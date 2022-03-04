Which MindWare toy is best?

MindWare offers a variety of interactive toys and activities that can help inspire confidence and boost mental acuity. The brand offers fun options and games that can be played alone and with groups in order to also boost social skills and inspire collaboration. These toys also help encourage more refined motor skills and even advanced planning. Find the perfect MindWare toy that your kid will love from the creatively inclined to the conceptual innovation.

What is MindWare?

According to the website, MindWare is a company that helps to make and innovate engaging games that aim to be both fun and educational. The company first started around the 1990s and now offers several different toy options that explore a wide range of different skills.

MindWare is a company that now holds various awards and accolades for the success and useful applications of their toys. Some toys have even won the Mensa select award. The toys and games created by the company are mainly focused on making learning a fun experience.

Are educational games helpful?

Yes. Educational games are a helpful way to find alternative methods of learning that can help keep both the attention and curiosity of a kid. Games that are educational in nature have the added benefit of teaching multiple skills at once in a way that may prove beneficial to kids that tend to benefit from a more hands-on approach.

Best one-player MindWare toys

Toys that can be played on an individual level can boost both confidence and problem-solving skills. The toys can vary from artistic in nature to more task-oriented in order to cater to a variety of interests. Interactive physical games, as opposed to virtual games, also provide a different method of interaction that can encourage kids to also engage with the actual space around them through simple tasks, such as building with planks.

MindWare Imagination Magnets

The set of portable 42 wooden magnets can be made into over 50 provided puzzles. The set is recommended for kids that are older than 3 years of age. It weighs just under 4 pounds, so it’s ideal for play-on-the-go.

MindWare Dig it Up! Discoveries (Giant Gem)

This massive gemstone spans 7 inches by 4 inches. The set includes 12 gems that can be discovered within the provided gemstone. The kit comes with additional accessories, such as two tools for chiseling. This toy is recommended for children age 4 and up.

MindWare Marble Circuit

This set can be played alone in order to improve mental quickness and accuracy. The game is recommended for children age 8 and up. It comes with over 50 different puzzles and eight steel marbles.

MindWare Science Academy Bath Bomb Lab

The set comes with 20 different pieces. It comes with an informative guide book that includes instructions for children age 8 and up. It’s an ideal kit to spark an interest in chemistry, with a fun, approachable activity that includes nontoxic ingredients.

MindWare Science Academy Squishy Ball Lab

This set can make up to six slime balls. It includes various accessories, such as a funnel and two bags containing corn starch. The set weighs over 2 pounds and it’s recommended for children age 8 and up.

MindWare KEVA Brainbuilders

This toy comes with 20 planks and over 20 colorful cards that are full of new conceptual building challenges. The building challenges range in difficulty, even up to expert level. The toy can be placed away into a convenient bag to keep all of the pieces together.

Best creative MindWare toys

Find a toy that encourages creativity and skill-building. Such toys may not seem educational at first glance, but these games can improve important abilities, like building out from set concepts and expanding upon provided information. Creative tools and activities also boost a different portion of skills in order to provide a more well-rounded learning experience.

MindWare Make Your Own Glitter Photo Snow Globe

This set includes the option to create two glittery, personalized snow globes. Your kid can include photos and even design innovative objects sculpted from clay. It is recommended for children ages 6 and up.

MindWare Paint Your Own Stepping Stone: Box Turtle

Paint a cement stone turtle with 12 different colors. This stone is intended more for decoration after personalization and can be proudly displayed in a calm garden. The set is recommended for kids older than 6 years old and the turtle weighs just under 3 pounds.

MindWare Make Your Own Cross Stitch

This set includes 12 pendants to create personalized cross-stitch designs and a book of useful instructions. This toy can help teach the useful skill of cross-stitching and inspire imaginative designs. It’s recommended for people over the age of 8 and can help improve dexterity and emphasize concentration.

Best group MindWare toys

Multi-person games are a great way to build social skills and mental strength. The games can also work in an interactive and interpersonal way to boost self-esteem and communication skills in younger kids. These games can also be used with people that vary in ages in order to work with and encourage different skill sets and perspectives.

MindWare Q-bitz

This toy is made from wood and is ideal for groups between two to four people. Game is great for improving mental acuteness and comes with over 200 possible options. It’s recommended for kids over 6, all the way up to adults.

Qwirkle Board Game

The game includes over 100 wooden pieces and it includes a useful drawstring bag that’s ideal for organization. Basic rules of the game allow for younger players to thrive and practice thinking ahead. This game is recommended for children older than age 6, and it can be played with two to four people.

