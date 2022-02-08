Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
St. Patrick’s Day
Georgia News
South Carolina News
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Traffic
Health News
Education
Community
Technology
What’s Trending
PR Newswire
Top Stories
Last-minute gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Race4Love: 5K to benefit domestic violence victims in Lowcountry
Savannah Water Works building makes National Register of Historic Places
Gallery
Long Co. offering $50 incentive at vaccine clinic
On Your Side
On Your Side Stories
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Last-minute gift ideas for Valentine’s Day
Top Stories
How has winter weather disrupted 2022 Games and Olympics past?
Top Stories
Georgia films to watch on Valentine’s Day
Winter Olympics weather: How Beijing will combat little snowfall
Gallery
5 places to get burgers in Savannah
5 restaurants to visit in Pooler
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Blitz Border Bowl
College Sports
The Big Game
China 2022
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Top Stories
‘It’s mayhem’: Fans drink in lively tailgating experience to kick off Super Bowl week
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Gu lands double cork 1620 to win gold
Report: Former Georgia Southern coach Lunsford accepts job at Florida Atlantic
Team USA poised to take on Olympic mental health challenges
Video
Sports fans react to the opening of the Enmarket Arena: listen to what they had to say
Video
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Black Heritage Festival
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
Music In Our Schools
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Supplies
Best Brother label maker
Best badge reel
Trending Stories
Georgia man arrested and indicted on felony murder charge for 2020 death
Chatham County police ask community to help find shoplifting suspect
Gallery
Katie Arrington announces run for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district against Nancy Mace
Video
BCSO seeks counterfeit money suspect on Hilton Head
Gallery
Highway 17 crash kills 1 near Effingham, Screven counties