Which Lego Scarlet Witch is best?

The recent “Wandavision” show on Disney+ was a big success. It featured Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, alongside her love interest, Vision. Scarlet Witch has grown in popularity, and her merchandising sales have risen, too. Lego is beginning to include her in its sets.

Currently, the best Lego set to feature her is the Lego: Super Heroes: Airport Battle. Expect to see more Lego sets featuring her after her next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Doctor Strange in the 2022 movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

What to know before you buy a Lego Scarlet Witch

A hard-to-find character

There are many Lego Marvel sets to collect and build. However, few of them currently contain Scarlet Witch. Some previous sets featuring her have been discontinued and are difficult to locate.

Investment or toy?

Naturally, Legos are played with. They make great birthday gifts, Christmas gifts or just a gift bought as a treat. However, they could be a wise investment, too. Lego sets do eventually get retired. Buying a Lego set about to be retired may be a smart choice. You can find out about these on the Lego website.

Budget

Legos are by no means economically priced. With a little searching, you can find bargains, but they are generally considered expensive. The cost of an extensive Lego collection soon adds up. Still, there are many benefits and acquired skills from using Legos.

Suitable age

Legos consist of many small parts and should never be given to a child under age 4. Infants and toddlers should build with Lego Duplo sets, which have bigger bricks that are safer for that age group. Lego also bases its age-range recommendations on how complicated each set is. Knowledge of the child you are buying for can help you make good decisions, as many children benefit from more complex kits.

Number of pieces

You can gauge the bang for your buck of a Lego kit by finding out the number of pieces it contains and the dimensions of the built objects. Some people find that built sets are smaller than anticipated and feel they didn’t get the value they expected for the money they spent.

What to look for in a quality Lego Scarlet Witch

Character variety

As Lego sets featuring Scarlet Witch are based on Marvel movies, the characters she is included with should reflect those movies. She has had a colorful journey and has battled alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk and others against antagonists such as Thanos and Ultron. Her love interest is The Vision, and they appeared alongside each other on “Wandavision.”

Building fun

Half of the fun with Legos is the building process. Following instructions and completing tasks is a lot of fun, and there should be enough building in a Lego kit to satisfy any child. Smaller kits are quicker and easier to make, which should be reflected in the cost. Larger kits take more focus to build but go a long way to developing a Lego world.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch features in a limited number of Lego kits. Rarer kits that are discontinued can be found with some searching, but these will likely be at a premium price. Generally, kits including Scarlet Witch cost over $100. Even a solitary Scarlet Witch minifigure can cost between $10-$35.

Lego Scarlet Witch FAQ

What skills can my child develop with Lego?

A. Creative thinking can be developed. Lego kits come with instructions, but they don’t have to be followed. Anything can be created with these little blocks, and all that is needed is a little imagination. However, building to the instructions will develop cognitive skills. This should lead to a sense of achievement and a great deal of satisfaction when completed.

How can I invest wisely in Lego?

A. Buying soon-to-be-retired kits will boost the value of your kit quickly. Taking care of it is essential, and the golden rule is to not open the box. Leave the packaging intact, and return any damaged packaging. Store the box carefully at room temperature.

What’s the best Lego Scarlet Witch to buy?

Top Lego Scarlet Witch

Lego: Super Heroes: Airport Battle

What you need to know: This set is based on the epic airport battle scene from “Captain America: Civil War” and is recommended to kids ages 8 to 14.

What you’ll love: This 807-piece set is one of the few to feature Scarlet Witch. There are a plethora of other characters, including Giant-Man as the centerpiece figure. The package includes an awesome Quinjet and an air-traffic control tower to reenact the classic movie scene.

What you should consider: A few characters from the scene are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego Scarlet Witch for the money

Lego Marvel: “Avengers Endgame”: Final Battle

What you need to know: This set is based on the battle scene that concluded the Infinity Saga and is aimed at kids and collectors 8 and over.

What you’ll love: Scarlet Witch has cool energy fields coming out of her hands and feet, giving the minifigure a magical, powerful aura. Other popular characters from the movie are featured in this 527-piece set, including Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Captain America and, of course, the villainous Thanos.

What you should consider: Scarlet Witch’s energy fields are not quite the correct color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego: Marvel Studios Series: Set of 12 Collectible Minifigures

What you need to know: This set of 12 superhero minifigures is suitable for children from 6 years old.

What you’ll love: This pack has been released to celebrate the Disney+ Marvel shows that have been released recently. Included is Scarlet Witch, wearing her comic-book look from “Wandavision.” Other characters included are White Vision and Monica Rambeau from the same series.

What you should consider: This is only a minifigure set and doesn’t include any buildings or vehicles to build.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

