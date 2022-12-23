You can use a button maker to turn your favorite art, photos or drawings into wearable badges.

Which button maker is best?

Button badges are enduring accessories that show off everything from political slogans to favorite musicians. Sometimes, however, you may want to own a badge that you can’t simply buy online. Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.

Whether you’re a professional designer, enjoy arts and crafts or want to display your child’s latest masterpiece on your lapel, the Happizza Button Maker is the best choice for anyone interested in making their own badges.

What to know before you buy a button maker

How button makers work

Button makers create badges using only three materials and a few simple steps:

A pinback is placed in the button maker. This metal backing piece lets you affix your badge to your clothing.

A paper layer of artwork is then laid over the pinback.

paper layer of is then laid over the pinback. A transparent plastic shell is placed over the artwork and clamped onto it using the button maker. The pressure from the clamping wraps the shell around the pinback and seals the artwork in, completing the button.

A button maker keeps these three components aligned and lets you achieve the leverage needed to wrap the plastic shell around the badge with either a squeezable hand grip or a lever press.

Size

Buttons come in many sizes, but most button makers are limited to just one. Tiny buttons are hard to read and can be challenging to build due to their small components. Buttons that are too large, however, can be cumbersome to wear. Consider the button size that will suit your needs best.

Art is not included

Button makers typically include the raw materials you need to create several badges. However, you will need to supply your own art or photos. You can use pictures from magazines, posters and books, or those you made yourself or had professionally designed. Button makers do not include art supplies, so you may need to create your images.

Strength

No matter what type of button maker you select, a degree of physical strength is required to work the press correctly. Hand presses require enough grip strength to squeeze thoroughly. To use a larger button maker, you need to be able to pull down on a lever while keeping the press itself stable.

What to look for in a quality button maker

Construction

Metal button makers are durable but can rust over time. Best for commercial applications, these devices are heavy and designed to make large qualities of buttons quickly.

Plastic button makers are lighter and will not rust if exposed to any moisture. However, they aren't as strong as metal ones and are best suited for personal use.

Ease of use

Button makers are simple to use but take practice to create badges efficiently. Look for one that doesn’t include more moving parts or components than you need to meet your goals. A handheld press is the best option if you don’t have a dedicated table or desk where you can set a larger button maker.

Included button materials

Choose a button press that includes button-making materials so you can start immediately. Presses for creating smaller buttons sometimes have more materials than those set up for larger badges, but most will include enough pinbacks and plastic shells to make at least 100.

Speed

If you are selecting a button maker for commercial use, pay attention to how quickly it works. Choose one that you can load, press and empty in as little time as possible to make large batches of buttons less of a chore.

How much you can expect to spend on a button maker

Handheld button presses cost as little as $40, while makers appropriate for commercial use can cost as much as $200.

Button maker FAQ

Can I turn anything on paper into a button?

A. Generally, yes. However, paper stock that is too thick may jam your button maker or prevent the plastic shell from sealing it properly. Stick to thin paper to avoid quality control issues.

Can kids use a button maker?

A. Depending on their age, yes. However, adult supervision is recommended to prevent injuries such as pinching or poking when using a press.

What’s the best button maker to buy?

Top button maker

Happizza Button Maker

What you need to know: This lightweight button maker comes in 25-, 32- and 58-millimeter badge sizes and is smaller than those offered by competitors.

What you’ll love: This button maker comes with everything you need to make up to 500 badges, depending on what size you choose. It’s made out of durable plastic and includes an art activity book.

What you should consider: Some buyers have reported materials missing from their button maker kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top button maker for the money

Badge a Minit Button Maker

What you need to know: This handheld button maker is great for anyone on a budget or with limited space.

What you’ll love: This kit comes with a hand press, five rings used to assemble button pieces and the materials needed to create 10 buttons. It’s small enough to hold in one hand and less complicated than large lever button makers.

What you should consider: Buyers feel that the buttons this maker creates aren’t as high in quality as the ones made on more expensive presses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mophorn Button Maker

What you need to know: This button maker is made of metal for added stability and strength.

What you’ll love: Available in 25-, 32-, 58- and 75-millimeter badge sizes, this sturdy button maker is easy to assemble and features an ergonomic, padded handle. It comes with enough pinbacks and shells for 500 buttons.

What you should consider: This button maker takes practice to use correctly, with some buyers noting that it can be wobbly despite its heavy base.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

