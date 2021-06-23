Not only do string lights add character and style to your outdoor hangout space, but they also provide some much-needed light for late-night festivities.

What are the best patio string lights for 2021?

One simple way to spruce up your patio is by adding a string or two of twinkle lights. Not only do string lights add character and style to your outdoor hangout space, but they also provide some much-needed light for late-night festivities.

There are a few different considerations when choosing the best patio string lights for your space. Here are a few of the best patio string lights of 2021.

Types of outdoor patio string lights

The two most common types of outdoor patio lights are hard-wired lights, which plug into an outdoor electrical outlet, and solar-powered lights, which recharge with sunlight each day.

Choosing between traditional electric lights and solar lights depends on your specific needs. Consider if you have any outlets near where you plan to hang the lights. Also, think about when and how you plan to use the lights, as solar lights can only turn on when the sun is down.

Best hard-wired patio string lights

Best of the best patio string lights

Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor String Light with LED Bulbs

Our take: These bulbs are a crowd favorite for their durability and weather resistance.

What we like: The LED bulbs are encased in plastic, not glass, so installation and maintenance are worry-free. The cable extends up to 48 feet, which covers most outdoor areas. The Edison bulb shape never goes out of style.

What we dislike: The bulbs aren’t as bright as some consumers expect, so they’re better as mood lighting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Best bang for your buck patio string lights

Brightown Globe String Lights

Our take: These globe lights offer exceptional mood lighting and style at a bargain price.

What we like: The cables are available in a variety of colors to match your space. Individual strands can connect to form a longer string of lights. The warm white glow and sphere bulbs lend a classy air to any patio.

What we dislike: As the bulbs are glass, they are fragile and should be removed during installation and tear down. Some users also noticed the bulbs burn out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best mood-setting patio string lights

Lighting EVER LED Curtain Lights

Our take: These fairy curtain lights can turn any outdoor space into a romantic dreamscape.

What we like: Gentle curtain lights add a moody glow without overpowering the space. These outdoor patio string lights also have two other operating modes — twinkling and fading — that help set the mood. A convenient memory function saves your settings, so the lights are ready for you each time you turn them on.

What we dislike: The delicate strings are easy to tangle, so they’re better off away from high-traffic areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best industrial-style patio string lights

Brightech Ambience Pro Commercial Grade Outdoor Light Strand

Our take: These heavy-duty, commercial-grade, weatherproof string lights are a great choice if you want a long-lasting vintage bistro vibe.

What we like: The look and feel of these outdoor industrial lights are the picture of an upscale outdoor cafe. The heavy-duty cable is built to last.

What we dislike: The authentic bulbs are breakable, so it’s best to remove them before installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best solar-powered patio string lights

Best of the best solar power string lights

Brightown Crystal Globe Solar Powered Lights

Our take: For a classy, versatile string of lights, these are a great choice if you’re looking for an eco-friendly way to light up your patio.

What we like: The string of 60 bulbs extends over 35 feet. The solar panel swivels 180 degrees so you can mount it anywhere you need. These bulbs are also available in a variety of colors and can rotate through eight different lighting modes.

What we dislike: The wires are prone to snapping, so handle them carefully during installation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck solar power string lights

Brightown LED Solar Powered Fairy Lights

Our take: These small, delicate fairy lights are perfect for stringing across spaces or wrapping around different surfaces to set a warm mood.

What we like: The strands come in pairs that both measure 33 feet long with 100 lights each, offering a decent amount of lights to wrap around poles, rails or rooftops. The lights are available in a handful of colors. A 360-degree solar panel makes installation easy.

What we dislike: The copper wire is lightly coated for weatherproofing but is still delicate. Handle with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best whimsical solar power string lights

KeShi Star Solar Powered String Lights

Our take: These star-shaped solar-powered string lights are a fun addition to any patio without feeling too out of the ordinary.

What we like: The strands measure 40 feet with 100 bulbs each. The solar panel is larger than most at 4 by 4 inches, offering a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours. These lights are also waterproof and heatproof, which is perfect for summer nights relaxing under the stars.

What we dislike: Some users had issues with selecting different light modes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best colorful solar power string lights

Correare Multicolored Globe Solar String Lights

Our take: For a reliable set of colorful patio lights, these are a great choice.

What we like: These strands reach 39 feet long with 100 bulbs that can shine for up to 14 hours. Eight lighting modes add even more fun to the already colorful decor. These strands and bulbs are also waterproof, rainproof and freeze resistant so you can enjoy them year-round.

What we dislike: Multicolored bulbs won’t offer the same classy look as pure white bulbs will. Also, some users noted these bulbs are smaller than other hard-wired globe string lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best solar power string lights for small spaces

SEMILITS Honey Bee Simulation Lights

Our take: These honey bee string lights add a unique flair to your garden or patio.

What we like: These string lights actually look like honey bees, and some users enjoy installing them around their garden. The strand measures 16 feet long with 20 LED bulbs. It’s built with durable plastic to withstand outdoor wear and tear. The solar panel’s battery life lasts over eight hours after a full charge.

What we dislike: Since the cord is short, you would need multiple strands to cover a larger area. These lights won’t light up an entire patio on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

