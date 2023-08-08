Everyone deserves a home filled with furniture and decor that brings them joy. Realistically, that can be easier said than done — furniture costs can add up quickly, and buying every piece of home decor you adore will put a strain on any budget.

That is, unless you shop Wayfair’s anniversary sale, where some of the site’s most sought-after products are up to 70% off. Plus, shoppers get free shipping nationwide on all orders. The deals are live now and last until Aug. 15.

Not sure where to start? These are some of the best deals at this year’s Anniversary Sale. Celebrate 21 years of Wayfair by dressing up your home with these 10 items — and many more.

10 deals you can’t miss at this year’s Wayfair Anniversary Sale

Roomfitters 57-Inch Media Console

This mid-century media console features a chevron-patterned wood veneer front and a faux marble top. Inside, it has two adjustable shelves and cord cutouts — great for storing away messy electronics and other eyesores.

Sold by Wayfair

Cuisinart 12-Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

A stand mixer is a way to level up any home baker’s game. While KitchenAid models are the gold standard, they come with a price tag to match. This model is a fraction of the price and comes with thousands of glowing reviews that say it’s more than comparable.

Sold by Wayfair

Faye Ergonomic Polyurethane Office Chair

When you spend eight hours per day (or more!) sitting in your home office, you need a chair that offers ergonomic support — and looks great. This office chair features lumbar support, center tilt, adjustable armrests and multiple colors to match your office decor.

Sold by Wayfair

Daury Kids Twin Over Full Bunk Bed

There’s no denying that bunk beds are fun — but these ones are designed with safety in mind, too, with full-length guardrails and a sturdy, easy-to-climb ladder. The twin-on-top and full-on-bottom design allows you to maximize space in any room.

Sold by Wayfair

Anousha 72-Inch Desk

If you need a home office that has it all, you need this desk. With two workstations, drawers and a riser for converting one of the workstations to a standing desk, this versatile L-shaped desk gives you room to spread out and get things done.

Sold by Wayfair

Cordelia Bench

From the entryway to the bedroom, this plush bench will add a touch of glam to any space in your home. Its curved armrests and tufted, upholstered seat give it a high-end look, and it comes in 11 colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that will perfectly fit your home’s design.

Sold by Wayfair

Aashana Four-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

There’s still a little bit of time left to soak up summer — and patio season. This four-person patio set is just what you need to enjoy those end-of-summer rays, plus the warm days of autumn that are still ahead.

Sold by Wayfair

Grady Solid Wood Nightstand

Add a mid-century touch to any bedroom with this solid wood nightstand, featuring a trendy walnut finish, two drawers and a clean, modern design.

Sold by Wayfair

Adena Rocking Chair With Rattan Arms

No nursery is complete without a rocking chair, and this one is both comfortable and trendy, with soft linen upholstery and rattan detailing. It’s also loved by reviewers, who have given it hundreds of five-star ratings.

Sold by Wayfair

Karlin Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Contour Dog Pillow

When you’re shopping for yourself at this year’s Wayfair Anniversary Sale, don’t forget the rest of your family — specifically, the furry members. Your pup will appreciate this soft, plush bed, which comes in a variety of colors and fill materials, including cooling gel foam.

Sold by Wayfair

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.