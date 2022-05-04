Which Callaway golf ball is best?

Callaway Golf began in 1982 when Ely Callaway sold golf clubs out of his car trunk. The success of the wildly popular Big Bertha driver launched the company into one of the biggest golf equipment manufacturers in the world. In 2000, Callaway channeled some of those resources into making their own line of golf balls.

Choosing the right golf ball for your game can be confusing, but relying on the biggest golf brand in the sport is a good start. For its innovative cover and triple-line putting design, the 2021 ERC Triple TracK Golf Balls are the best.

What to know before you buy Callaway golf balls

Not every golf ball is the same

Each Callaway golf ball has distinct features that are intended for different types of golfers, swings and playing conditions. To further assist you, there is an online golf ball selector tool on the Callaway Golf website that walks you through specific questions to help you find the right ball.

Not every golfer needs the same ball

Each golfer has their own profile. Your club head speed — which ultimately determines your distance — is an important consideration when choosing a golf ball. Your age, your skill level and how often you play are also important factors. Even personal preferences — like the feel of the ball off the club at impact or the ability to shape a shot — play into the type of golf ball you select.

Not every golf ball costs the same

Each golf ball has its own cost based on design and materials. Some Callaway golf balls cost around $2 per ball, but others cost over $4 per ball. Knowing your budget ahead of time, as well as your penchant for losing balls during a round of golf, can lead you to the right ball.

What to look for in quality Callaway golf balls

Cover

Callaway golf balls have three different cover materials. Urethane covers are used by skilled golfers to enhance spin. Surlyn is an ionomer (a polymer of thermoplastic resins) that is durable and popular for most midlevel players. The company also offers a trionomer cover that is extra soft and increases the ball’s ability to bite on the greens.

Compression

Compression refers to how tightly wound the core threads are inside the golf ball. The tighter the threads, the higher the compression rating. High compression (100 or higher) golf balls require a higher club speed to generate distance but typically have a truer flight. Medium compression (rated 90) is for above-average players that want control but also hit the ball a respectable distance. Lower compression (80 and under) golf balls feel softer and travel farther because they get more rebound off the club face. Low compression golf balls are typically used by seniors, juniors and anyone learning the game. Callaway manufactures golf balls for all compression levels.

Color

Callaway golf balls are available in white, yellow, orange and red. Some balls also feature the popular Truvis pattern, which mimics a soccer ball, and is intended to increase the visibility of the ball for the golfer.

How much you can expect to spend on Callaway golf balls

Introductory Callaway golf balls run $20-$25 per dozen, while midlevel balls cost $25-$39. The most popular brands fall into the higher price range of $40-$49 per dozen, including the top-selling Chrome Soft balls.

Callaway golf balls FAQ

What is three-piece construction?

A. Three-piece construction refers to the golf ball cover and rubber core center, plus a thin layer of liquid rubber that helps with ball control. Some balls have four or five pieces, while others are made from two layers only.

What is a tour golf ball?

A. A tour golf ball is designed for extra spin and shot control. They are used by golfers with advanced games. Beginning and average golfers will be unable to take advantage of a tour ball’s features.

What are the best Callaway golf balls to buy?

Top Callaway golf balls

Callaway 2021 ERC Triple Track Golf Balls

What you need to know: These balls are extra soft, thanks to the innovative cover material, and have three stripes for improved putting accuracy.

What you’ll love: The cover is made from a hybrid material called Paraloid that was invented with Dow Chemical. The cover lasts longer than urethane and ionomer, plus it helps produce more distance for all levels of golfers.

What you should consider: The soft cover can be prone to scuffing, but that shouldn’t affect overall accuracy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Callaway Golf

Top Callaway golf balls for the money

Callaway 2021 Supersoft Golf Balls

What you need to know: This popular ball is known for its soft cover and compression core that maximizes ball speed.

What you’ll love: The multilayered construction promotes a high ball launch and low spin. It has great feel around the greens. The aerodynamic design reduces drag for increased carry. They come in a wide array of colors.

What you should consider: There were reports of the colored balls being difficult to see in the fairway.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Callaway Golf

Worth checking out

Callaway 2022 Chrome Soft Golf Balls

What you need to know: These balls feature Callaway’s new hyper-elastic SoftFast core for increased speed, spin and control.

What you’ll love: Designed for consistent ball speeds, the Tour Aero design provides consistent ball flight. There is extra forgiveness off the tee and excellent greenside control. The new technology is meant for all levels of golfers.

What you should consider: There were some reports of frequent scuffing on the soft covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Callaway Golf

