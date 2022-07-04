Calming collars will not treat aggression. If you have an aggressive dog, meet with your vet or an animal behavioral specialist to discuss solutions.

Which calming collars for dogs are best?

Research has shown that over 70 percent of dogs exhibit some kind of anxious behavior, and many pet owners would rather not rely entirely on medications to soothe them. Whether your pet experiences separation anxiety or they just can’t stand the sound of thunderstorms, consider using a calming collar, which uses a natural infusion of pheromones to produce a calming effect in your dog.

The CPFK Calming Collar for Dogs is the top pick because it uses natural ingredients and works for up to 60 days.

What to know before you buy a calming collar for dogs

Anxiety in dogs

Anxiety in your pet can manifest itself in many ways, including urinating in the house, excessive barking and destructive behavior. Most anxious behavior in dogs occurs as a response to different auditory and visual stimuli. Thunderstorms, fireworks and even bright clothing can be enough to trigger anxious behavior in your pet. The American Kennel Club identifies three root causes of dog anxiety: fear, separation and aging.

Fear-related anxiety: This type of anxiety is caused by unexpected or unexplainable situations, including loud noises such as fireworks or the introduction of a new person.

This type of anxiety is caused by unexpected or unexplainable situations, including loud noises such as fireworks or the introduction of a new person. Separation anxiety: This anxiety occurs when the animal is left alone and unable to find solace in its surroundings. The anxiety can occur after you leave the house or if your dog anticipates your departure.

This anxiety occurs when the animal is left alone and unable to find solace in its surroundings. The anxiety can occur after you leave the house or if your dog anticipates your departure. Aging-related anxiety: Many older dogs experience memory loss and mental decline that can present themselves as anxiety.

What are pheromones?

Pheromones are natural chemicals that animals secrete to trigger a behavioral response in other animals of the same species. For example, wasps in a nest may release a pheromone that commands a swarm to attack an intruder, or a person could wear pheromone perfume in the hope that they’ll become more desirable to others. The pheromone released by a calming collar is meant to replicate the chemicals produced by a lactating female dog, thereby making your dog feel safe and nurtured like they did when they were a puppy.

Benefits of a calming collar for dogs

With the release of calming pheromones, your dog should feel less panicked and confused when wearing a calming collar. The natural chemicals are completely nontoxic and drug-free, which means even senior pets can use the collar without interfering with prescribed medications. For more information about the possible benefits of a calming collar, take a look at the complete calming collar for dogs buying guide at BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality calming collar for dogs

Materials

Calming collars are usually made from a soft, flexible material such as plastic and should be adjustable to fit comfortably around your dog’s neck. The pheromones are infused into the material itself and released by your dog’s body heat.

Additional ingredients

Some calming collars use ingredients such as lavender and chamomile to provide additional calming effects. If you don’t like the smell of certain herbal blends, check the product’s ingredient list before purchasing.

Potency

The potency of a calming collar for dogs is measured by its percentage of pheromone concentration. Most collars have less than 1 percent, but you can also buy a product that has as much as 6 percent pheromone. These are useful options for, particularly anxious pets. Calming collars typically last about six months before they need to be replaced.

How much you can expect to spend on a calming collar for dogs

The price of a calming collar can vary depending on the size and pheromone concentration found in the product. Most consumers can expect to pay around $10-$30 for a single collar.

Calming dog collar FAQ

Will the pheromones in a dog collar affect my other pets?

A. Pheromones secreted by animals will only affect individuals of the same species. Other dogs in the home may pick up traces of the scent, but no undesirable effects should occur.

Can I put a leash on a calming collar?

A. A calming collar is meant to be used alongside the existing collar, not as a replacement, so a leash should not be attached.

How long do calming collars take to work?

A. Most collars begin to release pheromones after one hour, but results may not be noticeable until a week or two after the treatment begins.

What’s the best calming collar for dogs?

Top calming collar for dogs

CPFK Calming Collar for Dogs

What you need to know: This collar uses natural ingredients and is adjustable enough to fit most dogs.

What you’ll love: This calming collar uses natural pheromones and essential oils such as lavender and chamomile to produce a calming effect. It should start working within one hour and release pheromones for 60 days. The collar is also waterproof.

What you should consider: Dogs with sensitive skin may have a bad reaction to the essential oils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top calming collar for the money

Bigthumb Calming Collars for Dogs

What you need to know: This package includes two adjustable calming collars for the price of one.

What you’ll love: Both versatile and affordable, these collars are waterproof and can be easily trimmed to size, making them suitable for puppies and large dogs alike. Pet owners report a light, pleasant scent.

What you should consider: Some users question the overall effectiveness of this product, reporting very little difference in behavior after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Obligatoryy Calming Collar for Dogs

What you need to know: These adjustable calming collars are vet-recommended.

What you’ll love: These calming collars for dogs are guaranteed hypoallergenic, and they use a blend of natural chamomile and lavender alongside pheromones to produce a calming effect. The collars are 25 inches long and easily adjustable.

What you should consider: This product releases pheromones for 30 days, considerably less time than most calming collars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

