Maybe you’ve already filled your shopping cart. Or perhaps you are just now checking out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Regardless of your shopping status, there’s still time to grab some epic deals during Amazon’s second Prime event of 2022.
If you’ve ever shopped during Prime Day, you’re already familiar with the deep discounts on some of the most popular items on the market. We’ve simplified your search by browsing Amazon and organizing the best deals that are still available into easy-to-navigate categories. We found great deals on an Instant Pot Air Fryer, Amazon Fire Tablet, KitchenAid Stand Mixer and more. Keep reading to find the deals you want in trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
These deals are going fast. Check back here for the latest updates on last-minute Prime Early Access Sale deals.
Updated: October 12, 1:49 PM PT
Lightning deals
Lightning deal 1
HP Stream 11 Laptop: 40% off
This features 4 gigabytes of random access memory and 13-hour battery life. Affordable and compact, it’s an excellent laptop for traveling.
This Lightning Deal is available until 1:00 am PST
Trending
Instant Pot Air Fryer: 42% off
With an air fryer, you can prepare the crispy foods you love with a minimal amount of oil. The Instant Pot is a customer favorite with easy-to-use controls and a 4-quart capacity that fits enough food for a group.
Soundcore by Anker Life A1 Earbuds: 35% off
Pop these earbuds in and you can indulge in immersive sound without interruption. They’re comfortable in the ears and get up to nine hours of listening time with each full charge.
Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch: 43% off
The Garmin smartwatch is a top seller for good reasons: It’s stylish, tracks numerous fitness goals and has a built-in GPS. The contactless payment function works with both iOS and Android phones.
Vtopmart Food Storage Containers: 27% off
Keep your snacks, main courses and leftovers fresh with these airtight storage containers. The collection includes 24 containers in various sizes, so there’s one to match most food storage needs.
National Tree Company Christmas Tree: 46% off
It’s not too early to be thinking about Christmas decorations such as this beautiful faux tree. It’s made by a company with a reputation for making quality Christmas trees that look like the real deal.
Other top deals in this space
- This Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker is ideal for making quick and toasty paninis. It’s marked down 30% today.
- At only $71.99, this GreenForest Folding Desk is a must-have for a small home office.
- This Kindle Paperwhite is packed with features for avid readers and is 34% off.
- At a savings of 60%, now is a good time to try an Audible membership.
- A Ring doorbell makes it simple to monitor your front door. Buy it now and save 30%.
- You’ll save 50% on the top-rated Fire TV Stick.
Tech and electronics
Amazon Fire Tablet: 50% off
Although affordable, Amazon tablets have features tech enthusiasts love, including fast processors, responsive touchscreens and Alexa voice control. At half price, the Prime Early Access Sale is the ideal time to buy.
JBL Portable Waterproof Speaker: 38% off
Because this speaker has a waterproof build that protects the interior components from moisture, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite music by the pool or in other wet conditions. It’s available in numerous colors.
Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer: 25% off
You can take your gaming to the next level with the Skytech Archangel gaming computer that’s designed to deliver exciting action. The Ryzen 6-core processor is fast and capable of keeping up with the lifelike graphics of today’s top games.
HTools Windows 11 Laptop: 20% off
There’s still time to get an unbeatable deal on a laptop, like this one that’s powered by the Intel Celeron processor and runs off the Windows 11 operating system. Long battery life, a trim design and dependable Wi-Fi connectivity are welcome features for working at home or on the go.
Echo (4th Gen): 40% off
Amazon has been rolling out deals on their Echo devices, and the 4th Gen model is still available at an outstanding price. It’s the perfect hub for listening to your favorite podcasts, controlling other smart devices, checking the weather forecast and more.
Other top deals in this space
- This Samsung QLED TV offers built-in streaming and access to your favorite content. It’s discounted by 30%.
- Don’t forget a gaming chair to go with your gaming computer. This GTPlayer gaming chair is a popular choice and available for $109.99, a savings of 21%.
- You can turn your room into a home theater with this Polk Audio Signa Sound Bar. It’s marked down from $249 to $142.49.
- This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker is 20% off and has a loyal customer following.
