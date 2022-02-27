Which Power Rangers Megazord toys are best?

Since “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” first aired in the U.S. in 1993, the Power Rangers franchise has been a huge hit with kids. If a child in your life has asked for a Power Rangers Megazord toy, it’s important to find out which are worth the money and which should be left on the shelf.

In the world of Power Rangers, a Megazord is a gigantic robot that’s formed when the Rangers’ smaller robots, known as Zords, come together to defeat the biggest of foes. Megazord toys can sometimes be disassembled into smaller Zords but often, they come as one solid piece.

Best Power Rangers Megazord toys

Power Rangers Dino Fury Megazord Mega Pack

Anyone who’s a fan of the 2021 “Power Rangers Dino Fury” series will love this Megazord toy. What sets it apart from many others is that it can be disassembled into five separate Zords, which gives it more scope for play. These Zords can be combined in different ways to create a range of Megazord configurations, providing hours of fun. It’s suitable for kids aged 4 and up, though younger kids may find it tricky to assemble.

Playskool Heroes Mega Mighties Power Rangers Megazord Action Figure

This Megazord figure is suitable for ages 3 and up and is a great choice of Power Rangers toy for young kids who might struggle with more complex offerings. It’s poseable with six points of articulation and comes with a sword and a couple of snap-on shields that the Megazord can use in battle. It’s lightweight and reasonably compact, so it’s easy for little kids to play with and carry around.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel DX Ninja Steel Megazord

From the “Ninja Steel” series of Power Rangers that aired in 2017 and 2018, this cool-looking Megazord can morph into two different modes, as well as disassembling into five individual zords. It has a cockpit that any 5-inch Power Ranger figure can fit into, although there’s a compatible figure included. It also comes with a weapon for defeating those evil foes.

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Beast-X Megazord

A 10-inch scale action figure of a Megazord from the 2019-2020 “Power Rangers Beast Morphers” series, this toy comes with two accessories: a sword and a shield. It’s suitable for kids 4 and older and it doesn’t disassemble into separate Zords, making it simpler to play with and meaning kids can’t lose parts and become unable to reassemble it into Megazord form. That said, older kids may get bored with it after a short length of time.

Power Rangers Zeo Megazord 12-inch Collectible Action Figure

Inspired by the 1996 “Power Rangers Zeo,” this is an excellent choice of Megazord toy for kids who have gone back and watched the early seasons of the show or for adult fans who watched it in their youth. The package artwork was even based on the ’90s branding, making it a true nostalgia kick. This Megazord toy is poseable and comes with five interchangeable helmets.

Playskool Heroes Power Rangers Power Morphin Megazord

This huge 2-foot Megazord playset is suitable for ages 3 and up and is ideal for young Power Rangers fans. Kids will have fun transforming it from a humanoid Megazord into a powerful beast. It comes with a 3-inch Red Ranger to play with and is kitted out with a range of lights and sounds to make play even more fun. You can buy additional Playskool Power Rangers figures for more play options.

Power Rangers Deluxe Megazord Samurai Gigazord

This impressive-looking Megazord comes from the “Power Rangers Samurai” series. Although it aired back in 2011 and 2012, thanks to streaming TV, any keen Power Rangers fan is likely to have seen it. This Megazord figure has two modes: one as a standard humanoid Megazord robot and the other as a sleek spaceship. What’s more, users can combine it with other figures from the ZordBuilder collection to make even bigger and more impressive Ultrazords. It comes with a katana sword and an articulating claw accessory, so kids have plenty of ways to battle with this Megazord.

Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Megazord Megapack

Based on the original Megazord from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” this set consists of five separate Zord toys that can be morphed together to create one awesome Megazord. This toy measures around 14 inches when fully assembled into Megazord mode and comes with the Megazord Power Sword from the original show. It’s a great toy for kids with plenty to keep them entertained, but the quality of the finish isn’t high enough to excite most adult collectors. It’s suitable for ages 4 and up, though young kids may have issues with the connectors, which are somewhat flimsy.

Hasbro Megazord Power Ranger

This Megazord toy is also based on the Mighty Morphin Megazord from the original series, but this is a simpler and cheaper version. Unlike the option above, it doesn’t disassemble into separate Zords and is instead stuck in Megazord mode. It does come with the Megazord Power Sword, however, and is poseable to make it more fun to play with. It’s designed for ages 4 and up, though older kids might find it has limited uses.

Power Rangers Megazord Bull Megazord

From “Power Rangers Samurai,” this figure can be easily transformed from a Samurai robot Megazord to a bull Megazord and back again. Kids ages 4 and up will have a great time playing with this Power Rangers Megazord toy. While it doesn’t separate into individual Zords, it’s compatible with other toys in the ZordBuilder range to transform into even bigger creations. It comes with shoulder blasters and a gatling cannon to play with.

