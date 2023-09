ROME (WSAV) — Tomorrow, Savannah native Brian Harman will play in his first-ever Ryder Cup match.

He is already at the Marco Simone Golf And Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The 2023 Open Championship winner has been paired with Max Homa for match two of foursomes. They will go against Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg of the European team.

The match is at 1:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The afternoon four-ball matches have not been announced yet.