The best Birkenstock sandals for women

Because Birkenstock sandals for women are made of leather, it’s recommended to maintain them with appropriate leather products.

Which Birkenstock sandals for women are best?

Birkenstock has been in the shoe business since the 1700s, and for good reason. Their footwear is best known for its quality construction and timeless look. That’s why every woman needs a pair of Birkenstock sandals in her wardrobe.

Birkenstock sandals offer comfort that’s second to none with ergonomically contoured footbeds. The sandals also earn high marks for their simplicity and versatility. From breezy summer dresses to boyfriend jeans, Birkenstock sandals are the perfect footwear to achieve a laid-back, comfortable style.

Our buying guide covers everything you need to know about Birkenstocks, plus we’re sharing a few of our favorite designs. Our top choice, the Birkenstock Granada Soft Footbed Sandals, remain a customer favorite for their fun spin on the famous shoemaker’s classic style.

Considerations when choosing Birkenstock sandals for women

Popular styles

Flats: Classic Birkenstock sandals are simple flat designs featuring two wide straps with buckles. Their footbeds are made of firm cork that’s ergonomically contoured for all-day comfort. Given their wide design, flat Birkenstock sandals are especially popular among people with wider feet.

Wedges: There are a few Birkenstock wedge sandals on the market. They have the same footbed construction as other Birkenstocks, but they provide a lift that ranges from one to three inches. As far as style goes, they’re considered slightly dressier than classic Birkenstock flats.

Thongs and slides: More recently, Birkenstock thong and slide sandals have risen in popularity. Thong styles are liked for their feminine, low-profile design that pairs well with dresses and cropped pants. Slide styles consist of a single, wide strap across the instep. These have a sporty-preppy appearance that goes with most outfits.

Birkenstock sandals for women features

Material

While Birkenstock is known for its high-quality leather uppers, the footwear brand now offers a wide variety of vegan styles. These are typically made of synthetic microfiber that is made to resemble nubuck leather.

Straps

Thinner straps on Birkenstock sandals are seen in feminine styles. They’re a top choice among wearers who are partial to sundresses, but these Birkenstocks can be worn with virtually any outfit.

Birkenstock sandals with wide straps are considered more androgynous in style. Many wearers agree that these look best with shorts, jeans or cargo pants given their bold appearance.

Buckles

The signature buckles of Birkenstocks aren’t just there for embellishment — they offer adjustability for more comfort. Wearers with slender feet appreciate the feature since it improves fit across the instep. The buckles also allow straps to loosen, which is helpful to individuals with wider feet or those prone to swelling.

Colors

Birkenstock sticks to its characteristic earth-tone palette for most of its sandals. Popular colors include brown, taupe, olive, tan and black. More recently, Birkenstock sandals have been produced in trendy colors such as blue and white.

Birkenstock sandals for women price

Entry-level Birkenstock sandals for women cost between $80-$100. Mid-range styles include wedges, thongs, and platforms and run closer to $120. The most expensive Birkenstock sandals may be fashion-forward designs and can run as high as $150.

Birkenstock sandals for women FAQ

Q. How is the sizing in women’s Birkenstock sandals?

A. Sizing runs large, so many wearers size down by a half or whole size from their normal shoe size. Birkenstocks tend to run rather wide, which is why many styles are available in narrow widths to accommodate wearers.

Q. Can Birkenstock sandals be repaired?

A. Yes. Visit the Birkenstock website to find an approved tailor or cobbler. It’s a good idea to call and confirm the listings are up to date to avoid mishaps or miscommunication.

Birkenstock sandals for women we recommend

Best of the best

Birkenstock Granada Soft Footbed Sandals

Our take: Contemporary spin on the classic double-strap design that earns raves for its craftsmanship.

What we like: Ultra-soft footbeds have an internal layer of foam and cork for added comfort. Consumers love the exceptional arch support.

What we dislike: Design tends to run large, so you may need to try multiple pairs to find the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Our take: Signature Birkenstock design with a timeless appearance that instantly becomes a wardrobe staple.

What we like: Available in nine earth-inspired colors. Smooth leather straps won’t rub against the instep.

What we dislike: They take some breaking in, so wear them around the house for about a week.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Birkenstock Gizeh Thong Sandals

Our take: An option if you like Birkenstock construction but prefer a low-profile strap design.

What we like: Has a more feminine look than other styles, so it pairs nicely with dresses. Ultra-deep heel cup for added comfort.

What we dislike: Some report the toe separator is a bit too stiff or rough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.