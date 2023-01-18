Push past that weight-loss plateau with these tips that will help you defeat stagnation and achieve your fitness goals.

Losing weight is hard work

You’re changing your diet and finding time for regular workouts, and there’s nothing more satisfying than watching the number keep going down each time you step on the scale. Until, that is, you hit the dreaded weight-loss plateau.

When you’ve experienced some success, seeing your progress slow or stall completely can be even more frustrating. The only real way to bust through that stubborn plateau is to amp up the intensity of your exercise routine to burn more calories, or cut your daily calorie intake even further.

Not sure how to pull that off? There are great tools and products to rev up your workouts or help you eat less, so you can push past that frustrating plateau for good.

Why does it happen?

Weight-loss plateaus happen to everyone who’s trying to shed extra pounds. You lose muscle along with the fat, which, in turn, slows your metabolism and leaves you burning fewer calories. So the same diet and fitness plan that saw you losing weight steadily at the beginning is no longer enough to trim the rest of your unwanted pounds.

Shake up your fitness routine

Burning more calories is one of the most effective ways to get your weight-loss journey on track again. If you’re working out for 30 minutes each session, bump it up to 45 minutes. If you work out three to four days a week, you can increase it to five or six days.

What’s the best workout equipment to overcome the plateau to buy?

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weight Set

Introducing kettlebells to your training routine can take your conditioning to the next level. They offer a full-body workout that uses up to 600 muscles and has both cardio and strength-training benefits. A 20-minute kettlebell workout can burn more than 400 calories, build muscle to jumpstart your metabolism and maximize your exercise time.

Sold by Amazon

Wod Nation Speed Jump Rope

Jumping rope is a classic full-body cardio workout, so it burns a serious amount of calories in a short time: the average person can burn more than 200 calories per 20-minute workout. If you really want to train hard, a weighted jump rope is your best bet, because it can increase your calorie burn even further and work the muscles in your upper body, too.

Sold by Amazon

Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Heavy Duty Doorway Trainer

High-intensity interval training can rev up your metabolism because it calls for alternating high-intensity cardio sets with strength training exercises at a 2:1 ratio. You can run in place, sprint on a treadmill or do jumping jacks for the cardio sets, then use a doorway trainer for strength training sets that include pullups, chin-ups and tricep dips.

Sold by Amazon

Curbing your appetite

Increasing your workout intensity isn’t always enough to get you past that weight-loss plateau, so you may have to adjust your diet, too. Cutting your number of daily calories can be a good start, but don’t go below 1,200 calories per day, or you can put yourself at risk for overeating.

What are the best products to keep hunger in check to buy?

Now Supplements Psyllium Husk Capsules

Increasing the amount of soluble fiber in your diet can help you feel full longer. That’s because it helps regulate the hormones that affect appetite control, which means you won’t consume as many calories each day. Whole grains, seeds, cereals and fruit skins have plenty of fiber, but you can also take a supplement such as this one that contains natural soluble fiber to help you eat a little less.

Sold by Amazon

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder

Getting more protein into your diet is another way to cut the calories you eat each day. Protein can stimulate the hormones that curb your appetite while also lowering levels of the hormone responsible for hunger. Getting 15% to 30% of your calories from protein can help you eat fewer calories, and protein powder is an easy source because you can mix it up in a delicious shake with water or milk for breakfast or a post-workout snack.

Sold by Amazon

Brita 20-Ounce Premium Filtering Water Bottle

Drinking water before a meal can help you feel full so you’re not tempted to overeat. In fact, having a couple of glasses of water before lunch or dinner can actually help you eat 22% less than you would normally. Having an easy-to-carry water bottle to take with you on the go helps you make sure you drink enough water every day.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.