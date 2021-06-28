The best Roomba

Speed up your cleaning time and wave goodbye to your heavy vacuum cleaner, thanks to this robot solution. These innovative cleaning tools are compatible with your intelligent home systems and will clean everything on your floor, including dog hair.

Which Roomba is right for your household?

Staying on top of your daily cleaning can feel like a monumental challenge. Vacuuming probably isn’t at the top of your daily to-do list and lugging around a heavy vacuum cleaner is no one’s idea of a fun afternoon. Keeping your house spotless doesn’t mean that you have to do all the cleaning by hand.

A Roomba is a robotic vacuum cleaner that is small and mighty, doing your work so that you can focus on other tasks. Once you’ve found your perfect Roomba, you’ll never have to vacuum again. It’s a compact alternative and ideal for homes of any size, whether you’re looking for a Roomba to do all your cleaning or top-up in between deep cleaning.

What to know before you buy a Roomba

Your Roomba will quickly become your secret weapon for keeping your home sparkly clean. A Roomba has a disc-like shape and uses spinning brushes to collect debris and dirt as it glides over your floors. It utilities several preprogrammed instructions, along with onboard sensors, to prevent it from knocking into your furniture or walls. They are powered by a rechargeable battery and can be stored in their charging station.

Floor types

The first thing you want to consider is the functionality of your Roomba, specifically, what it can do for your floors. While a Roomba will automatically adjust to work on any floor type, some models work better than others. If your home contains carpet in almost every room, you’ll want to choose a Roomba with a deeper cleaning option.

Battery life

Consider how much of your home you intend to clean using a Roomba. Not every Roomba has the same battery life, so it’s worth considering which one will work best for your home. The average Roomba will have a 60-minute battery life, while top-range models offer double the battery life at 120 minutes.

Features to look for in a Roomba

Self-charging capabilities

Every Roomba has a self-charging capability, meaning that it will return to its docking station when it runs low on power. Not all of them will go back to cleaning on their own, though. Some Roomba models offer a recharge and resume feature, allowing them to immediately pick up where they left off once the machine is fully charged.

Tangle-free roller

If you have a pet, you want to look for a Roomba with a tangle-free roller. The extractor will gather fur and hair from the floor without it becoming tangled in the brushes. The tangle-free roller will stop the Roomba from stalling and will allow it to finish its task efficiently.

Multi-room cleaning

You might not want to leave all the doors of your house opened while using your Roomba. Choose a Roomba with a multi-room cleaning feature that allows it to create high-efficiency cleaning patterns to navigate around furniture and clutter.

How much can you expect to spend on a Roomba?

A Roomba is an investment that says you time and effort when cleaning your home. You can expect to pay anywhere from $350-$900 for a Roomba. If you’re planning to use a Roomba to top-up the cleaning you do with a traditional vacuum, you can choose a basic model for around $350.

If you’re looking to use the Roomba as your primary cleaning tool, you’ll want to choose a high-end option that allows for more in-depth cleaning. One of these Roomba models will set you back between $600-$900.

Best Roomba FAQ

Can I use my Roomba on the stairs?

A. Currently, no Roomba model can navigate stairs. You’ll want to keep a traditional vacuum or other cleaning options on hand to use on your stairs.

How much noise does a typical Roomba make?

A. As a Roomba uses a motor, they all make different degrees of noise. However, the noise produced by a Roomba is considerably quieter than your traditional vacuum cleaner. You can set your Roomba to work while relaxing with a coffee without worrying about it disturbing you.

What is the best Roomba to buy?

Top Roomba

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

What you need to know: This model is one of the most straightforward Roomba systems to use. It’s innovative and has user-friendly features.

What you’ll love: It has 10 times the power of a typical Roomba, with automatic recharging and dirt disposal. It has intelligent floor space mapping technology and provides a deeper clean. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Home systems.

What you should consider: This Roomba can retail from $800-$1,000, making it one of the most expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Roomba for the money

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) WI-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: This Roomba is an affordable option that is self-sufficient and powerful. It’s a hassle-free option that is easy to use.

What you’ll love: It has a high-performing suction power and actively focuses on dirtier areas while being optimized to clean pet hairs. It offers voice control and is compatible with both Alexa and Google Home systems. It has sensors to avoid bumping into furniture or becoming stuck.

What you should consider: It can struggle with cleaning corners, especially around furniture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iRobot Roomba 981

What you need to know: This mid-range Roomba offers some of iRobot’s best features, giving you quality without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: It offers precision cleaning using iRobot’s patented iAdapt technology and vSLAM navigation. It’s designed with dual-surface brushes that allow it to work on both carpet and hard floors. This system is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, along with being ideal for homes with pets.

What you should consider: It may not be able to clean your entire house on one charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

