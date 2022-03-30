Which CeraVe lotion is best?

Regardless of budget, skin type or concern, CeraVe can be seen on the shelves of beauty lovers worldwide. Luckily, this drugstore brand is affordable and offers a wide range of products with simple yet effective formulas that dermatologists often recommend.

If you’re looking for the best CeraVe lotion, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a top choice thanks to its rich, velvety formula suitable for the face and body.

What to know before you buy a CeraVe lotion

Key ingredients in CeraVe lotion

CeraVe is known for its simple formulations that are packed with quality ingredients. While some product formulations differ, like their lotion with SPF and their renewing night cream, CeraVe utilizes many of the same ingredients in their facial moisturizers.

Ceramides

The majority of CeraVe products contain a blend of three essential ceramides. While ceramides often make up to 50% of our skin’s lipids, which form our skin barrier, those with acne, psoriasis, eczema or rosacea are known to have lower ceramide levels. Age and sun exposure can also deplete our ceramide levels. CeraVe’s blend of three essential ceramides matches those found in your skin and can help you restore your skin barrier.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is another naturally produced ingredient found in our skin. It’s responsible for maintaining the skin’s moisture balance, which causes our skin to look plump and smooth or dry and flaky. While it’s a necessary ingredient, hyaluronic acid declines with age and needs to be replenished.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is a vitamin that helps soothe your skin and restore the skin’s barrier. As a result, it’s a common ingredient used in skin care products for rosacea, eczema and acne.

How to use lotion

Lotion will generally be one of the last skincare products you apply to your face. However, there are a few exceptions. In the morning, you should apply a lotion after serums and treatments but before your sunscreen. If you’re using a moisturizer with sunscreen like CeraVe’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF, that will be your last step.

At night, you should apply lotion after cleansing and serums, but before facial oil. Whether you use retinol before or after the lotion is a personal preference. However, CeraVe’s Skin Renewing Night Cream makes your night routine simple since it also contains retinol.

What to look for in a quality CeraVe lotion

Size

Paying attention to the product size will help you know exactly how much product you’re getting since the container size can be deceiving. If you’re unsure about a product, CeraVe offers many of their lotions in a mini size, so you can see if you like it before buying a full size.

Ingredients

Aside from CeraVe’s key ingredients, each product contains slightly different ingredients depending on the product. For example, if a lotion contains retinol, it’s not recommended to use it during the day. If you have sensitive skin, it’s also smart to be aware of irritating ingredients like added fragrance.

Container

While some prefer a tube, others may love the size of a tub. Luckily, CeraVe offers many of its products in various containers. However, there are a few advantages and disadvantages to be aware of when choosing a product. For example, while a tube is easier to squeeze out the product, there is often product left over, even when no more is squeezing out. On the other hand, dipping your hand into a tub is messy, but it allows you to use every drop of product.

How much you can expect to spend on CeraVe lotion

CeraVe is an affordable drugstore brand with lotion products ranging between $10-$25. Mini and travel sizes cost around $5.

CeraVe lotion FAQ

What is the difference between CeraVe’s lotion and cream?

A. While lotion and cream are both moisturizing products, they have a different consistency. Lotions are generally lighter and recommended for those with normal to oily skin. On the other hand, creams tend to be rich and are better suited for dry skin.

Can I use CeraVe lotion on my face and body?

A. Whether you can use CeraVe lotion on your face or body depends on the specific product. Some CeraVe products specify in the name if it is meant for the face or body, such as CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion With SPF. If you’re unsure, it’s best to check CeraVe’s website for their application instructions.

What’s the best CeraVe lotion to buy?

Top CeraVe lotion

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump

What you need to know: This rich, velvety cream can revive the most extreme dry skin and is suitable for the face and body.

What you’ll love: This tub comes with a pump to cut down on bacteria caused by repeatedly dipping your hand in the tub. It’s also free of parabens, fragrance and oil. It is recommended for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Those with oily skin may find this cream too thick and moisturizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top CeraVe lotion for the money

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF and Hyaluronic Acid

What you need to know: This lightweight lotion will moisturize your face and provide broad-spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection.

What you’ll love: Since it’s oil-free, this lotion is noncomedogenic and suitable for all skin types. It’s also formulated with quality ingredients, such as niacinamide, ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

What you should consider: Due to the zinc oxide that offers UV protection, this lotion can sometimes leave a white cast.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

Worth checking out

CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

What you need to know: Since it’s formulated with encapsulated retinol and ceramides, this cream hydrates and renews the skin while you’re sleeping.

What you’ll love: This cream is packed with powerful ingredients, including retinol, peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. Plus, their patented delivery system continually releases moisturizing ingredients throughout the night.

What you should consider: Since it’s a rich cream, some users with acne-prone skin have reported breakouts after using this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Amazon

