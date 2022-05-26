What do you need to start crocheting?

Crocheting is a calming activity you can do alone or with others. It provides you with a skill that gives you a creative edge and even promotes positive well-being, according to the National Institutes of Health.

If you want to start crocheting at home, put yarn, needles and several other supplies on your shopping list. You’ll be making quality, love-filled gifts for your friends and relatives in no time.

What is crocheting?

Crocheting is a crafting skill that involves weaving yarn into patterns and designs. You use a hook to loop yarn and create colorful designs, clothing and blankets. With certain styles like amigurumi, you can even crochet stuffed animals from yarn.

How to make a slip knot

Most crochet patterns start with a slip knot, which is a specific kind of knot. You use this to attach to your hook to begin a new design.

Create an arch using the tail end of your yarn ball, at least 4 to 6 inches from the end. Pinch the arch and twist it clockwise once, creating a loop. Spread the loop open with two fingers. Reach through the loop to pull the piece of yarn attached to the ball back through. Pinch the end of the loop with one hand and the ends with the other to tighten slightly. Put your hook through the loop and pull the yarn ends to tighten around the hook or needle.

What do you need to buy for crocheting?

To begin crocheting, you need yarn, a hook and scissors at a minimum. To be fully prepared, gather the supplies needed to develop your skill safely.

Yarn

An essential tool for crocheting, yarn comes in many colors and sizes. There are also multiple thicknesses of yarn. Beginners should try using a middle-level thickness.

Lion Brand Landscapes Yarn

This is quality acrylic yarn that is available in a variety of lively colors. You can machine wash anything you’ve created with warm water and lay it flat to dry. Sold by Amazon

Crochet hook set

If you are a beginner, you may want to start with a crochet kit that includes all of your basic needs in a handy storage container.

Be Craftee Best Crochet Hook Set

This is a portable, full hook set ideal for beginners. It comes with soft grip hooks in multiple sizes and includes yarn needles, stitch markers, stitch holders, scissors, measuring tape, a ruler and a role counter. Sold by Amazon

Tapestry needle

If you don’t purchase a kit or want to get extra needles, get some that will last. Metal needles are less likely to bend or break compared to plastic needles.

CuteDIY Yarn Darning Tapestry Needles

This is an eight-pack of yarn needles with curved tips. They have large eyes, are metal and come in multiple colors. Sold by Amazon

Craft scissors

There are specific kinds of scissors designed for crafting. They can have serrated blades or flattened loops. Some crafting scissors are made with blunt blade tips to ensure kids can use them safely.

Karen Kay Buckley 6-Inch Perfect Scissors

The serrated blades help give you a more accurate cut by gripping the yarn. They have soft, plastic handles that make them easy to hold. Sold by Amazon

Stitch markers

These are small clips that often look like large, colorful paper clips. They can easily clip into place to hold your spot or mark the beginnings or endings of a pattern.

Meikeer Crochet Stitch Markers

This 150-piece kit has stitch markers in 10 different colors. The package is easy to store with your other crochet supplies. Sold by Amazon

Measuring tape

Many crochet projects require your materials to be measured. You can use a fabric ruler or any measuring tape you have available. The compact, retracting measuring tape has the benefit of staying organized in your kit.

Milwaukee 25-Foot Compact Auto Lock Tape Measure

This is an accurate and durable measuring tape with a belt clip to prevent drops. It is easy to read and operate. Sold by Amazon

Swatch ruler

A swatch ruler has several purposes in crafting, including crochet. It helps to measure the smaller bits like the stitch patterns, needles and hooks.

Clover Swatch Ruler

This gauge has a 4-inch ruler with needle and hook sizes. It lists sizes in metric, U.S. and Japanese standards. Sold by Amazon

Yarn storage

Keep your yarn neatly stored for easy access each time you get ready to pick up your craft. Yarn bowls, storage organizers, bags and boxes help to keep your things sorted when not in use.

Be Craftee Yarn Storage Bag

This is a portable yard storage organizer ideal for any situation. It is a zippered bag with a long strap for easy transportation and several pockets for other supplies. Sold by Amazon

Blocking mat

Blocking mats let you hold a safe space for your ongoing project. They are prickable board pieces that are customizable. Some have grid lines to let you outline your project more accurately.

KnitIQ Blocking Mats

This set of blocking mats includes grid lines and a carry bag. It includes T-pins and plenty of room to store yarn, swatches and other supplies. Sold by Amazon

Row counter

To keep track of your crochet rows, use a counter. There are manual and digital counters available to help you keep track of your pattern.

Koicaxy Digital Finger Counter

This is a small digital counter ideal for crochet. It comes in several colors and is easy to read or reset. Sold by Amazon

Crochet book

There are a variety of books on the different aspects of crochet. Stitch pattern books can help you with new ideas and how-to books can help you learn the art of the slip knot. You can even find an assortment of amigurumi books that show you how to make adorable crocheted animals.

“Crochet Techniques and Tips”

This is a popular book for beginners due to its clear instructions and pictures. It is a thin, spiral-bound book, which lets the pages lay flat while you follow the directions. Sold by Amazon

