Best Bissell handheld vacuum

With the purchase of certain Bissell pet hair handheld vacuums, Bissell makes a donation to sponsor shelter adoption events and pets in need.

Bissell handheld vacuums

Bissell handheld vacuums, like their full-size counterparts, are known for reliable, no-nonsense cleaning action. Because no two messes are the same, Bissell offers several models that handle everything from pet hair to keyboard crumbs.

Many Bissell handheld vacuums come with attachments that make it easier to retrieve deep-set debris, such as tapered nozzles or upholstery tools. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum, one of the brand’s more powerful models, comes with these accessories as well as a triple-action filtration system.

What to know before you buy a Bissell handheld vacuum

Cleaning duties

Choosing the ideal Bissell handheld vacuum begins by assessing your cleaning duties — and challenges. Smaller dry messes are managed by most Bissell models. If you have pets, Bissell offers a few models that lift hair from upholstery, carpet and curtains. Electronics and vehicles are well-served by compact Bissell handheld vacuums that navigate tight spaces.

Corded vs. cordless handheld vacuums

Bissell corded handheld vacuums let users clean for extended periods, even if it means unplugging and replugging into another outlet. These models, which tend to be more powerful than cordless models, deliver consistent suction. However, their power cords occasionally get in the way.

Most Bissell cordless handheld vacuums have a runtime of around 20 minutes, which some users find limiting. Cordless models, however, lack a power cord and are considered to be much easier to maneuver. These models also have space-savvy charging bases, many of which can be mounted to save floor and counter space.

What to look for in a quality Bissell handheld vacuum

Attachments and tools

Several Bissell handheld vacuums include attachments and tools to lift debris from different surfaces. Certain models have motorized brush heads that lift deep-set pet hair and dander. Others come with upholstery tools that pick up hair without damaging furniture or curtains. Crevice tools, which have tapered nozzles, reach into tight spaces between seat cushions and electronics, as well as beneath low-clearance furniture.

Power

For cordless Bissell handheld vacuums, you’ll need to examine the battery voltage to determine how powerful the suction is. The higher the voltage, the more powerful it will be. Some entry-level Bissell handheld vacuums have around 10V, whereas more powerful models range between 12 and 22V.

USB charging

Certain compact Bissell handheld vacuums have USB charging, which means they can be charged through other devices. It’s a convenient feature, though many shoppers note that USB power cords are rather short. As a result, the models end up extremely close to outlets and nearby devices and may get in the way.

Dust bin

Bissell handheld vacuums are equipped with dust bins or cups. They’re considered much easier to empty than bags, not to mention there’s no added cost of buying replacement bags. Most of the dust bins are easy to access, and some of them even have one-button emptying.

Pet hair vacuums

Bissell’s largest category of handheld vacuums is geared toward managing pet hair. These models, available in corded and cordless designs, have unique brush heads that lift hair from all types of surfaces. Many Bissell pet hair handheld vacuums are equipped with dual- or triple-filtration systems that capture pet dander and other microscopic particles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bissell handheld vacuum

Basic Bissell handheld vacuums with limited cleaning powder cost $40 and below. Cordless models that come with attachments cost $50 to $70, while more powerful models with better suction run closer to $100 and above.

Bissell handheld vacuum FAQ

Why do I need to register my Bissell handheld vacuum?

A. When you register your Bissell handheld vacuum, it’s much easier to process warranty claims or returns through Bissell. Additionally, you’ll earn reward points toward future discounts and free shipping deals.

How do I maximize the runtime of my cordless Bissell handheld vacuum?

A. If you’d like to run a cordless Bissell handheld vacuum as long as possible, let it reach a full charge and use it on the lowest suction setting. However, if the suction is too weak, you may spend more time and power cleaning up a mess — which is counterintuitive.

What’s the best Bissell handheld vacuum to buy?

Top Bissell handheld vacuum

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum

What you need to know: Pet owners appreciate the powerful, reliable suction of this handheld vacuum with a triple-action filtration.

What you’ll love: The set of upholstery tools tackle hair anywhere, from stairs to curtains. The triple filtration system picks up hair, dander and other microscopic debris, and the dust bin is easy to access and empty.

What you should consider: There’s no on-board storage for attachments, and the attachments can be hard to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top Bissell handheld vacuum for the money

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum

What you need to know: Tiny but mighty, this compact Bissell pet vacuum picks up more hair with a cyclonic cleaning system.

What you’ll love: The convenient bagless design makes for no-hassle emptying. The device is lightweight and easy to maneuver, plus it has a 16-foot power cord. It’ll pick up other pet messes, like litter and dry food bits.

What you should consider: The side vents have a tendency to blow around debris instead of picking it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum

What you need to know: A space-savvy design, this slender handheld vacuum is popular for cleaning cars and office electronics.

What you’ll love: The precision nozzle lifts debris from hard-to-reach areas and its portable design includes a USB charger. The brush attachment is gentle enough to navigate keyboards and delicate upholstery.

What you should consider: This model only offers 12 minutes of cleaning action on a full charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.