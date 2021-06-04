Wag review: Do pets approve of Amazon’s dog food?

While there have been concerns regarding the safety of feeding dogs a grain-free diet, ongoing studies have not yet been fully proven.

Wag dog food review

We all want our furry friends to be happy and healthy, bounding by our side for a long time. Choosing a healthy dog food is the easiest way to ensure your dog receives the proper nutrition they need to grow big and strong. With the abundance of dog food options to choose from, finding the best food for your specific dog can be challenging and time-consuming.

Wag dry dog food claims to provide key ingredients to keep your pet thriving. The brand says they never add corn, wheat, artificial colors, flavors or chemical preservatives to their dog foods.

We wanted to see whether Wag dry dog food is a healthy choice for your dog, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing Wag dog food

We tested Wag dog food for several weeks on a 1-year-old poodle mix, slowly mixing it with her previous food until she was fully transitioned onto Wag beef and sweet potatoes dry food. Our dog has no known allergies and typically eats dry kibble.

Wag dog food ingredients

Looking at the ingredients in your dog food is the simplest way to tell whether it’s a healthy choice for your pet. Wag believes dogs need protein to thrive, which is why you’ll always find that whole meat is the first ingredient in their dry dog food. In addition to real meat, Wag dog food uses cage-free American chicken, beef or salmon with no chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, soy, flavors or preservatives.

Formulated with the help of veterinarians and a pet nutritionist, they also add calcium, phosphorus, antioxidants and DHA for bones, teeth, immune system and brain function.

Who produces Wag dog food?

Wag dry dog food is owned and distributed by Amazon, who works directly with suppliers to manufacture their dog food. It’s made in the USA in a family-owned facility that promises meticulous quality control to meet its high standards.

Transitioning your dog onto Wag dog food

Gradually transitioning your dog onto a new food is an excellent way to avoid digestive upset. Wag suggests transitioning your dog’s food over a 7- to 10-day period. Start with about 25% Wag dry dog food and 75% old food. Gradually increase the amount of Wag dog food while decreasing your old dog food until you’re feeding your pup 100% Wag dry dog food.

Did our dog like Wag dog food?

Our tester responded well during the transition period and had no issues. With our tester’s old dog food, there would be times when she would sniff the food and not eat it. With Wag dry dog food, she never hesitated and always chomped down her whole bowl.

Wag dog food price

This Amazon dog food offers a variety of dry dog food choices and sizes. We expect deals on Wag’s dog food and other products during Prime Day.

Wag dog food with grain:

Chicken with brown rice costs $11.31 for 5 pounds or $36.78 for 30 pounds.

Salmon with brown rice costs $12.25 for 5 pounds or $36.78 for 30 pounds.

Wag dog food with no added grains:

Beef with sweet potatoes costs $11.99 for 4 pounds or $37.99 for 24 pounds.

Chicken with sweet potatoes costs $8.99 for 4 pounds or $37.99 for 24 pounds.

Salmon with sweet potatoes costs $9.99 for 4 pounds or $37.99 for 24 pounds.

Wag dog and puppy food with 35% protein:

Chicken costs $12.30 for 5 pounds or $25.41 for 15 pounds

Beef costs $12.30 for 5 pounds or $42.99 for 30 pounds.

Lamb costs $12.16 for 5 pounds or $43.04 for 30 pounds.

Salmon costs $12.16 for 5 pounds or $43.54 for 30 pounds.

Where is Wag dog food sold?

Wag dry dog food is sold exclusively at Amazon. Amazon is known for its exceptionally fast delivery and free shipping for Prime members.

Best Wag dog food for your pet

All of Wag’s dog food options are relatively similar when it comes to nutritional value. If you’re trying to decide on the best choice for your pup, you can break it down into three categories — grain added, grain-free and puppy.

The puppy choice has slightly more protein and a few other nutritional differences puppies need to grow into healthy adults. If you suspect your dog has a food allergy, trying the grain-free option may be beneficial. However, it’s always wise to talk to your veterinarian to see whether grain or grain-free is best for your specific dog.

Wag dog food benefits

Overall, we were impressed with Wag dry dog food. This USA-made dog food meets all Association of American Feed Control Officials guidelines, which set standards for pet foods in the United States. The ingredients are healthy and balanced, with each dog food option offering protein, five probiotics and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

This affordable dog food also comes in a trial size, so you can test if your dog likes it before buying a large bag. If they don’t like it, Wag will give you a refund for all products within 1 year of purchase.

Wag dog food drawbacks

While there are plenty of potential benefits, Wag dog food is a relatively new brand. It only became available in 2018. Most options contain salmon oil, pea protein and dried beet pulp, which are known to be common allergens in dogs. Some users would like to see more vegetables, as peas and lentils are the only whole vegetables.

Should you get Wag dog food?

Based on our experience, we agree that Wag dry dog food is an affordable and healthy option for your furry friends. With quality ingredients and a variety of options for dogs of all shapes and sizes, you can easily find an option your dog will love.

