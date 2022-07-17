A storage unit can be built solely to hold board games or can serve another function, such as an ottoman.

Which storage idea for board-game collections is best?

Board games are an excellent way to connect with family and friends in organized activity. If you are running out of space for all of your board games, storage options include both multi-purpose items with hidden space and proud showcases. The Atlantic Drawbridge Media Storage Cabinet is the best storage available for your games.

How do you measure for a storage unit?

Besides your sense of style, you’ll need to keep in mind how much room you have for a storage unit. Measure the space at least three times, and do the third measurement out at a different time to see if anything changes in how you measure the space. Smartphones such as the iPhone offer built-in measurement apps, but they usually work best on physical objects rather than open spaces. When in doubt, use a traditional measuring tape and buy an item with a flexible return option.

How do you maximize the space you already have?

If you are looking to maximize and extend your current space while looking for additional storage options, clear your shelves of clutter and place your board games on the newly created open area. You can add some of the previous items back to the shelf after your games have been accounted for.

Functional storage

A designated storage area for all of your board games is best if you have plenty of games and are still looking to expand the collection, or if you can afford to set aside a specific area for games.

Best functional storage idea for board-game collections

Atlantic Drawbridge Media Storage Cabinet

Although it’s built to store CDs, DVDs and video games, this ebony-textured wooden cabinet is great for board games, too. It weighs about 15 pounds and includes five shelves that can be adjusted to accommodate extra-tall board games. The cabinet is 19-by-7-by-36 inches. Some assembly is required.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Elegant Home Fashions Anna Floor Cabinet

This floor cabinet’s two shelves can be adjusted to accommodate your board games, and it has a classic look with its tempered-glass windows, antique brass-finish hinges and body of engineered wood. The cabinet weighs just under 50 pounds and is 12.5 inches long, 26 inches wide and 34 inches high.

Sold by Amazon

ClosetMaid KidSpace 2-Tier Horizontal Storage Shelf

This sturdy white storage unit includes two practical shelves with a variety of little nooks to better accommodate smaller items. The shelf is wall-mounted 40 inches wide, 29 inches high and 14 inches deep.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Multi-purpose storage idea for board-game collections

An item that functions as a useful piece of furniture as well as storage fills a dual purpose and can blend into a room without drawing attention to your expanding board game collection.

Best multi-purpose storage idea for board-game collections

Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman

This foldable bench is made with both style and practicality in mind, able to hold about 400 pounds and designed with a lid that includes a cushion seat. It’s 31-by-15-by-15 inches.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Household Essentials Vintage Decorative Home Storage Trunk

The rectangular storage trunk has a sophisticated, vintage feel and includes three drawers ideal for light storage. It’s 22-by-13-by-14 inches.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Kate and Laurel Cates Classic Farmhouse Small Wooden Storage Chest Trunk

The farmhouse-inspired wooden trunk comes in gray, white and rustic brown, with tasteful brass hardware. It’s 14-by-27-by-14 inches, and relatively heavy at about 20 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Otto & Ben Folding Toy Box Chest with Smart Life Top

This fabric-and-wood chest comes in 11 hues such as royal blue, lime green and amber orange to add a fun touch of color to your room. It’s 45-by-15-by-15 inches. Be aware: Depending on the color, expert assembly from Amazon can more than triple the chest’s cost.

Sold by Amazon

Simpli Home Owen Coffee Table Table Lift Top Storage Ottoman

This stylish mid-century modern table comes in seven colors including distressed saddle brown and natural. Its frame is made of wood as well as engineered wood, and it’s 34-by-26-by-19 inches.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Better Homes and Gardens Round Tufted Storage Ottoman

The round fabric ottoman comes in four colors, including aqua and navy. Keep in mind that this ottoman is circular, so it will be more difficult to accommodate larger games.

Sold by Amazon

