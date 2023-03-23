Which Magic Mixies toy is best?

Magic Mixies are great for kids who love interactive toys and craft time. Mixies are fluffy plush toys with big sparkling eyes, little horns and a gemstone on the forehead. Your child can mix up potions in the Mixie’s cauldron and take care of their wish-granting Mixies doll. Take a look at the Magic Mixies Magical Misting Pink Cauldron Set to see how the magic begins.

What to know before you buy a Magic Mixies toy

Mixies vs. Mixlings

Similar to Hatchimals, Magic Mixies come in plush form and as small plastic figurines.

Magic Mixies are full size plush toys that come with a wand, spell book, cauldron and spell ingredients. The plush toy stands about 8 inches tall and reacts to the wand with sound and light features. The plush toy set comes in pink or blue and is more expensive.

are full size plush toys that come with a wand, spell book, cauldron and spell ingredients. The plush toy stands about 8 inches tall and reacts to the wand with sound and light features. The plush toy set comes in pink or blue and is more expensive. Magic Mixies Mixlings are miniature plastic Mixies figurines that stand only a few inches tall. You can’t mix ingredients in the small cauldron, but there are more accessories to play with and the figurines come in more than two colors. Even the most basic Mixlings set comes with at least two to four figurines and a cauldron.

How it works

The full size Magic Mixies set has a spacious cauldron that produces sound and light effects. Adding water to it prompts bubbling and boiling sound effects. One by one, potion ingredients are mixed into the water using the wand while more light and sound effects indicate that the magic is working.

Once all ingredients are added, the cauldron mists and the plush Magic Mixies toy is revealed through a trapdoor. The fun doesn’t end here. The plush toy builds energy through sleeping and being petted on the head. Then it can grant wishes and cast spells.

If your child would like their Mixies doll to appear again, they can put the toy back in the cauldron and turn the key to hide it. This trick can also be used with Mixies jewels. You just have to make sure the toy being concealed is locked into place.

Batteries

The Magic Mixies cauldron comes with a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that cannot be replaced. The plush toy is not rechargeable and uses three LR44 batteries that come with the set. When it comes time to change these batteries, make sure to replace all three at the same time. Do not mix old and new batteries.

What to look for in a quality Magic Mixies toy

Accessories

The best Mixies and Mixlings come with accessories that make for a more immersive, interactive play experience. For Mixies, this means a wand, cauldron and plush with all the potion ingredients. For Mixlings, this can mean additional figurines to play with or a playhouse castle that comes with fun magical rooms to explore.

Refill pack

Magic Mixies come with potion ingredients, but they don’t come with refills. You can get a refill pack with ingredients for a luck spell and a wishing spell. There’s also enough mist refill for over 20 mist reveals, so your child can watch their magical new friend appear again and again.

Cauldrons

Each Mixies or Mixlings toy should come with its own cauldron. This is always the case with full size plush Mixies, but not all Mixlings come with their own cauldrons. You can’t buy cauldrons separately for your extra Mixlings.

How much you can expect to spend on a Magic Mixies toy

Magic Mixies cost $40-$80, while Magic Mixies Mixling sets cost $10-$40.

Magic Mixies toy FAQ

Is the mist safe for indoor use?

A. The mist produced by the cauldron is made from vegetable glycerin. There is a slight smell, but it is safe for children to be around and for indoor use.

How do you wash everything?

A. The cauldron comes apart so that the plastic inner compartment where the potion is mixed can be washed off in the sink. The rechargeable base should not be washed in the sink or dishwasher. The plush Mixies toy can be spot cleaned with a damp cloth but should not go in the washing machine.

What’s the best Magic Mixies toy to buy?

Top Magic Mixies toy

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Pink Cauldron Set

What you need to know: This misting musical cauldron comes with a wand, potion ingredients, a spell book and a pink plush toy.

What you’ll love: The plush is soft and cuddly with large, expressive eyes. The gemstone on its forehead changes colors to convey multiple meanings. The cauldron can be reused. The set also comes in blue.

What you should consider: Potion refills are not included, and the plush doll might get wet if the trapdoor is not used correctly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Magic Mixies toy for the money

Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack

What you need to know: This set is an Amazon exclusive that comes with two Mixlings, wands, cauldrons and a playhouse castle featuring fun accessories.

What you’ll love: There are secret entrances and a fortune-telling crystal ball. The Mixlings and castle react to the touch of a wand. The set comes with a bed, table, chairs and a potions room.

What you should consider: The cauldrons do not mist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Magic Mixies Mixlings Sparkle Magic Mega 4 Pack

What you need to know: This set comes with four sparkly Mixlings, wands and a cauldron.

What you’ll love: There are three Mixlings characters — Harlie, Gexi and Mava — plus one mystery character. The figurines are cute, and the wand reveals each character’s magical power.

What you should consider: There is one cauldron total instead of one for each character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

