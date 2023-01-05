Which Adidas soccer pants should you buy?

Your kit plays a big part in your success on the soccer field, both in training and during a match. Items like soccer pants and cleats are vital for keeping you covered and comfortable during warm-ups, cool-downs and even out around town as casual wear.

Adidas is one of the world’s most well-known athletic brands in terms of style and quality. Its soccer pants are no exception, but there are some things you need to consider before buying the right pair for you. For a great pair of pants you can wear on the field or out and about, give the Adidas Men’s Tiro ’21 Pants a try.

What to know before you buy Adidas soccer pants

When it comes to Adidas soccer pants, you need to think carefully about the fit. Like soccer shirts, most Adidas soccer pants are either regular, slim fit or a combination of both with a midrise at the hip.

Regular fit

Regular fit soccer pants are straight, loose and designed for use on or off the park. They are fashionably designed for casual wear while also giving athletes space to wear protective equipment like shin guards under their pants during training or matches. What’s more, regular fit soccer pants are a great substitute for soccer shorts during cold weather.

Slim fit

Slim fit soccer pants are tight and designed for fast, skillful positions who take training seriously and need tight ball control. Professional players often use Adidas slim fit soccer pants to train or warm up before games. However, slim fit pants are not used for competitive matches because they are tight on the lower leg, meaning wearing shin pads underneath them is almost impossible.

Mid-rise

Adidas mid-rise soccer pants sit comfortably at the hip, loose on the thigh and tight on the calves. Regular fit mid-rise soccer pants are multifunctional and designed for comfort. Players often wear them when traveling or as casual wear. Slim fit models give players extra comfort during long training sessions by not limiting range of motion at the hip.

What to look for in a quality pair of Adidas soccer pants

The key features to look out for when searching for the best Adidas soccer pants relate to the material of the pants and extra design features such as zips.

Breathability

The best Adidas soccer pants will be Aeroready. This is a term coined by Adidas to describe the moisture-wicking technology in the fabric of their soccer pants. Aeroready soccer pants will help you keep cool and dry in hot weather conditions and will keep your body warm in cold weather. The Aeroready design allows sweat to evaporate through the fabric rather than sitting on the skin, which can create cold, damp and uncomfortable conditions.

Materials

Adidas soccer pants are typically made from polyester. This is the best material to choose because its synthetic fibers make the pants durable, so they last longer. Polyester pants can take a lot of wear and tear, meaning that you can use them all season long. They are also tough enough to endure regular cycles in the washing machine without wearing out the fabric.

Zip ankles and pockets

Some Adidas soccer pants come with features such as zip ankles and pockets. Zip ankles are handy if you need a quick way to put on or take off shin pads. If players are overheating during intense training or matches, they can also undo the zip on the ankle and allow air to circulate around the leg. Zip pockets allow you to keep important items like your phone or car keys secure in your pocket.

How much can you expect to spend on Adidas soccer pants?

A pair of Adidas soccer pants can set you back anywhere from $50-$75. Limited edition versions, such as those embroidered with club logos, tend to be at the higher end of the price range.

Adidas soccer pants FAQ

Are Adidas soccer pants the same as track pants?

A. Yes, Adidas soccer pants are commonly referred to as track pants. The main two Adidas collections of track pants used for soccer are Tiro and Condivo.

Can I tumble dry Adidas soccer pants?

A. Adidas soccer pants are suitable for tumble drying. However, make sure you use a low heat setting, so they don’t shrink. If you want to iron your soccer pants, use a cool setting on your iron, too.

What sizes are Adidas soccer pants available in?

A. Adidas soccer pants are available from XS to 3XL. The medium size is suitable for someone with a 32-34.5 inch waist.

What are the best Adidas soccer pants to buy?

Top Adidas soccer pants

Adidas Men’s Tiro ’21 Pants

What you need to know: These regular-fit soccer pants are great for wearing both on and off the pitch.

What you’ll love: The three-stripe design on the leg helps the classic Adidas aesthetic to stand out. Functionally, the handy ankle zips are perfect for when you need to get the pants on or off quickly over your boots.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the elastic in the waistband wears out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top Adidas soccer pants for the money

Adidas Condivo 21 Training Pants

What you need to know: These slim fit soccer pants have a tapered leg design to make sure nothing will get between your feet and the ball.

What you’ll love: The polyester fabric was partially made from Primeblue material, which uses recycled plastic waste from the ocean. This design also comes with ankle and pocket zips.

What you should consider: Since these have a slim fit, people with very developed leg muscles may find the fit too snug around the calves.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Adidas Women’s Tiro ’19 Pants

What you need to know: The design of these slim-fit soccer pants is made for women and features an elastic waste and drawstring waistband, which makes it easy to adjust the fit as needed.

What you’ll love: These pants are available in 29 color options. They are moisture-wicking and breathable, which makes them all the more comfortable. They also have zippered ankles.

What you should consider: These pants are not recommended by reviewers for colder climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

