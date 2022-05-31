Which Play-Doh kitchen sets are best?

Play-Doh reigns supreme as one of the most-loved toys since the mid-20th century. While it began as a simple tub of modeling compound, today, there are dozens of Play-Doh playsets on the market — including several featuring kitchen themes.

Play-Doh kitchen sets include miniature tools, including pizza wheels and cookie presses, to cut and shape the compound into realistic forms. The top choice, Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Makin’ Mania, even comes with a ravioli mold.

What to know before you buy a Play-Doh kitchen set

What are Play-Doh kitchen sets?

Play-Doh kitchen sets are themed playsets centered around cooking, baking and meal preparation. The accessories allow kids to shape and create food items that run the gamut from pizza to sushi to cookies. Some sets include tiny molds or cutters, whereas others feature pared-down versions of popular kitchen appliances, like countertop ovens or juicers.

What is Play-Doh made of?

Play-Doh’s official recipe is kept under wraps, but Hasbro, the toy’s parent company, states it contains a mixture of salt, flour and water. While the compound is non-toxic and kid-safe, it should not be eaten. Play-Doh is made without common allergens like peanuts, peanut products, nuts or milk byproducts; however, it contains wheat.

What are the recommended ages for Play-Doh kitchen sets?

Most Play-Doh sets are designed for children ages three and older. Regardless of their age-appropriateness, it’s still recommended to supervise children while they play with the compound and playset pieces.

What to look for in a quality Play-Doh kitchen set

Varieties of Play-Doh kitchen sets

No matter which comforts foods children love, or what type of cooking they enjoy, there’s a Play-Doh kitchen set to entertain them.

Baking sets include ovens, cookie decorating tools or pizza-making kits.

include ovens, cookie decorating tools or pizza-making kits. Specialty food sets come with meal-specific tools and molds that can create tacos, ravioli, cookies, burgers or candy.

come with meal-specific tools and molds that can create tacos, ravioli, cookies, burgers or candy. Kitchen appliance-focused sets allow kids to make Play-Doh food using juicers, ovens, popcorn machines or pasta makers.

allow kids to make Play-Doh food using juicers, ovens, popcorn machines or pasta makers. Meal-themed sets include tools and serveware to whip up popular foods seen at picnics, cafes or restaurants.

Extruders

Play-Doh extruders are essentially manual molding machines that create various shapes or designs by pressing the compound through different molds. Some extruders have simple squeeze mechanisms, such as shredded cheese presses. Others are more involved with crank mechanisms, like pasta makers. Most midrange and premium Play-Doh kitchen sets come with extrudes; however, they may not be present in more affordable sets.

Tools

Play-Doh kitchen sets include both classic and specialty tools. Classic cutting tools, seen in most sets, include simple slicers, press molds and cookie cutters. Specialty cutting and shaping tools are often unique to specific Play-Doh kitchen sets. Some of the most popular ones seen in Play-Doh kitchen sets include pizza wheels, patterned rolling pins and stamps.

Compound variety

Most Play-Doh kitchen sets come with three to 10 jars of Play-Doh compound. Some sets only include one-ounce miniature jars, whereas others include larger jars that are 2 ounces or larger. The playset’s packaging usually indicates which sizes, colors and varieties of Play-Doh are included.

How much you can expect to spend on Play-Doh kitchen sets

Smaller Play-Doh kitchen sets start at $8. More involved playsets, which usually have a wealth of classic and specialty tools, cost closer to $15. Deluxe Play-Doh kitchen sets, many of which feature electric miniature appliances or a wealth of accessories, run $18-$35.

Play-Doh kitchen set FAQ

How do I remove Play-Doh from carpets and fabrics?

A. Play-Doh can be removed from carpets, upholstery and clothing once it has completely dried. After that, it can be scraped off with a brush or butter knife. If the Play-Doh has left a stain, soak then wash the material in gentle detergent and water to remove it.

How do I store Play-Doh kitchen sets?

A. Some people store Play-Doh kitchen sets in their original boxes; however, others prefer keeping the playsets in storage totes. At the very least, they invest in smaller totes to store the playset’s smaller accessories. If you have several Play-Doh playsets, consider investing in a larger toy bin to store them all in one place.

What’s the best Play-Doh kitchen set to buy?

Top Play-Doh kitchen set

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Makin’ Mania

What you need to know: This nifty noodle maker set lets children choose among four unique pasta shapes.

What you’ll love: The set includes a pasta machine and several accessories so kids can experiment with popular pasta varieties. It comes with six compounds whose colors are true-to-life for pasta and other foods. While it’s an involved playset, it’s fairly compact.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the pasta press requires considerable strength for operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Play-Doh kitchen set for the money

Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations

What you need to know: A colorful option for cookie aficionados, this affordable Play-Doh kitchen set remains a favorite.

What you’ll love: The set features a variety of tools that press cookies and create unique toppings. The textured rolling pin is a favorite accessory for its unique designs and ease of use. The pieces and compounds feature vibrant, engaging colors.

What you should consider: The set includes smaller jars of Play-Doh, which surprised some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Play-Doh Stamp ‘N Top Pizza Oven Toy

What you need to know: A well-developed set with plenty of engaging features, this pizza oven set lets children create the pies of their dreams.

What you’ll love: The pizza oven and accessories have traditional rustic details seen in classic pizzerias, right down to the pizza peel and brick oven. There are several types of hand tools and movable parts, which may help develop motor skills and coordination.

What you should consider: If your Play-Doh pie is too thick or has too many toppings, it can get jammed in the oven.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

