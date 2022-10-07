Believe it or not, these grip-focused, waterproof, clog-like shoes that can be easily put on or taken off were originally designed to benefit boaters.

Why Crocs are trending again

Although Crocs stilettos never really caught on as a trend, the world’s fascination with these Croslite clogs never really died out either. Introduced in 2002, any waning popularity these amphibious shoes may have experienced over the past two decades has been offset by the trend that prioritizes comfort. That, and the fact that your favorite celebrity has probably been photographed sporting them as well.

What is ‘Croctober’?

National Croc Day is Oct. 23. It’s a day to proudly wear your boldest Croc colors and proclaim your love for these comfortable shoes. Since Crocs have been around for 20 years, October has been dubbed “Croctober,” allowing the company to dedicate an entire month to celebrating fans of this popular footwear. Crocs began the festivities by giving away free shoes for the first seven days of the month. Now, the company is promising deals, surprises and a 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Oct. 23. If you don’t already own a pair (or more), you’ll want to get your Crocs now so you can join in the celebration.

Why are Crocs so popular?

When you find a good thing, you hang onto it. Crocs are a good thing. They endure because they’re comfortable, practical, expressive and a favorite of celebrities. That’s why they remain popular despite the controversy over how garish their appearance might be to some.

Comfortable

You can’t get much more comfortable than a soft, breathable, open shoe. Crocs offer support and because of the ventilation ports, your feet will never sweat.

Practical

Crocs offer reliable traction, they can get wet and they’re effortless to clean. It only takes a second to slip in or out of your Crocs, and thanks to them appearing on the runway last year, they can be worn in nearly any social situation.

Expressive

It’s impossible to find a shoe that lets you show more personality than Crocs. Not only can you get them in nearly any color or color combination you can imagine, you can also customize them by popping in your favorite Jibbitz charms.

A favorite of celebrities

Who’s your favorite celebrity? Chances are, if you do a Google search, you’ll find a picture of them wearing a pair of Crocs. This goes for everyone from Kendall Jenner to Post Malone. You can even find a picture of Prince George wearing Crocs.

Eye-catching Crocs to help celebrate Croctober

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs

This is the iconic, lightweight, unisex slip-on footwear. They offer a roomy fit, have ventilation ports for breathability and come in a wide variety of colors, from bright cobalt to flame.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Adult Classic Animal Remix Sandals

The stylish sandal has two animal print designs on the uppers. It comes with a free Crocs logo Jibbitz charm and has the classic Croslite foam footbed for comfort.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Tie-Dye Lined Clogs

These imaginatively colored Crocs feature a fuzzy interior for added comfort and warmth. The shoes are customizable with Jibbitz charms, but they aren’t water-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Classic All-Terrain Realtree Edge Sandal

When you need a more rugged pair of Crocs, the all-terrain sandals are a solid option. These Crocs have a more durable outsole and feature an adjustable turbo strap to keep them secure on your feet in even the harshest environments.

Sold by Backcountry

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic The Nightmare Before Christmas Glow-in-the-Dark Clogs

If you’re a fan of Jack Skellington, these Crocs are a must-have. The dark “Nightmare Before Christmas” design comes with glow-in-the-dark jibbitz shoe charms for added fun.

Sold by Amazon

Crocs Kids’ Marbled Clogs

Kids will love these brightly colored marbled Crocs. They have a pivoting heel strap to ensure a more secure fit and can be customized with Jibbitz charms. These water-friendly shoes are lightweight and buoyant.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Crocs Toddler Glitter-Lined Clogs

If you have a toddler, these glittery gold Crocs with a fleece lining and pivoting heel strap are cozy for little feet. They’re comfortable, durable and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