- Try your skills at drone flying with this highly rated Autel Robotics Evo Lite Plus that has a 6K HDR camera. It’s discounted at 27% off.
Apparel and accessories
Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Denim Jacket: 48% off
Denim is trending this year, so this jacket is right in style. It pairs nicely with jeans, sweaters and T-shirts and is the perfect outerwear for cool autumn days.
New Balance Men’s Athletic Shoes: 31% off
From working out to hanging out, New Balance shoes are both practical and stylish. This pair features responsive cushioning and an injection-molded footbed for all-day comfort.
Simple Joys by Carter’s Kids’ Jeans: 30% off
Made by a leading brand, these jeans sport a simple design with a relaxed fit and comfortable waistband. They are an ideal addition to your kids’ wardrobe that they can wear for school or play.
Fossil Leather Handbag: 52% off
A handbag with a versatile design will go with numerous looks. This midsize bag features attractive styling with an inner zipper pocket for keeping items organized. It’s made by Fossil, a popular brand in fashion.
Champion Powerblend Sweatshirt: 56% off
Sweatshirts are a must for the current athleisure fashion trend. They come in numerous colors and sizes to complement any look.
Other top deals in this space
- Stock up on socks for the kids and pay only $11.80 for this Simple Joys by Carter’s Multipack.
- These High Waist Yoga Pants by The Gym People are soft, stretchy and available at a price that reflects a savings of 20%.
- Fleece jackets like this one are always in style. This Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Fleece from Amazon Essentials was $29.90, but it is 32% off during the Prime Early Access Sale.
- Long-sleeve tees are a winter wardrobe staple. This Cotton Performance Long Sleeve T-shirt from Russell Athletic is only $9.77, which is 25% off the original price.
- Warm and cozy, these Simple Joys by Carter’s Fleece Onesies have numerous five-star ratings and are discounted 18%.
- These Champion Powerblend Sweatpants are comfortable, stylish and only $23.78 today.
- At a savings of 24% off the list price, these Simple Joys by Carter’s Playwear Sets are priced with parents’ budgets in mind.
Home and kitchen
KitchenAid Stand Mixer: 32% off
Every serious home chef needs a stand mixer to simplify cooking tasks. The KitchenAid is a beloved machine that offers numerous speed settings and is compatible with useful attachments for preparing cakes, pasta, loaves of bread and many more delicious recipes.
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 44% off
If you’ve never tried cooking with a sous vide machine, now is the time to start. It cooks fast and evenly and produces food that’s tender and juicy. This model is a fan favorite by one of the most trusted names in the kitchen.
Roomba iRobot Robotic Vacuum: 38% off
Not only does this Roomba vacuum do the work for you, but it also has a dirt emptying system at the home base where it deposits the debris it removes from your floors. It needs to be emptied only about every 60 days.
Levoit Air Purifier: 15% off
It’s more important than ever to keep the air in your home clean. The Levoit Air Purifier works with H13 True HEPA filtration to remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, germs and more. It’s also quiet at 24dB, so you’ll barely notice when it’s doing its job.
Calphalon Cookware Set: 30% off
Have your pots and pans had better days? This set is well-stocked with the pieces you need to prepare your favorite recipes. It comes with 10 pieces, including a 3-quart sauce pan with cover and 8-quart stock pot with cover. They are constructed of stainless steel that’s easy to clean and cooks evenly while handling high temperatures.
Other top deals in this space
- Update your appliances with the Toshiba 6-in-1 Microwave and save 32%.
- A hand-held vacuum like the TaoHorse Cordless Vacuum is the tool you need for cleaning up small messes. It’s on sale for 26% off today.
- The Google Nest Smart Thermostat will help you save on your energy bills. At just $95.95, it will also save you 23% on your purchase if you buy today.
- Every homeowner needs a basic drill like this Cordless Power Drill by Avid Power that’s 33% off.
- This Hamilton Beach Electric Can Opener is highly rated and on sale for 40% off.
- This compact Antarctic Star Mini Fridge is perfect for apartments or dorms. It’s 23% off for a limited time.
- This GE Stainless Steel Toaster may be basic, but it gets the job done. It’s on sale for 20% off.
