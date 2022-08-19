HP’s first desktop printer was the LaserJet, released in 1984. It sold for an eye-popping $3,500 and used some technology developed by Canon.

Which HP Envy printer is best?

You might be surprised to learn that printers are still a valuable gadget to have in your home. Even though most things have shifted to the paperless internet, many people still have a printer in a small home office.

Not all things can be paperless. There are times when you must print out an invitation, calendar or a spreadsheet. To decorate your home, you might also want to hang up some family photos — easily done with a photo printer.

But if you want a gadget that can handle images and text, the HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy an HP Envy printer

Document printing vs. photo printing

One of the most important considerations in choosing a printer comes down to what you’ll primarily use it for. There are certain printers that excel in photo reproduction, while others are better suited for office documents.

Laser printers use dry toner and electrostatically charged dots. Because of their high accuracy in producing text, they are best used as document printers. They can, however, print color images, but it’s not as high quality as inkjet printers.

Inkjet printers use liquid to produce the required image by spraying tiny drops of ink on the page. However, some HP printers use thermal inkjet technology, which applies a dry, wax-based pigment onto the page. The superior image quality and vibrant colors are best suited for printing photos or detailed graphics.

Multiple device connections

Printers no longer require a cable from the device to the computer. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections let you pair the gadget with multiple devices for quick printing. While you can still use a cable with your computer, Bluetooth enables the printing of photos and documents directly from mobile devices. There is no need to email the attachments to a computer first.

Consider an HP-plus subscription

It’s no secret that the price per gallon of printer ink makes it one of the most expensive liquids on the planet. So naturally, if you can save up to 50% on ink costs, it’s a good deal. In addition, an HP-plus subscription includes six months of automatic ordering when your ink gets low and it gets delivered at your door.

What to look for in a quality HP Envy printer

Automatic feeder tray

Nobody has time to manually put in every sheet of paper when scanning or copying. That’s why a good-quality HP Envy has an automatic document feeder tray at the top that does it for you. Just place your paper stack on the tray and watch it carefully load into the device, get scanned and pop out underneath.

Two-sided and borderless printing

A function that few users know is available is two-sided printing. This lets you half your paper consumption by printing two pages on both sides of one paper. Not only does it reduce waste, but it’s easier to handle fewer pages than a stack of one-sided papers.

Additional functions

Depending on the model, many Envy printers have additional functions that come in handy for a home office. Scanning photos or documents are made easy with a flatbed scanner, and you can quickly scan multiple documents with the automatic feeder. The same function lets you make document copies and some models let you fax, too.

How much you can expect to spend on an HP Envy printer

The average price of an HP Envy printer depends on the additional functions. An entry level monochrome printer costs $100-$150, while a wireless color printer costs $200-$400. The average price of ink also varies depending on the model. A black ink cartridge costs $15-$40, while the tri-color cartridges cost $25-$45.

HP Envy printer FAQ

What does “self-healing Wi-Fi” mean on an Envy printer?

A. Printers can be notoriously fickle with network connections. Many HP Envy printers have a feature called “self-healing” connections. This means that the printer can automatically detect and resolve connectivity issues without you having to intervene.

Does Envy Inspire work with Chromebooks?

A. Yes, it does and the HP Envy Inspire is actually the first printer certified as “Works With Chromebook.” This means the printer meets Chromebook’s compatibility standards so that you can easily connect to it and print without any hassles.

What’s the best HP Envy printer to buy?

Top HP Envy printer

HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer

What you need to know: This printer is an excellent choice if you need a multi-function gadget that can print, scan and copy with ease.

What you’ll love: Not only does it come with six months of Instant Ink through HP-plus, but it has a separate tray for photo paper. It can also automatically turn over pages for double-sided printing, connects to multiple devices and has a customizable touchscreen.

What you should consider: Some of the premium features on the HP Smart app are only available with a monthly HP-plus subscription.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Top HP Envy printer for the money

HP Envy 6055e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer

What you need to know: An affordable printer that is perfect for work documents and the occasional color presentation.

What you’ll love: Unlike most other printers, this one automatically goes into a single-cartridge mode when you run out of color ink. It can connect to devices through Bluetooth, USB and Wi-Fi, and can print 10 black-and-white pages per minute.

What you should consider: It comes with a free, six-month subscription to HP-plus, but you must manually cancel it to prevent being automatically billed for it.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Worth checking out

HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer

What you need to know: Printing from multiple devices including cloud services such as DropBox or Google Drive is only a button press away.

What you’ll love: It features a 35-page auto document feeder which makes scanning easier, is capable of automatic two-sided printing and has a contextual control panel that lights up when you need it. The inkjet printer can produce 10 black-and-white pages per minute and supports glossy photo paper in addition to regular paper and envelopes.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that it can be relatively complex to set up the printer and connect it to a Wi-Fi network.

Where to buy: Sold by HP and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.