Pop collectors prefer to leave their figurines in the box, which have unique designs that add an extra flair. Additionally, they protect the toy and help keep their figurine in mint condition in case they ever increase in value. If you’re purchasing a Funko Pop online, look for a figurine that doesn’t have many complaints about damaged boxes in the reviews.

Authenticity

With the rising popularity of Funko Pop, many scammers have tried to cash in on the craze by making fake Funko Pop toys. The best way to ensure your toy is authentic is to check the serial number on the box. If you receive a Funko Pop toy without a serial number, you may want to get in touch with the seller and request a refund.

Popular character

If you’re buying a Funko Pop for your child or a friend, you may want to ask them who their favorite characters are from “One Piece.” If you can’t find out who their favorite character is, you can’t go wrong with a cute character like Chopper or any of the other main characters from the show.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop

Most “One Piece” Funko Pop toys cost around $20-$30, although variants and special edition figures may cost more.

‘One Piece’ Funko Pop FAQ

How do I protect my Funko Pop toy?

A. The best way to keep your Funko Pop figurine safe is to keep it in the box. There are also numerous storage cases you can purchase to store your Funko Pop toys.

Is ‘One Piece’ appropriate for children?

A. Although there is some violence and occasional swear words, many parents feel that “One Piece” is appropriate for children 10 years old and up.

What’s the best ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop “One Piece” Portgas D. Ace

What you need to know: Fans of the show will love this collectible toy featuring Luffy’s older brother.

What you’ll love: The paint and sculpting on this Funko Pop is top-notch. It features him wearing his signature hat with flames on his fists.

What you should consider: The figurine is top-heavy, so it may be hard to ensure it stands on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘One Piece’ Funko Pop for the money

Funko Pop “One Piece” Nami

What you need to know: Nami is one of the strongest female protagonists in the show, and this Funko Pop toy does an excellent job of bringing her to life.

What you’ll love: Fans love the intricate detail on Nami’s clothing. She is featured holding her powerful Clima-Tact staff.

What you should consider: Some buyers noticed painting errors on their figurines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop “One Piece” Chopper

What you need to know: Fans of the show are sure to love this Straw Hats’ adorable mascot, Chopper.

What you’ll love: This figure accurately captures Chopper’s feistiness. Most buyers received this Funko Pop in a protective case that kept the box in pristine condition.

What you should consider: Some buyers received damaged boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

