Which bagless vacuum is best?

If you use a traditional vacuum frequently, you know the hassle and added cost of replacing the bag when it’s filled with dirt. Bagless vacuum cleaners conveniently cut out the extra step. You can see when the dust bin is full and easily empty it out any time without worrying about replacing the bag.

Bagless vacuums differ in price, power and features, but the best is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum.

What to know before you buy a bagless vacuum

Dustbin

Bagless vacuums have a dustbin instead of a bag. It’s often a clear canister that easily detaches and lets you empty the contents into the trash. They vary in size between 1 and 2 liters.

The dustbin is convenient and saves you money in the long run, but it’s also eco-friendly, as you don’t have to worry about constantly throwing away bags.

It’s recommended to empty the bin when it’s 75% full. It’s also good to get in the habit of emptying the bin after every use.

Filters

Some bagless vacuums have disposable filters. Others are washable so that you can reuse them and save more money over time.

Look for vacuums with HEPA air filters because they can remove up to 99.9% of indoor pollutants and allergens — such as pollen, dust mites, smoke and pet dander — that other vacuums can recirculate into the air.

Power

A vacuum is only as good as its suction power, and this is one area where many bagless models are superior. They use cyclonic suction systems that increase airflow by spinning the dirt into the dustbin.

What to look for in a quality bagless vacuum

Cordless vacuums

If you’re looking for a vacuum that is lightweight and easy to store, consider purchasing a cordless vacuum. Cordless vacuums are battery-operated, making them more portable and versatile, but they often don’t have as much power as corded vacuums. Additionally, if you have a large area to clean, the battery might not last.

LED headlight

You might not think you need a vacuum with a headlight until you see how it makes hidden dirt in dark spaces and under furniture so much easier to spot.

Accessories

Given the shape and size of the average vacuum, it can’t reach every area where dust accumulates. That makes vacuum attachments so valuable. You can always purchase attachments separately, but many models have extension rods and separate tools designed explicitly for crevices and delicate upholstery.

How much can you expect to spend on a bagless vacuum

The cost of a bagless vacuum depends on the brand, model and features, but they start at around $50, and the best quality models can cost over $500. However, you can find quality bagless vacuums for $100-$200.

Bagless vacuum FAQ

Why does it smell after I use my bagless vacuum cleaner?

A. When the dust bin is full, or the filter is clogged, the vacuum can release an odor. Emptying the dust bin and cleaning the filter will help eliminate any unfavorable smell, and it will also increase the suction power. If the smell persists, try brushing the air filter and washing the bin with water and white vinegar. Additionally, consider adding a dryer sheet to the dust bin to circulate a fresh smell throughout the room.

How long do bagless vacuum cleaners last?

A. It depends on the brand and the quality of the vacuum, but many come with a five-year warranty. However, if you take care of your vacuum and consistently empty the bin and clean the filter, it can last eight to 10 years with average use.

What’s the best bagless vacuum to buy?

Top bagless vacuum

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

What you need to know: With advanced swivel steering and lift-away functionality, you can easily clean around and under your furniture while getting all the hard-to-reach places in your home.

What you’ll love: The anti-allergen complete seal technology and HEPA filter trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum. It comes complete with a wide upholstery tool, dusting brush and crevice tool so that you can clean everything from lampshades to delicate surfaces. The powerful LED headlights will ensure that you spot every area that needs cleaning.

What you should consider: Some customers found the cord on this vacuum to be shorter than similar models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bagless vacuum for the money

Dirt Devil Endura Light Bagless Vacuum

What you need to know: This vacuum weighs less than 9 pounds but still has power, and the multifloor brush roll works well on both carpet and hardwood floors.

What you’ll love: The onboard quick-release extension rod gives you 6 feet of total reach. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to help you clean those hard-to-reach spaces. The 1-liter dirt bin can be removed with a button to easily dump out the contents when full without making a mess.

What you should consider: Given how light it is, some customers found this vacuum brittle and unable to stand up on its own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum

What you need to know: The triple-action brush roll and scatter-free technology help clean your carpet and hardwood floors on the first pass.

What you’ll love: The swivel steering lets you easily maneuver around furniture, while the multicyclonic suction system keeps hair and dirt away from the motor to help it last longer. This vacuum comes with specialized tools to pick up pet hair, and Bissell donates up to $10 to the Bissell Pet Foundation with every product purchased.

What you should consider: Some customers feel the vacuum clogs too quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

