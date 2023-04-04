Which Adidas tennis skirt is best?

Warm, sunny weather means you can get out your trusty tennis racket and hit the courts with friends to hone your skills. However, if you want an edge over your opponents, wearing a tennis skirt can go a long way, as it gives players more mobility.

If you’re looking for something high-quality, Adidas offers many terrific choices, such as the Adidas Tennis Printed Match PrimeBlue Skirt. It has a stylish design, uses moisture-wicking technology to keep players dry, and it’s made with recycled materials.

What to know before you buy an Adidas tennis skirt

Length

Tennis skirts are short, letting players move with greater mobility and agility. However, they’re sold in varying sizes, so it’s up to you to choose a comfortable length. Generally, a skirt cut just above the knee is considered ideal, but some players prefer longer skirts.

Waistband

Most tennis skirts are made with high-quality fabrics, giving them a soft feel and a comfortable fit. However, the waistband’s flexibility is a critical consideration. Some skirts are more suitable than others for those with particular body shapes.

That means that you might find that some skirts have waistbands that are too tight. Your skirt should provide a snug fit, but you don’t want it to constrict your waist, as it can be uncomfortable and affect your performance.

Styles

Tennis skirts come in varying styles. Some are designed to fit closely to the skin, while others have a more traditional, loose-cut design. There’s no difference in functionality, although you may prefer one or the other based on how you feel and move during gameplay. In any case, wear the skirt style you find the most appealing and comfortable

What to look for in a quality Adidas tennis skirt

Undershorts

Whether you wear shorts underneath your tennis skirt is a matter of preference. Some players prefer wearing compression shorts underneath their skirts to give them a more secure feel, but others find them too hampering. However, a thin material or light-colored skirt can be see-through, making wearing undershorts necessary to prevent others from seeing your undergarments through it.

Heat.Rdy technology

Tennis is usually played outdoors in warm weather, and because it’s a fast-paced activity, it’s crucial to do everything you can to prevent heat exhaustion. Adidas Heat.Rdy technology helps control airflow and makes for a breathable tennis skirt. It’s effective at wicking away sweat and moisture, letting players stay cool and dry for extended periods.

PrimeGreen and PrimeBlue materials

PrimeGreen and PrimeBlue are high-quality performance fabrics made from recycled materials used exclusively by Adidas in manufacturing many of their athletic wear products. PrimeGreen contains no virgin plastics, while PrimeBlue contains Parley Ocean plastic, recycled from sea waste plastics.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas tennis skirt

Adidas tennis skirts made with premium fabrics and the latest technology can cost $50 to $75. However, if you’re more of a casual player and looking for something comfortable and functional, you can find a high-quality skirt for $35 to $50.

Adidas tennis skirt FAQ

Can I wear a tennis skirt as part of a casual outfit?

A. Yes. Most tennis skirts are fashionable enough for occasions other than playing tennis, and some even have stylish prints and designs that can complement specific casual outfits.

Is a tennis skirt better than a tennis dress?

A. Tennis dresses are one-piece apparel and don’t require any undershorts. However, tennis skirts are usually more fashionable and less restrictive.

What’s the best Adidas tennis skirt to buy?

Top Adidas tennis skirt

Adidas Tennis Printed Match PrimeBlue Skirt

What you need to know: With a skort-like design and a fashionable look, this skirt is perfect for warm days on the court.

What you’ll love: It has a stylish herringbone pattern and a wide waistband for comfort and flexibility. It has a soft feel and Heat.Rdy technology helps players stay cool and dry. It’s made from PrimeBlue materials, and the flared silhouette gives it a modern look.

What you should consider: Although it comes in various lengths, some customers report that it runs small, so purchase a size up if you don’t like your tennis skirt too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Adidas tennis skirt for the money

Adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt has a traditional design, but it’s comfortable and stylish, making it great for beginners and casual players.

What you’ll love: It’s made of soft polyester and has a zipper closure that makes it easy to put on and take off. It has a loose cut so players can move with more flexibility and mobility. Also, it comes in charcoal black and a stylish sky rush blue.

What you should consider: Some customers report that it runs small. Also, the material is thin, so it’s highly recommended to wear shorts underneath.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Adidas Tennis Tokyo PrimeBlue Heat.Rdy Match Skirt

What you need to know: This skirt has a simple design, but it’s made with high-quality fabric for superior comfort and performance.

What you’ll love: It has a regular fit with a wide elastic waist for flexibility and comes with inner compression shorts. It’s made with soft polyester double-knit material, and the flared silhouette lets players move more freely. Also, it has Heat.Rdy technology for regulating airflow and wicking away sweat.

What you should consider: It has a straightforward design some players might find bland. Also, some customers report that the waistband is too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.