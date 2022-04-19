Which kitchen faucet is best?

If you have a kitchen sink with an old-fashioned faucet, it might be time for an upgrade. An upgrade can be purely for aesthetic reasons, but there’s also a great deal of functionality that a newer faucet can bring to your life in the kitchen.

For example, the Delta Faucet Traditional Stainless Steel Pot Filler Faucet looks fantastic, but it mounts on a wall to let you fill pots right on the stove. Also, like many other top choices, it has motion sensors, a temperature LED light indicator and other convenient features.

What to know before you buy a kitchen faucet

Mounting holes

If you’re looking to replace just the faucet instead of the entire sink, you should know the number of mounting holes in your sink. A kitchen sink has one to four holes for mounting the faucet spout, taps and other accessories, such as soap dispensers.

If your sink has three mounting holes and your new faucet requires two or three for its parts, you shouldn’t have any problem installing it. However, if your new faucet needs four mounting holes, you won’t be able to install it since your sink only has three holes.

Wall vs. deck

You’re likely accustomed to a deck-mounted kitchen faucet, but there is also a wall-mounted option for those who want a less cluttered sink area. Many wall-mounted faucets can swivel and swing to cover a broader area, so they’re convenient for filling a pot of water without placing it directly in the sink.

Handles

Two-handle faucets for managing water temperature and flow are standard for bathrooms. Single-handle faucets are more convenient for kitchens since they’re easier to control and only require one hand. Many newer faucets have a handle and motion sensors that you can use to turn them on and off.

What to look for in a quality kitchen faucet

Sprayer

Modern kitchen faucets feature retractable sprayers that you can easily pull out to clean dishes or wash food more efficiently. Pullout faucets are the most common, but a pull-down style arches over the sink at an angle pointing straight down, making them excellent for deep sinks.

Also, some sprayers have different stream settings that you can toggle with a convenient button at the top of the spray head.

Finish

A faucet’s finish is purely aesthetic, so it’s a matter of preference. Stainless steel and chrome are the most popular finishes, but you can also get a faucet with a matte, brushed metal or polished copper finish.

Water filtering

If you want to do away with those cases of plastic water bottles, you can get a faucet with a built-in filtration system. It’s a premium feature not usually found in most faucets, so those with it are more expensive. However, many find that feature worthwhile since it filters out harmful chemicals and other impurities, and it lets you conveniently draw clean water straight from the tap.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen faucet

If you want a simple faucet upgrade, you can find a model with a sleek design for $50-$200. However, if you want something more sophisticated with premium features, such as motion sensors, they can cost anywhere between $200-$500.

Kitchen faucet FAQ

How is water flow managed with a hands-free or motion-sensor faucet?

A. The way most hands-free faucets work is that water flow is at maximum power if activated with the motion sensors and can subsequently be lowered and further controlled with the handle.

Why does water leak out of the swiveling shaft?

A. Your faucet should never leak, but if it does, there was a problem during installation, or there are dirty or damaged parts. If the swivel head is leaking, the seals are likely damaged, so consult the faucet’s manual for instructions on replacing them.

What’s the best kitchen faucet to buy?

Top kitchen faucet

Delta Faucet Traditional Stainless Steel Pot Filler Faucet

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice for anyone looking to revamp their kitchen with a sleek and durable faucet.

What you’ll love: This faucet has a sturdy stainless-steel construction and touch sensors for activating and deactivating water flow. It has a 24-inch reach, which is ideal for filling large pots directly, and features an LED light indicator for water temperature.

What you should consider: It only looks level with the wall when positioned a specific way, and some users report water dripping for a few seconds after turning it off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kitchen faucet for the money

Hansgrohe Lacuna Kitchen Faucet

What you need to know: This is an excellent kitchen faucet with a classic design, so it’s perfect for anyone looking for a simple upgrade.

What you’ll love: It has a double-function pullout spray head, a sturdy handle with a secure bolt-lever lock and a neat feature where water flow can be paused and reactivated quickly. Its swivel rotates 150 degrees, and the ceramic cartridge prevents leaking.

What you should consider: Some users report weaker water flow than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moen Arbor Motionsense Faucet

What you need to know: This faucet has an elegant stainless steel finish, is easy to install and includes several convenient features.

What you’ll love: The stainless finish resists fingerprints, so your kitchen looks cleaner, and the reflex system makes operating the retractable spray head smooth and straightforward. There are two sensors for activating water flow. Additionally, Power Clean technology allows for a powerful water flow.

What you should consider: Although it’s rare, some customers have reported leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

