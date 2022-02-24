Which hyaluronic acid supplement is best?

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally-occurring substance in the joints, skin and eyes. It provides healthy lubrication to keep you comfortable as you move through your day. Over time, the level of naturally-occurring hyaluronic acid decreases. When combined with certain wear-and-tear conditions in the joints (i.e., osteoarthritis), the lack of this crucial lubrication can cause pain and inflammation.

Before that happens, the best hyaluronic acid supplements work to keep joints, skin and eyes stable and healthy. Hyalogic Chewy HA Gummies are a tasty way to improve joint health on the go.

Hyaluronic acid supplements

Amount of hyaluronic acid

The amount of hyaluronic acid in the supplement determines how much of it you will need to take daily. Smaller amounts mean more pills or capsules per day, which can get expensive fast. Check the label for the serving size and the amount of hyaluronic per capsule or gummy to ensure you are getting what you need.

Form

Like many other supplements, hyaluronic acid is available in gummies, bulk powders, tablets, capsules and pills. It can also be applied topically in a variety of skin care products, lip balms, body lotions and moisturizers, body sprays and washes, oils for body and hair, gels and gel masks and skin serums.

Other beneficial ingredients

Some hyaluronic acid supplements add other beneficial ingredients to improve joint health. Glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate are two ingredients that can help to round out this supplement, but it can be hard to know which is responsible for improvements that occur.

What to look for in a quality hyaluronic acid supplement

Certified lab-tested

Because supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S., it’s important that there is some measure of the safety and purity of the supplements you buy. A quality hyaluronic acid supplement will have certified lab testing results available through the U.S. Pharmacopeia, NSF International or ConsumerLab. These labs all independently certify the contents of your supplement as well as the quality of production and processing.

Free from allergens

Your hyaluronic acid supplement should not include any common allergens. Look for a label that clearly states that your supplement is free from:

Corn

Soy

Wheat or gluten

Lactose

The best supplements are also organic and made with non-GMO ingredients.

No artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners

There is no place in hyaluronic acid for artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Even the best gummy versions of the supplement will use fruit juice or other natural sweeteners and flavorings.

Vegan

Avoiding animal proteins? Check the label to make sure your hyaluronic acid is vegan or vegetarian.

How much you can expect to spend on hyaluronic acid supplements

The amount of hyaluronic acid in each supplement and the presence of additional beneficial ingredients affects the price. Expect to spend between $13-$25 for a one-month supply.

Hyaluronic acid supplement FAQ

What is the recommended dosage of hyaluronic acid supplements?

A. When considering a new supplement, it’s always best to start with your doctor. They can address any specific questions you have and recommend proper dosing based on your individual health conditions.

In general, most studies that looked at the benefits of hyaluronic acid used no more than 240 milligrams per day. Although some people recommend up to 1,000 milligrams per day, your best and safest bet is to stick right around 200 milligrams per day.

What are the potential benefits of hyaluronic acid?

A. Hyaluronic acid has long been used as a powerful serum for treating skin wrinkles and adding a refreshed glow to the body. Researchers have in the past decade turned their attention to the internal benefits of hyaluronic acid supplementation. They found good evidence for the potential benefits of hyaluronic acid in treating conditions such as chronic pain and obstructive sleep apnea.

Although this supplement is generally recognized as safe, there are some groups who should avoid it. Because some hyaluronic acid is made with rooster comb, people who are allergic to chicken or eggs should not take it.

Additionally, people with cancer, children under 18 and those who are pregnant or nursing should talk to their doctor before supplementing with hyaluronic acid.

What’s the best hyaluronic acid supplement to buy?

Top hyaluronic acid supplement

Hyalogic Chewy HA Gummies

What you need to know: Make life sweeter and joints more comfortable with this berry-flavored gummy.

What you’ll love: Each dose of two gummies contains 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. They are gluten-free and vegan and sweetened with rice syrup and pure cane sugar.

What you should consider: The dose is low. Take three gummies daily to get closer to the recommended 200 milligrams for joint pain relief.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hyaluronic acid supplement for the money

Horbäach Store Hyaluronic Acid Capsules

What you need to know: This high-quality hyaluronic acid supplement is a great place to start.

What you’ll love: Each capsule has 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. Take two per day in this bottle that contains a 75-day supply. It’s processed in a GMP-certified facility from non-GMO ingredients that are also gluten-free and lactose-free.

What you should consider: Some users did not know that each pill contains 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. You need to take two for a full serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Now Foods Supplements Hyaluronic Acid

What you need to know: This family-owned company donates vitamins to children in need with each purchase of this inflammation-fighting supplement.

What you’ll love: In addition to 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid per dose, this includes L-proline, alpha lipoic acid and grapeseed extract to round out the supplement’s profile. It is made in a GMP-certified processing plant.

What you should consider: For a “double strength” product, the amount of hyaluronic acid is low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

