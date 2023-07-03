ATLANTA (WSAV) — With rising temperatures in the peach state, the state health department is seeing an uptick in fire ants, wasps, cockroaches, mosquitoes and even snakes creeping indoors to avoid the heat.

When it’s hot out, bugs want to creep in – to stay cool.

Service Manager Todd Phillips at Arrow Pest Exterminator said, “When it’s hot outside – we all need water – so a lot of insects, and rodents are looking for places to stay cool but also have some hydrate with and just the hot weather brings insects in, and drives certain things – as does cold weather it does the same.”

The CDC said to close all holes in your walls as rodents can squeeze through including caulking areas that could provide access.

“Things like rodents are active in people’s attics all over the city and bats though we are coming out bat breeding season. Everything is popping this time of the year,” said Phillips.

Experts say – close your garage door – and cut your grass short to prevent snakes from finding space.

Phillips explained, “One of the best things to do is seal up and entry points and also eliminate any breeding areas like standing water – in the house, or yard that can be dumped out and to less places for them to breed.”

Inside your home, experts say clean up, wash up and don’t leave food or water out and seal everything to prevent critters.

“Ants get in the kitchen and can take over – clean up, remove standing water, wipe up your counters, cover up garbage and cover over the trash bin and move it away from the house,” said Phillips.

Experts say the combination of heat and moisture can attract bugs inside. The CDC says rats, mice, pests and bugs usually can enter your home – especially after severe weather – and can trigger your health causing allergies, asthma attacks and spread diseases if they bite.