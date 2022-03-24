Which lithium supplement is best?

Lithium has long been used to help improve people’s moods, giving them an energy boost and enhancing their focus. There’s less research to suggest how effective it is as a supplement. That said, some people swear by these supplements. If you’re looking for a lithium supplement, check out the Procelle Lithium Supplements — Liquid Ionic Lithium Mineral Drops.

What to know before you buy a lithium supplement

Benefits

Medical professionals have prescribed lithium to individuals as a treatment for mania, hypomania and depression associated with bipolar disorder and as a mood stabilizer. In some people, lithium has also successfully lowered the risk of self-harm or aggressive behavior.

Many manufacturers claim their supplements can promote healthy brain function and strengthen DNA longevity. They also state that lithium orotate supplements, a combination of lithium and orotic acid, can help with alcoholism, depression and migraines related to mental health issues.

However, while prescribed lithium is highly concentrated, supplements have a much lower dosage. As a result, there’s not much evidence to back up the claims of health benefits.

Interactions

Unlike prescription-level lithium, supplements don’t have as many interactions with existing medications. Even so, it’s essential to cross-reference your medications before taking any supplement or vitamin regularly. Additionally, some people should not take lithium. This includes pregnant women and individuals with a history of heart disease, kidney problems or Addison’s disease.

Certain types of medications interact more negatively when combined with lithium. This includes anything that increases serotonin levels, diuretics, ACE inhibitors, anticonvulsants, methylxanthines, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antipsychotic drugs and some muscle relaxants. For example, combining lithium with an NSAID such as ibuprofen or Advil could increase the risk of tremors, slurred speech and confusion.

Since lithium supplements aren’t very concentrated, they’re unlikely to have a negative effect on those on other medications or who are trying to get pregnant. However, speak with a doctor before taking them.

Side effects

Most over-the-counter supplements come with minimal to no side effects. This goes for lithium supplements, too. However, there are a few potential side effects such as:

Acne-like rash

Dry mouth

Changes in appetite or increased thirst

More frequent headaches

Fatigue or weakness

Weight gain

Vomiting or diarrhea (linked with lithium toxicity)

These symptoms only occur in rare cases and are generally linked to those taking prescription lithium. There is little evidence to show that taking supplements leads to any of these side effects.

What to look for in a quality lithium supplement

Dosage

Lithium dosage in a supplement varies from product to product, but most are measured in either microgram or milligram. For example, a single capsule could be 1,000 milligrams. For comparison, most doctors prescribe doses ranging from 900 to 1,200 milligrams a day. When figuring out the exact dosage for you, consult with a qualified physician first.

Form

Lithium supplements come in several different forms. One of the most common ones is liquid drops. These supplements usually are packaged in a small hard plastic bottle and include a dropped you can use to measure out the exact dose you need.

Other supplements come in tablet or capsule form. Some manufacturers produce tablets in gel form or with a soft outer shell. Others have a hard shell. In both cases, it’s usually best to swallow them whole with water.

There are also gummy lithium supplements, which you can chew and swallow. Most gummies will have either a fruity or bitter flavor.

Quantity

Supplements come in different quantities ranging from as few as 30 tablets to more than 100. If you intend to take more than one a day or over a long period, choose a larger container. Liquid supplements are usually measured in fluid ounces. Based on a recommended daily amount, some producers mention how many days the bottle will last.

Shelf life

In general, lithium capsules have a shelf life of around two years from the date they’re first produced. To ensure they last this long, store them in a cool, dry place. Liquid supplements don’t last as long and usually expire within six months to a year.

How much you can expect to spend on a lithium supplement

Most lithium supplements cost $10-$20. Higher doses or quantities can cost $20 or more.

Lithium supplement FAQ

What is lithium citrate vs. lithium carbonate?

A. Lithium citrate is prescribed in liquid form to individuals who have difficulty swallowing capsules. Lithium carbonate usually comes in tablet form, either slow-release or standard-release.

What foods naturally have lithium?

A. You can find lithium in trace amounts in many different foods, including tomatoes, cabbage, cereals and such spices as cumin and nutmeg. It’s also found in water. For most people, consuming lithium in these small amounts is enough to have minor beneficial effects on overall mental health.

What are the best lithium supplements to buy?

Top lithium supplement

Procelle Lithium Supplements — Liquid Ionic Lithium Mineral Drops

What you need to know: This liquid supplement comes in a bottle that lasts up to 100 days when taken at the recommended dosage and is good for adults and children over the age of 12.

What you’ll love: Offered in a 1.67-fluid-ounce container, this supplement can help improve your mood and memory, as well as reduce anxiety. The container and dropper both consist of BPA-free plastic, making them non-toxic.

What you should consider: It’s tricky to measure the exact dosage with the dropper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lithium supplement for the money

Life Extension Lithium

What you need to know: With 100 capsules in the bottle, this supplement is a great choice for people who want to take lithium in small doses over an extended period.

What you’ll love: Each capsule has a dosage of 1,000 micrograms. When taken as directed, this supplement could bolster brain function on a cellular level and improve the body’s natural processes. The capsules are easy to swallow.

What you should consider: Not all people experience noticeable effects from taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Kal Lithium Orotate

What you need to know: Offered in larger doses of 5 milligrams, these chelated lithium orotate tablets are organic and vegan.

What you’ll love: Available in either a 60-count or 120-count bottle, this product could help enhance the mood and inspire a more positive outlook.

What you should consider: Some customers feel tired after taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

