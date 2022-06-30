Which dog wheelchair is best?

There’s nothing worse than seeing your once agile and adventurous dog be struck with a mobility-affecting condition. Whether they need to heal or your dog will permanently need a wheelchair, there are excellent wheelchairs made just for dogs — even though they’re more like a harness with wheels than an actual chair.

The best dog wheelchair is the K9 Carts Dog Wheelchair. It comes in sizes from extra small to large to fit a variety of dogs, but the best part is that each chair is fully customized to order with options including the dog’s breed, age, weight, sex and dimensions.

What to know before you buy a dog wheelchair

Support types

Dog wheelchairs are designed to support the areas your dog needs.

Rear chairs support the hind legs and are the most common as mobility issues most often stem from the rear in dogs.

Front chairs support the forelegs. They're often pricier, as fewer dogs need foreleg support.

Full chairs support the entire body. They typically provide more support to the rear legs and require the front legs to provide the power and the steering. They usually cost the most.

Size

Choosing the right size dog wheelchair is paramount to your dog’s comfort and control. Most use the same information when sizing a chair such as the dimensions, weight and breed of dog. However, most wheelchairs also tend to pick one key piece of information to set their sizes apart. For example, one wheelchair may focus on leg height while another may focus on weight.

You need to grab your dog’s measurements from a standing position as that’s how they’ll be using the chair. Depending on your dog’s condition, this means you may need a hand in holding your dog up.

What to look for in a quality dog wheelchair

Adjustability

Every dog is unique which can make finding the right fit difficult. Look for chairs with multiple adjustable settings including wheel angles and harness length so your dog is as comfy as possible.

Wheels

Consider the wheels’ size and material to find the best option for your dog.

Size: Small wheels are more maneuverable in tight spaces found in homes while large wheels have better grip for rough terrain found outside. This doesn’t mean small wheels can’t be used outside or large wheels inside, it just means your dog may struggle in the opposite environment. Medium wheels get by in both situations but your dog may also struggle slightly in both.

Material: The best wheels are made of solid rubber, which provide excellent grip and means sharp objects can't puncture and flatten the wheels.

Weight

The best dog wheelchairs are as light as possible so your dog doesn’t have to work any harder than necessary. Look for chairs made of aluminum, as this provides the best balance between weight and durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog wheelchair

They can cost as low as $50 or as much as $500-plus. Basic wheelchairs for short, temporary lengths can be found for $100 or less, while midrange chairs for longer or permanent durations usually cost $150-$300. The best chairs cost $300 or more.

Dog wheelchair FAQ

Do dogs need an adjustment period when they first get their chair?

A. That depends on the dog. Some immediately take advantage of their returned mobility, some take some time to get used to it and some might never feel comfortable in one. Give your dog plenty of time and introduce the chair slowly. If you’re concerned, contact your veterinarian to discuss the best introduction method for your dog.

How long can a dog be safely left in a wheelchair?

A. A dog can safely use their wheelchair for most of the day. However, there isn’t a way for them to sit down or rest when in one. As such, it’s important to take your dog out after a while and place them somewhere they can comfortably relax.

What’s the best dog wheelchair to buy?

Top dog wheelchair

K9 Carts Dog Wheelchair

What you need to know: This chair is fully customizable to any breed of dog.

What you’ll love: Each chair is handmade according to your specifications but only takes as long as three business days to ship once ordered. It’s handmade in the U.S. and designed and iterated on by veterinarians. By using aircraft-grade aluminum it keeps its weight low and durability high.

What you should consider: It’s among the pricier chairs and larger chairs only cost more. A few consumers had issues with screws coming loose — make sure you have a screwdriver.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog wheelchair for the money

HobeyHove Adjustable Dog Wheelchair

What you need to know: This is designed for the smallest breeds.

What you’ll love: It comes in several sizes to help animals weighing two to 35 pounds with a detailed chart available that includes multiple dimensions so it’s easy to order the right size. Each chair is also adjustable, and it folds down for storage and travel and includes a carrying case.

What you should consider: Some customers struggled to make adjustments, but this also makes the chair sturdy. Others found it difficult to get their dogs in and out of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Walkin’ Wheels Dog Wheelchair For Large Dogs

What you need to know: This is designed for the largest breeds.

What you’ll love: Each size is meant to hold dogs of 70-180 pounds with leg heights of 14-30 inches and it comes in blue, pink and camo. Some dimensions are adjustable and it folds flat for travel and storage. The wheels are rugged enough to be used on rough terrain.

What you should consider: It uses more plastic than aluminum, so it isn’t as durable as other chairs. Some purchasers had issues with the hook-and-loop straps weakening quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

