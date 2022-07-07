Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
80°
Savannah
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Savannah News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Murdaugh Investigations
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
SCCPSS JROTC instructor charged with child molestation
Video
Savannah mayor talks ‘self-imposed age restriction’
Video
Roe gone, states like IL bear ‘brunt of new burden’
Video
Jan. 6 hearing: Committee ties Trump to extremists
Video
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Downloadable Hurricane Guide
2022 Storm Watch: Hurricane Special
WSAV Weather NOW App
WSAV NOW Weather
Kris’ Weather Blog
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Report a Closing
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Contests
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Tattoo shops hosting fundraiser for abortion rights
Top Stories
Savannah author publishes second book
Gallery
Top Stories
Have two different colored eyes? Why today is your day
City: Dean Forest Landfill to be completed in 2022
Video
National Pecan Pie Day: Where to get a slice
Gallery
New Parks & Rec football safety initiative
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Recruiting Spotlight
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Braves
Jaguars
Top Stories
Olympic champion illegally brought to UK as a child
Top Stories
Tormenta W to play FC Miami City in playoffs on Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Tormenta FC women’s team clinches playoff berth
Video
Tormenta FC 2 defender Carter David Payne dies in …
Video
Georgia Southern golfer, Brantley Baker wins 47th …
Video
Beaufort Academy’s Patrick Good claims spot as one …
Video
Features
Community Calendar
Celebrations
Buddy Check 3
Pay It Forward
Around Town
Be Our Guest
Perfect Pet
Holiday Central
3 Gives Back
This Is Our History
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Lottery Results
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Where’s Bunny Ware?
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Technology
Amazon flashes deals on Audible and Kindle services …
Top Technology Headlines
Latest Local News
SCCPSS JROTC instructor charged with child molestation
Savannah mayor talks ‘self-imposed age restriction’
Partial deck collapse will cost county millions
Tattoo shops hosting fundraiser for abortion rights
Have two different colored eyes? Why today is your day
City: Dean Forest Landfill to be completed in 2022
Elderly Waycross couple murdered in bed, GBI says
Alex Murdaugh disbarred by SC Supreme Court
Savannah airport ranked #1 by travel magazine
Water advisory issued for stretch of Tybee beach
Daytime shootings leave 2 injured in Savannah
Sources: Murdaugh to be charged in family deaths
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Long County
Islands Expressway bridge closed for asphalt work
SPD, local organizations to host Back to School Bash
Daniel Defense CEO to testify before Congress
New under 21 curfew for Savannah City Market
Beaufort County advances Greenspace tax referendum
National Pecan Pie Day: Where to get a slice
Reba McEntire coming to Enmarket Arena this fall
View All Local News
Trending Stories
Sources: Murdaugh to be charged in family deaths
Daytime shootings leave 2 injured in Savannah
Savannah mayor talks ‘self-imposed age restriction’
SCCPSS JROTC instructor charged with child molestation
Vidalia wins 3rd state title in program history