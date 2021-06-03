Best commuter bike 2021

Jump on the bandwagon and get a commuter bike to cut your carbon footprint and boost your overall fitness. It’ll cut your commuting time in half and improve your wellness.

Commuter bikes 2021

Commuting to work is better for the environment than driving a car and gives you a morning workout in the process. Folding bikes are a popular choice for anyone commuting to work, as they’re easy to store once you arrive at your destination. If you’re looking to cut down on travel costs, a commuter bike might be the perfect solution for you.

If you are thinking about investing in a commuter bike, you may have some questions about what features to look for. The best choice is the Babamua 7-Speed Folding Bike for Adults. With its compact and lightweight frame, it’s ideal for commuting.

What to know about commuter bikes

How commuter bikes work

A commuter bike works just like a traditional bike, but you’ll usually find they have a more lightweight and compact design to meet the demands of urban living. The most popular style of commuter bikes is the foldable design, which allows you to reduce your bike to a compact size to store in your home or office.

Advantages of commuter bikes

Having a commuter bike means you can go anywhere without having to wait on public transport. If you purchase a folding bike, you’ll get the added benefits of easy storage and transport. As a health benefit, your daily bike to work will double as your exercise, helping to improve your overall health and wellness.

What to consider when buying a commuter bike in 2021

Weight

Weight can make or break your commuter bike purchase. You want it to be lightweight enough for easy carrying while still being durable. You may need to carry your commuter bike up a flight of stairs or across public transport. While the most lightweight commuter bikes have a higher price tag, you’ll usually appreciate the investment when it comes to carrying your bike around town.

Size

Just like the weight, you’ll want to consider the overall size of your commuter bike – especially if it’s not a folding bike. A smaller bike will be easier to take with you, store or secure.

How much can you expect to spend on a commuter bike?

You can expect to pay anything from $100-$4,000 for your commuter bike. Personal preference will determine which model you go with. A mid-range commuter bike will set you back between $300-$600. These models are durable enough for daily use and often have foldable functionality.

Commuter bike FAQ

Can I take my folding commuter bike on public transport?

A. You never know when you’ll need to take your bike on public transport, and it might be the way you cover most of your commute to work. Most buses and subways have strict rules about taking bikes on board. It’s worth double-checking what the rules are on your specific commuter route before starting.

Will a commuter bike stay folded on its own?

A. If you leave your folded bike alone, it should stay folded. If you’re carrying it while it’s folded up, it can slip out of its folded position. You can use a strap or cord to keep it secure. Even if it usually stays folded, it’s a good idea to keep your commute bike wrapped with a cord or strap.

What is the best commuter bike to buy in 2021?

Top commuter bike

Babamua 7-Speed Folding Bike for Adults

What you need to know: This folding bike provides everything you need, with added stability and comfort. It boosts your cardiovascular fitness and strength.

What you’ll love: It has an affordable price tag and uses a seven-speed system for a smooth ride. The rare rack gives you plenty of space to add a backpack or pannier.

What you should consider: It may be a challenge to get used to folding the bike. The frame is also a little fragile, especially for larger users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top commuter bike for the money

HUUH Folding Bikes for Adults

What you need to know: This lightweight commuter bike is easy to fold, making it ideal for taking it with you on your commute. It folds within seconds and can even fit under your desk.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable seat that you can adjust to suit many different riders. It has a seven-speed quality from the fixed freewheel.

What you should consider: It has a maximum weight of 220 pounds, with the frame being specifically designed more so for urban city use than a rural commute.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bike

What you need to know: If you have a bigger budget, it’s worth checking out this hybrid bike by Schwinn. It boasts a durable steel frame and has an adjustable seat post to keep you in a comfortable upright riding position.

What you’ll love: The shift gears offer 21 speeds with twist shifters, so hills are easy to climb during your commute. The rare carrying rack is ideal for carrying your backpack or groceries.

What you should consider: As a hybrid bike, this model is not foldable and is best used for taller individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.