Lawn and garden
Lanniu Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set: 53% off
This set includes essential hand tools for working in the garden and comes with a pouch for keeping them organized. They’ll come in handy when planting season rolls around again.
Moon Lence Collapsible Utility Wagon: 70% off
Whether planting new grass, cultivating your garden or raking fall leaves, a garden cart is useful for numerous tasks on your property. This one is durable, roomy and collapsible, and it features wheels that are easy to maneuver over all types of terrain.
Snow Joe Cordless Snow Blower: 38% off
Snow will be falling before you know it, but removing it from your walkways and driveway doesn’t have to be a challenge. Invest in a snow blower now, and winter cleanup will be a snap.
KeShi Solar Star Lights: 46% off
Powered by the sun, these pretty star-shaped lights will illuminate your property with a soft, inviting glow. You get 100 per pack at an awesome price.
Godboat Tool Organizer: 47% off
If your garden tools are always a mess, a rack will keep them organized. The Godboat system holds numerous tools of various sizes so they’ll be ready to grab and use when you need them.
Other top deals in this space
- This Orientools Garden Rake is on sale for $27.19 and will help you keep your yard leaf-free this fall.
- The Mrliance Electric Power Washer is efficient and affordable and marked down by 11%.
- The Greenworks Brushless String Trimmer is easy to use to eliminate weeds. At a savings of 20%, it’s also easy to afford.
- Fall is a good time to purchase a patio furniture set like this OC 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Set that was $199.99 but is only $159.99 today.
- These Gerossi Premium Bypass Pruning Shears will help you get your shrubs in shape. They are 20% off during the sale.
Sports & Fitness Equipment
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: 15% off
A treadmill makes it easy to stay fit year-round. The NordicTrack offers multiple programs for a customized workout. And it folds for storage.
Fitbit Inspire 2: 24% off
When it comes to monitoring your fitness progress, a Fitbit is essential. This popular device tracks steps, heart rate, sleep patterns and more, all in a trim design that looks great on the wrist.
Yosuda Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike: 45% off
This exercise bike is suitable for small spaces, thanks to a compact design that doesn’t take up an extreme amount of space. It’s easy to adjust for a perfect fit.
Yes4All Adjustable Kettlebells: 18% off
Kettlebells are easy to use for a workout that includes beneficial strength training. This set includes one cast iron kettlebell with six different weighted plates.
Theragun Prime: 37% off
If you experience post-workout aches and pains, a Theragun device can help. It delivers targeted percussive therapy that’s proven to treat sore, stiff muscles. And it’s easy to operate.
Other top deals in this space
- These Reebok Women’s Classic Harman Run Sneakers are 31% off, and they’re suitable for active lifestyles.
- At a discount of 40%, it’s a good time to invest in this Vavosport Pulley System Home Gym.
- Marked down 22%, these moisture-wicking shirts are the perfect workout and training gear.
- The Niksa Foot Spa will help you ease your aching feet. It’s a bargain at just $50.39.
- This Adjustable Strength Training Weight Bench is a top pick and is discounted by 32%.
Health and beauty
Hum Daily Cleanse Herbal Supplements: 17% off
Stock up on these vitamin supplements today and save. They are made by a quality brand and are packed with nutrients to help meet your daily needs.
Baimei Gua Sha & Jade Roller Facial Set: 52% off
It’s easy to pamper yourself at home with this Gua Sha that many users say minimizes the appearance of sagging skin and fine lines. Results are possible when used just once per day.
Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Flat Iron: 55% off
It’s the combination of ionic and ceramic technology that produces smooth results when styling your hair with the Hot Tools Pro flat iron. It heats up in seconds to a maximum temperature of 455 degrees for quick styling and outstanding results.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: 30% off
Studies show that listening to relaxing music can help you de-stress. Bose noise-canceling headphones will help you achieve this goal by blocking outside noise while the soothing sounds fill your ears. They’re padded and adjustable for a comfortable fit.
23andMe DNA Test, Health + Ancestry Service: 50% off
An at-home DNA test can help you be proactive about your health. This one focuses on genetic profiles to determine which diseases and risks you may be predisposed to, so you can take control of your well-being.
