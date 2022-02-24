Which colostrum supplement is best?

Considered nature’s first food, colostrum is crucial to a healthy start for babies and other mammals who nurse their young. This protein-rich first milk conveys significant immune and brain-boosting benefits in a baby’s first moments of life. Now research is indicating that a colostrum supplement can also provide significant benefit for adults, too.

Immune Tree Colostrum6 is a high-quality colostrum supplement, collected within six hours of calving from healthy, pasture-raised cows. It’s a good choice for exploring the benefits of this miracle food.

What to know before you buy a colostrum supplement

Colostrum is the powerful nutrition produced by all mammals for nourishment over the first three days of their baby’s life. Packed with vital nutrients, bovine colostrum is used to create the supplements designed for human consumption.

But there are a few things to consider when choosing the best colostrum supplement for you.

Form

As with most immune-boosting supplements, colostrum supplements are available in a variety of forms, including:

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

Capsules are generally most convenient, but if you struggle with taking pills, consider mixing powder or liquid into your morning smoothie. Powdered and liquid colostrum can be added to hot foods, too.

Health goals

Your health goals will influence not only the type of colostrum supplement you take, but also the dose. Some doctors will recommend a slightly higher dose depending on what wellness goals you are attempting to achieve.

What to look for in a quality colostrum supplement

Sourced from grass-fed cows

Pasture-raised, grass-fed cows are the best source of high-quality colostrum supplements. Cows that graze on grass create milk that is higher in protein and filled with more beneficial compounds than those raised in a feedlot on grain.

Collected within 16 hours

The most powerful, healing and protective colostrum is collected within 16 hours after a calf is born. After this time period, regular milk production begins and colostrum’s benefits wane.

Free from additives

Additives to cattle feed — rBGH (recombinant bovine growth hormone, antibiotics and BST (bovine somatotropin) are touted as strategies to keep cows healthy and milk production high, but these medications can actually weaken the power of colostrum and are generally fed mostly to cows in mass production. Pasture-raised cows tend to have less need for this to stay healthy and produce abundant colostrum.

The packaged colostrum supplement should also be free from any additives, including preservatives, sugar, binders or fillers.

Added beneficial compounds

Some colostrum supplements do include additional vital nutrients or compounds for added benefits.Two of the most common are immunoglobulins and chymosin. Immunoglobulins offer further immune system support, and chymosin (also called rennin) can help ease inflammation.

How much you can expect to spend on a colostrum supplement

Colostrum is available at a wide range of price points, from $15-$100 (and everywhere in between).

Colostrum supplement FAQ

What is the recommended daily dose of colostrum?

A. The recommended daily dose of colostrum supplements varies depending on the condition you are trying to treat or the wellness goals you are trying to achieve.

For example, most research trials for colostrum’s effects on athletic performance generally use 60 grams of colostrum supplement a day. While this amount is good for clinical trials, most researchers agree that colostrum’s potential benefits can be experienced at just 20 grams a day.

The best dose? The one that you determine by talking to your doctor. They understand your overall health and can recommend a dose that works for you. Most people will be somewhere between 3 and 20 grams.

What are the potential health benefits of colostrum?

A. Colostrum is also known as a baby’s first food. This important milk helps babies develop a thriving immune system and encourages nursing in a baby’s first moments of life. It provides protein, hydration and critical nutrition right after birth.

But research is showing that colostrum can have benefits for adults, too, including:

Are there side effects?

A. Colostrum supplements are generally safe, but if you have allergies to lactose or any other type of milk, this may not be the supplement for you.

If you are not lactose intolerant but have other types of allergies, make sure to check the ingredient list to see if they are present in the supplement you choose.

What’s the best colostrum supplement to buy?

Top colostrum supplement

Immune Tree Colostrum6

What you need to know: This is pure, raw, organic colostrum with no added ingredients.

What you’ll love: Each capsule contains 1,500 milligrams of colostrum. It’s grass-fed, antibiotic-free, gluten-free and organic. This colostrum is certified six-hour. It also contains chymosin for easier digestion.

What you should consider: The basic serving size is six capsules daily, which is a lot of pills for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top colostrum supplement for the money

Jarrow Formulas Colostrum Prime Life

What you need to know: This supplement is affordable and best for improving gut health.

What you’ll love: Each 400-milligram capsule also contains a minimum of 30% of immunoglobulins for better digestive health. The colostrum is collected within 16 hours of calving from pasture-fed cows raised without rBGH or antibiotics added to their feed.

What you should consider: The dose is smaller than other supplements, and some people found it was not enough to experience any benefits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Colostrum-LD Liposomal Delivery Colostrum Powder

What you need to know: Over 90 active ingredients help your body to better utilize this supplement for maximum benefit.

What you’ll love: This contains not only colostrum, but also other ingredients like lactoferrin, immunoglobulins and protein-rich polypeptides for immune support and improved gut health. This non-GMO, gluten-free supplement is flash pasteurized and is USDA-certified organic.

What you should consider: It’s an expensive option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

