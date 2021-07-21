Have a needy pet? Here’s how to get them used to being home alone

The best ways to limit pet anxiety

Dogs are typically needier and in search of your attention than cats, making them more prone to separation anxiety, but your cat might have a similar reaction if you return to the office and spend less time at home.

No matter your scenario at home, separation can wreak havoc on you and your pet, but it can be avoidable if you plan.

What you’ll need to avoid pet separation anxiety

Create a new routine

According to PetMD, the best way to deal with separation anxiety is to get your pet to change its perception of what being home alone means permanently. Help to create a new routine and try to get them slowly used to you being away longer.

Set clear boundaries

You don’t want to upend your pet’s life completely. First, prepare your home. A tall gate with a door is a simple way to make sure your pets don’t run amok when you’re away.

Keep them occupied

You want to make sure your pets have the same food and plenty of either dog toys or cat toys to keep them busy when left alone. If your pet still has trouble adjusting, there are plenty of products out there to help ease what might be an otherwise difficult transition.

The best anti-anxiety pet bed

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler Cat & Dog Bed

Offer your pet ultimate comfort, calmness and help reduce their anxiety with this luxury bed. It has orthopedic support and a layer of insulation that will radiate its own warmth. The soft shag keeps your fur-baby warm and cozy, and the round shape is ideal for burrowing and snuggling, so it will feel just like they are sleeping with you.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

FurHaven NAP Ultra Plush Orthopedic Deluxe Cat & Dog Bed w/ Removable Cover

Give your anxious pets a place to rest comfortably with a bed filled with foam that evenly distributes your pet’s weight to remove pressure on muscles and joints. The easy-to-get-on design is perfect for small or older animals.

Sold by Chewy

SAVFOX Long Plush Comfy Calming & Self-Warming Orthopedic Bed for Cat & Dog

This pet bed was specifically designed in a round shape with deep crevices and a raised rim to offer support, security and warmth. Made from high quality plush faux fur, your pet will feel just as cozy as if you were home and sleeping with them.

Sold by Amazon

The best natural remedies to ease your pet’s separation anxiety

Thundershirt Heather Gray Dog Anxiety Solution

A comfortable, breathable and soft anti-anxiety shirt is an excellent option to soothe your pet when they are home alone. This medication-free option provides calming and consistent pressure by wrapping around the body of your fur baby.

Sold by Amazon

ThunderEase Calming Collar

This calming collar uses pheromones to minimize stress without having to put your pet on any medication. You can wear this collar all the time if your buddy is innately anxious or utilized only during stressful times.

Sold by Amazon

The best technological devices to ease your pet’s separation anxiety

Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera with Laser Toy & Alexa Built-In, for Cats & Dogs

Keep your pet calm and happy when you are away with this high-tech, top-of-line pet monitoring system that allows you to check in on your buddy. The pet cube has stellar sound quality and allows your pet to hear you talk throughout the day, while the laser enables you to continue to play with your pup or kitty when you’re not home.

Sold by Amazon

Dogness Smart iPet Black Robot

Technology is at its best when it allows you to play with your pets, even when you’re not at home and able to do it in person. You can direct your iPet robot via an app to move throughout the house. You can see and interact with your pet from every room to make sure they eat, sleep and get proper exercise. You can even get them to chase the laser pointer that comes from the robot head.

Sold by Amazon

The best toys to reduce your pet’s separation anxiety

Starmark Everlasting Tough Chew Toy

A happy, distracted pet is a less anxious pet, and this toy and treat combo is a great way to keep your dog calm and in cheerful spirits when you’re not home with them. This durable rubber ball encases a yummy treat that will keep them occupied.

Sold by Amazon

Petstages Tower of Tracks Cat Toy

Cats can be independent creatures, but that doesn’t mean they don’t miss you or want entertainment when you’re away. This tower of balls toy has three levels for extended playtime, and the non-skid pads keep the balls on the track so that your kitty can’t accidentally lose them under the couch.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

The best way to feed and hydrate your pets when they are home alone

WOPET Automatic Pet Food Dispenser for Cats and Dogs

Your pets get used to specific feeding times, and a great way to minimize stress and anxiety is to maintain their routine. This automatic food dispenser will allow them to continue to eat at the correct times and gives you the ability to leave them a custom message in your voice so they know that you’re still taking care of them.

Sold by Amazon

Dogness Smart Cam Treater

Just because you’re not home doesn’t mean that your dog isn’t being a good boy and shouldn’t get his daily dose of treats. This fun treat dispenser allows you to play, communicate and give your pet treats no matter how far from home you may be. Being able to contact and share with your pet when you’re away is a great way to reduce anxiety.

Sold by Amazon

PetSafe Drinkwell Original Pet Fountain

Animals love freshwater, and cats especially love free-flowing water from a fountain, so why not give them that whenever they choose with this pet fountain? When you’re away from home, animals may be less likely to eat and drink, so giving them fresh water with a customizable flow and a replaceable carbon water filter can put you both at ease.

Sold by Amazon

