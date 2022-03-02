Which Google Chromecast device is best?

To enjoy streaming services on your TV, you can simply use the built-in apps that come preinstalled. If that isn’t your chosen method, then you can fire up your favorite service through a gaming console.

But there is another solution if you have a TV that can’t connect to the internet. Media streaming devices work great for this purpose, as they connect directly to your screen through HDMI and are easily controlled. For something that is sleek and hidden away from view, you can’t go wrong with Google’s Chromecast device.

What to know before you buy a Google Chromecast device

Do you want a streaming stick or a box?

There are several varieties of streaming devices available, so it is important to consider what kind of device you are looking for. The Google Chromecast is compact and simply connects to the TV through an HDMI connection. Other devices are bulkier and could be difficult to hide from view.

Which streaming services do you want to access?

Keep in mind where your favorite shows and films are being streamed. While most streaming devices have access to the same services, it is still a good idea to see if your chosen platform is supported. Through the Google Chromecast device, you can access services such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Hulu and HBO Max.

Functionality

One of the most important things to consider before getting a Google Chromecast device is its functionality. By nature of its design, there is no menu or remote for accessing separate streaming services. Everything is controlled through your mobile device, and then the content appears on your TV.

What to look for in a quality Google Chromecast device

Google’s smart assistant

Not only do you get the ability to view all your streaming content on your TV, but you can also control smart devices through Google’s assistant. Through the Chromecast, you can ask Google a variety of questions, and the answers will be read out to you in no time. You can also use the assistant for reminders and alarms.

Streaming resolution

If you don’t have a smart TV, chances are good that your TV only has a maximum resolution of 1080p. That isn’t such a bad thing, as a good quality Chromecast device will be able to stream content in that resolution. The only downside to that is it can’t upscale content to 4K. But 1080p is good enough to see everything in clear high definition.

Compatible with mobile operating systems

The Chromecast is operated through a mobile phone, and you need to make sure that your current device is capable of connecting to the Chromecast. Luckily, a good quality Google Chromecast is compatible with a huge variety of iOS and Android devices. It can also be controlled through tablets or laptops.

How much you can expect to spend on a Google Chromecast device

Google Chromecast devices are rather affordable, and you would be able to get one for between $20 and $40. If you want to add some accessories, you should look at paying around $10 more.

Google Chromecast device FAQ

Does a Google Chromecast device work with mobile data?

A. Yes, it does. You don’t need a fiber Wi-Fi connection to view content, as it can stream using a mobile hotspot as well. Just keep in mind that you would need a second device to control the Chromecast, as you can’t host a hotspot and control it from the same device.

Does it need a dedicated power cable?

A. The Google Chromecast comes supplied with a power cable and a USB cable. If your TV doesn’t have a free USB port or one that doesn’t supply an electrical current, you’ll need to use the included power cable. Otherwise, it can draw power through the USB port.

What are the best Google Chromecast devices to buy?

Top Google Chromecast device

Google Chromecast 3rd Generation

What you need to know: The only device you need to stream your favorite content.

What you’ll love: The Google Chromecast comes packaged with everything you need to stream all your favorite video and audio content. The device plugs into your TV through the HDMI port, and a separate power cable is also provided. Streaming content in 1080p, you simply pair it with your mobile phone and cast whatever you want to watch through the Chromecast. There are more than 2,000 apps that are compatible with the Chromecast.

What you should consider: It’s easy to set up, but some users have said that casting content can be tricky.

Top Google Chromecast device for the money

Top Google Chromecast device for the money

Mission USB Power Cable

What you need to know: The easiest way to power your Chromecast.

What you’ll love: The Google Chromecast needs to be powered through the supplied cable, but if you don’t have a socket close enough, it will be a problem. The Mission USB power cable eliminated this problem by supplying power to the Chromecast through a free USB port.

What you should consider: Newer versions of the Chromecast come with a USB cable supplied for additional power.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Wasserstein Ethernet LAN Network Adapter

What you need to know: No Wi-Fi? No problem with this adapter.

What you’ll love: Just as the Chromecast needs additional power, it also needs an internet connection to work. But if you have no Wi-Fi and only have a LAN cable, this adapter is what you are going to need. The simple device has a USB connection on one end and a LAN cable port on the other. Plug the USB into the Chromecast and connect it to the LAN cable, and your Chromecast will have an instant and stable internet connection.

What you should consider: You can’t use this adapter and the additional USB power source at the same time.



