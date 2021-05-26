Which dog dresses are best for summer?

A 2019-2020 survey by the American Pet Products Association found that 67 percent of U.S. households have a pet, with 63.4 million owning dogs and 42.7 million owning cats.

The best dog dresses for summer

If you’re the type of dog owner that prepares and plans outfits for your dog, you are probably also very interested in your dog’s comfort. Don’t worry too much. If the dog is uncomfortable, you can take it off after just the time it takes to snap a photo or two.

Some dogs like the extra attention and cuddles that come with an adorable dog dress, especially if they are conditioned to know they get a treat when they put it on for a few minutes. They may even put up with clothing for a more extended period if it is comfortable and fits appropriately. With all that in mind, there are a few cautionary reminders to note.

Are dog dresses safe?

Put safety first

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that you avoid clothing with lots of small pieces (choking hazards) and that you never leave your dog alone in a costume.

Dogs get hot, too. We’re talking about summer fashion, so it is worth noting that dogs get overheated just like we do. If your dog is panting heavily in the dress, it is time to take it off. Watch for this in dogs that have thicker coats.

Proper fit is important

Dog dress designers are very aware that your dog needs to be able to see, breathe, sit, walk, lay down, go potty and get a drink in the dress, but if you pick the wrong fit, you can still make all of this very hard to do. Watch for changes in behavior when you put the dress on. If you see aggressiveness or over-grooming, you might need to rethink the dress. If you’re ready to strut your mutt, here are some fun summer fashions:

Dog sundresses

Pool parties and barbeques can be a fun place to bring your four-legged friend. These summer ensembles will make quite a splash.

Kyeese Pineapple Dress

It’s hard to imagine a more summery dress than this one by Kyeese. The soft fabric will be cool and breathable for summer comfort.

Bbeart Pineapple Dress

This one is also available in a strawberry pattern, and both just scream summertime. With five different sizes, you’re sure to find the right fit.

Kyeese Unicorn Dress

A unicorn peaks out at everyone from this darling dress. The one layer of tulle makes it dressy but not fussy.

Geyoga Camouflage Dress

Comes in a set of three that also includes a watermelon and polka dot motif. All three are perfect for summer.

Weewooday Sundress

You get two darling summer dresses with this option – one in pink and one in blue. This is a true sundress with less fabric than other dresses, which will be comfortable and cool.

Traditional looks for your dog

These dog dresses are what we’ve come to expect from canine clothing – playful and cute. They are not particularly summery, but they are all adorable for any season.

HYLYUN Tutu Dress

This darling dress comes in a pack of two for even more fun. It is offered in a wide range of sizes, so one will likely fit your pup perfectly.

Celestte Striped Mesh Dress

This darling dress comes in both pink and blue, in five different sizes. It has a bit of elasticity in the fabric, which will help keep the skirt in the right place.

Cutebone Flower Dress

A pretty in-pink option like this is enough, but it also includes a bonus accessory bow. There is also a ring at the back for holding a leash.

Fitwarm Sundress

Made of a soft cotton blend, this dress is designed to be comfortable. Fitwarm has a comprehensive sizing guide, so you get it right on the first try.

Formalwear for dogs

Summer is a popular season for weddings, anniversaries and fundraisers. These formal dresses will be sure to fit in well at any event.

Delifur Tutu Dress

Layers of tulle, fabric flowers and beading will steal the show, at least until the bride arrives. This one is also available in lavender.

Dian Dian Bling Dress

An evening affair calls for something dramatic like this number, with its beading and bling. It won’t fit every dog, but it does come in four sizes.

FLAdorepet Sequin Dress

Not every dog can pull off sequins, but there is this golden dressy dress just in case yours can. Also, the Velcro opening will make life easier when it is time to pull it off.

Qingluo Tutu Dress

There are a few less dressy versions of this one, but the pink would be perfect for a wedding or other formal event. The lace details dress it up.

Qingluo Embroidered Dress

The dress comes in five different shades so you can find the one that best matches your event. With embroidery and pom-pom details, it looks very formal in any of the colors.

