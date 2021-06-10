Though some nonstick pans may handle metal utensils, it is best to use plastic or wooden spatulas and spoons.

Which nonstick pans are best for cooking?

If you’ve ever tried cooking a new recipe only to have your food stick to the surface of the pan, you might want to consider investing in a nonstick option. The best nonstick pans are great for everything from fish to eggs to pancakes and everything else in between.

While some home chefs prefer stainless steel frying pans, a nonstick pan will make your cleanup much more manageable, reducing the amount of time spent washing dishes. Available in various sizes and styles, there is sure to be a nonstick pan that will suit all of your cooking needs.

Why choose a nonstick pan?

There are several benefits of using nonstick pans that will make your cooking experience more enjoyable. As the name implies, most foods will not stick to the slick surface of your pan. They reduce the risk of burning your ingredients and are perfect for amateur cooks.

Nonstick pans are also significantly easier to wash than stainless steel models, requiring more scrubbing and elbow grease to clean leftover residue.

Many people prefer nonstick pans because they require a much smaller coating of oil or fat, allowing you to cook and serve healthier meals.

Types of coating

Nonstick pans aren’t all the same. With plenty of options on the market, it can be hard to know which type of pan is best for your kitchen habits.

Sol-gel ceramic coating

Most nonstick pans use nontoxic coating from organic materials, producing a safe and convenient way to cook your food. However, pans using this style of coating may not be as durable as others.

PTFE coating

PTFE is the traditional nonstick coating, and this option is widely used in today’s cookware, offering long-lasting nonstick properties. There are some health concerns related to PTFE coatings when misused, damaged or excessively heated. Though certain chemicals, such as PFOA, have been banned, it is still a good idea to replace any flaking or damaged pans that contain a PTFE coating.

Enameled cast iron

Cast iron pans are trusted and reliable cooking vessels. Those with enamel coatings offer a professional nonstick experience but often come with a high price tag.

Anodized aluminum coating

Frying pans made using this process are tough, easy-to-clean and heat food quickly and efficiently. As with other nonstick pans, you’ll want to avoid causing scratches or scrapes in the coating to prevent any issues.

Best small nonstick pans

Copper Chef 8-inch Non-Stick Fry Pan

The ceramic coating used on this pan is not only safe and suitable for all stove types, but the stylish appearance will look great in any kitchen. It is very easy to clean and rinse.

RAVELLI Italia Linea 30 8-inch Non Stick Frying Pan

As a standard option, this relatively inexpensive frying pan’s design evenly heats food so that you can create consistent dishes every time. The handle is heat-resistant so you can move the pan around easily while cooking.

All-Clad B1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 8-Inch and 10-Inch Fry Pans Set

The hard-anodized aluminum construction of this two-piece set won’t warp or bend over time. Plus, they have a stainless steel handle and are safe to use in the dishwasher and oven.

GreenPan Rio 8-inch & 10-inch Ceramic Fry Pans Set

With a retro mid-century turquoise design, you’ll enjoy displaying these pans when not whipping up your favorite dinner. The handle stays cool to the touch, while the safe ceramic coating eliminates any potential for toxic fumes.

Best mid-sized nonstick pans

Le Creuset 10-inch Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan

Strong and durable, this professional-quality nonstick pan allows you to achieve a perfect sear on your meats and seafood. The 12-inch version is available at Wayfair.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 10 1/4-Inch Fry Pan

Built to never chip or flake, this reliable pan is oven-safe and can handle high heat. You can even use metal cooking utensils without risking damage.

Tramontina 10-inch Professional Aluminum Nonstick Restaurant Fry Pan

Made with NSF-certified commercial grade aluminum, you can cook restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of your own home. Also available in 12-inch and 14-inch versions, this nontoxic pan comes with a lifetime warranty.

Granite Stone Professional Frying Pan Set 10-inch and 11.5-inch

The hard-anodized aluminum is highly wear-resistant, giving you years of peak performance. Gas, electric or induction, these nonstick pans are suitable for any stove style.

COTEY 10 & 12-Inch Frying Pan Set

An excellent eco-friendly option, these frying pans utilize a stone-derived coating, and heat-resistant bakelite handles so you won’t burn your hands when removing the pan from the stove.

Best large nonstick pans

Ailwyn 11” Nonstick Deep Frying Pan

A deep frying pan that’s great for larger meals, this nonstick pan designed in a beautiful blue color also features a convenient silicon-sealed lid. This nonstick pan is easy to hold, durable and heat resistant.

Utopia Kitchen 11 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan

This affordable nonstick pan is a great value option, considering you’ll still get an efficient, scratch-resistant, dishwasher-safe pan for a surprisingly low price.

OXO Good Grips 12-inch Non-Stick Black Frying Pan

A classic black 12-inch frying pan from OXO, this model sports a 3-layer German-engineered coating containing no PFOA and is incredibly easy to clean by hand.

GreenPan Lima 12″ Ceramic Non-Stick Covered Frypan

Another top-rated option from GreenPan, home cooks will appreciate the included lid, which can be helpful when cooking saucy meals or when keeping food warm before serving.

Best nonstick cookware sets

Calphalon Premier Space Saving Nonstick 10 Piece Set

If you’re in the market for premium nonstick cookware, this Calphalon complete set includes both an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan, as well as various other pots and pans in different sizes. Plus, they effortlessly stack together to reduce cabinet clutter.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick 12 Piece Cookware Set

Constructed from nonstick-reinforced titanium, this complete cookware set features two frying pans, sauce pots, a dutch oven and a spatula and spoon.

