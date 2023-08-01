Don’t head off to college without these 5 essential dorm room appliances

Every year, millions of students leave their home for the very first time and embark on a new adventure to college. While school supplies are obviously important, the biggest adjustment for most students is often living in a dorm room and learning how to sleep, eat and entertain in that space. Whether you have a compact kitchenette or are sharing a kitchen with the entire floor, bringing a few appliances can help turn your dorm room into a homey and useful space. So, if your university gives the go-ahead to bring your own cooking tools, here are the most beneficial appliances you’ll want in your dorm.

Best Ninja Air Fryers

With its ability to quickly cook frozen foods and bring leftovers back to life, an air fryer is a must-have for any dorm room. It takes the place of several appliances and saves space in a compact area or kitchenette. Plus, it uses less oil, making it a healthier alternative to the fried foods in your college dining hall.

Best Countertop Microwaves

From heating up ramen noodles at 1 am to popping popcorn for a dorm room movie night, a microwave is capable of almost anything. The countertop microwave models are generally more budget-friendly than other options and compact enough to sit in a small space or move around from one dorm room to the next.

Best Nespresso Machines

Is it even possible to get through early-morning classes and late-night studying without coffee? Instead of taking extra trips to the campus cafe, put a Nespresso machine in your dorm room to save both time and money. Plus, they’re designed to consistently craft drinks that rival any coffee shop and keep you prepared for a pop quiz or last-minute project.

Which mini rice cooker is best for compact kitchens?

If rice is a staple in your diet, consider bringing a mini rice cooker for your dorm room. Not only does it make the perfect amount of rice for one or two people, but it’s also compact enough for any space. A rice cooker is also perfect for steaming dumplings.

Best Braun Blenders

Having a personal blender in your dorm room is a game changer when it comes to making healthy food with limited resources. Use it to blend a smoothie filled with fruits and vegetables before class, whip up dressing for your salad or craft a delicious dip for your study group.

