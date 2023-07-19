The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has a very strong aversion to a certain popular condiment. (Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Hot-diggity-dog, it is National Hot Dog Day!

The annual holiday that celebrates a bun’s best friend, the hot dog, annually falls on the third Wednesday of every July.

Some people prefer their dogs with ketchup and mustard, while others may just want a little relish drizzled across.

No matter how individuals may like their wieners, here are a few places in the Savannah area where hotdog lovers can enjoy their frank just the way they like for a special price.

Waters Cafe

The local cafe is offering up to three free hot dogs per customer in celebration of the holiday.

Love’s Travel Stop

The convenience store/ truck stop chain will offer a free hot dog or other roller grill item on National Hot Dog Day. The deal can be accessed through their app, Love’s Connect.

Sonic

Customers can purchase the chain’s Beef Chili Cheese Coney, an all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese, for only $1.29 on July 19 at participating locations nationwide. There is a limit of five per order.

Target

Members of Target’s loyalty program, Target Circle can get 25% off Ball Park hot dogs.

Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members can snag a 25 % discount on hot dogs from July 12 to 18, both in-store and online.

Happy National Hot Dog Day to all the frank lovers out there!