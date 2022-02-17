Best size 1 soccer ball

If you’re shopping for a size 1 soccer ball for professional uses pay attention to the design. Using bright colors or patterns can help it stand out more and be easier to spot.

Which size 1 soccer balls are best?

The game of soccer, more globally recognized as “football,” is the most played game on the planet. Soccer balls come in many sizes with size 1 soccer balls being useful in many scenarios. Each of these scenarios uses different materials and techniques, which can make it difficult to know which size 1 soccer ball to pick.

The Adidas Unisex-Adults MLS Soccer Ball — Size 1 is an excellent choice for many of these scenarios thanks to its overall high quality and reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a size 1 soccer ball

What is a size 1 soccer ball?

Soccer balls come in five regulation sizes, 1 to 5, with 1 being the smallest. Size 1 soccer balls are as small as 18 inches in circumference and rarely get larger than 20 inches. Compare this to a size 5 soccer ball’s 27- to 28-inch circumference.

Uses for a size 1 soccer ball

Size 1 soccer balls have two main areas of use: for the youngest children and for specific types of training for adults.

Children: Size 1 soccer balls are typically sized for children 3 years old or younger. They are used just like any soccer ball in this context, only they’re appropriately sized.

Size 1 soccer balls are typically sized for children 3 years old or younger. They are used just like any soccer ball in this context, only they’re appropriately sized. Adults: Adults meanwhile use size 1 soccer balls for training. The most common techniques that a size 1 soccer ball is used to hone are ball control and ball juggling. Size 1 soccer balls are also popular choices for use indoors, especially for an adult’s or teenager’s rec room.

What to look for in a quality size 1 soccer ball

Material

Size 1 soccer balls use different materials for the exterior cover and their interior bladder.

Cover: The cover of a size 1 soccer ball is typically made from either polyurethane (PU) or polyvinyl carbonate (PVC). PU is typically a softer material that allows for better control over the ball while PVC is a little tougher to enhance the ball’s durability. Some balls use thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or mix PU and PVC.

The cover of a size 1 soccer ball is typically made from either polyurethane (PU) or polyvinyl carbonate (PVC). PU is typically a softer material that allows for better control over the ball while PVC is a little tougher to enhance the ball’s durability. Some balls use thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or mix PU and PVC. Bladder: The bladder of a size 1 soccer ball is made of either latex or butyl. Latex balls leak air faster which can be a problem for such a small ball but butyl gives a harder impact feel which can be tough for young children. Some size 1 soccer balls don’t use an air bladder at all, opting to fill the interior with a tough foam.

How much you can expect to spend on a size 1 soccer ball

Due to their size, size 1 soccer balls are much cheaper than the average soccer ball. Most size 1 soccer balls meant for children usually cost $10-$15, but size 1 soccer balls that professionals use to practice specific techniques can cost as much as $20-$25.

Size 1 soccer ball FAQ

How often will I need to reinflate my size 1 soccer ball?

A. That depends on a few factors. Generally speaking, you shouldn’t have to reinflate a size 1 soccer ball more often than a few days out of the week. If you’re subjecting your size 1 soccer ball to a heavy amount of professional-level use, you may need to reinflate it at the start of each practice session. If you find yourself needing to reinflate it in the middle of a session, it’s likely leaking air from a puncture that you’ll need to patch.

How do I locate and fix the puncture in a soccer ball?

A. It’s easy to find the puncture in a size 1 soccer ball. Inflate the soccer ball fully and place it underwater. Press on it to force air out of the bladder and locate where the bubbles are coming from. Patching it is difficult. You’ll need to cut away the surface material to get to the bladder underneath and patch the hole using rubber cement. Once it’s dry, glue the flap back down.

What’s the best size 1 soccer ball to buy?

Top size 1 soccer ball

Adidas Unisex-Adults MLS Soccer Ball — Size 1

What you need to know: This Adidas brand mini soccer ball is top of the line and perfect for high level drills to improve your game

What you’ll love: This Major League Soccer branded Adidas soccer ball uses only the best construction options: It’s machine stitched for high durability and features an airless, foam core that requires no air to keep you in the game. It’s available from a wide variety of sellers at low prices.

What you should consider: Depending on your needs, you might be better off purchasing the size 2 option. There’s only one color option to choose from.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top size 1 soccer ball for the money

Daball Kid and Toddler Soccer Ball — Size 1

What you need to know: This ultra-cute animal-designed mini soccer ball is the perfect introduction to soccer for young children.

What you’ll love: This Daball soccer ball comes in four adorable designs: a fox or zebra face, pink unicorn and stars or “animal kingdom” which features several cute animals. These soccer balls utilize a rubber bladder for a softer feel that’s perfect for young children.

What you should consider: These soccer balls are not meant to be used in any professional capacity. It needs to be inflated but does come with a small hand pump.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Select Mini Skills Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This is another great size 1 soccer ball option for the older crowd looking to improve on their skills.

What you’ll love: This size 1 soccer ball is available in two colors: majority white with blue accents and majority yellow with blue accents. This ball uses a butyl bladder to air in air retention and allows for harder striking during drills.

What you should consider: This size 1 soccer ball ships deflated but does not include any pump, so you’ll need to have or buy your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

