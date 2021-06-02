Best cheap headphones 2021

The sound quality of a pair of headphones is often tightly linked to its driver size. The larger the driver, the better audio quality the headphones will have.

What are the best cheap headphones for 2021?

Music is an excellent way to escape from the grind of everyday life, and a pair of quality headphones makes it all the more enjoyable. Unfortunately, good headphones often cost a sizable amount. Still, you’d be surprised at how many affordable, quality headphones there are to choose from.

When shopping for quality headphones, it’s essential to know whether you prefer over-the-ear or in-ear headphones and what additional features you’d like to have. After comparing our top picks, you’ll have no problem confidently choosing the correct pair.

What to consider before you buy a pair of headphones

Wireless headphones vs. wired headphones

Tangled headphone cords are a problem that most people have dealt with. It seems like it doesn’t matter how careful you are to wrap them or carefully place them in your pocket. Your headphone chord still somehow manages to get tangled.

Bluetooth headphones can produce the same audio quality as many wired headphones but without the hassle of a cord. Although Bluetooth headphones are convenient, they require charging before use, so you’ll want to make sure that you get a pair with decent battery life if you decide to go wireless.

In-ear vs. over-the-ear headphones

In-ear headphones, commonly referred to as earbuds, offer a great way to listen to your music while jogging, running, doing lawn work or even just hanging around your house. Although in-ear headphones often don’t offer the same noise-cancellation or bass-boosting features that over-the-ear headphones do, they’re capable of producing an impressively crisp sound.

Over-the-ear headphones are a favorite for music producers and audiophiles alike. Their high-powered sound capabilities bring out elements of songs you may have never noticed before. Some over-the-ear headphones can be uncomfortable if not adequately padded. If you decide to purchase over-the-ear headphones, make sure to get a pair with capable ear cushions.

What size driver do you want?

Although other factors go into a device’s sound quality, driver size is one of the most important. Many over-the-ear headphones have 20-40mm drivers that are capable of producing jaw-dropping sound. In-ear headphones often have 8-15mm drivers that are highly impressive, but not as much as their over-the-ear counterparts.

Which cheap headphones are best?

Best cheap Bluetooth headphones

COWIN E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These inexpensive headphones have ultrasoft ear pads that you can wear for hours without feeling discomfort. The 40mm drivers produce deep, clear bass tones. The E7’s noise-canceling capabilities are incredible, and the built-in microphone is great for hands-free calls.

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones

At $150, these aren’t the cheapest headphones. Still, these feature-packed headphones are a bargain compared to other options of the same quality. The AKG Y500 headphones are smart enough to automatically pause your song when you remove them. There is no need to switch your headphones between devices as this convenient option lets you connect up to two devices and switch between them at the click of a button.

Ausdom ANC8 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The competent noise cancellation tech in the ANC8 headphones does an excellent job blocking outside distractions. You can connect this option to your devices with either Bluetooth or a wired connection, and the battery life can last up to a whopping 30 hours.

Mpow Bluetooth Over-the-Ear Headphones

These flexible headphones offer one-touch calling, 40mm drivers for crystal-clear sound and Bluetooth capabilities. The Mpow headphones can connect to your device via an auxiliary cord if you’d prefer. After charging the device for as little as 10 minutes, you’ll be able to use them for up to two hours.

Other cheap wireless headphones to consider

Samsung AKG N200 Wireless Headphones

Much like the AKG Y500s, these in-ear headphones will set you back $150, but, relative to headphones of the same quality, the N200s are a bargain. The crystal-clear audio and eight-hour battery life ensure you can go all day on the same charge. The earphones fit snuggly but comfortably, making them perfect for a trip to the gym or jog around the block.

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

At $100, these are a bit more expensive than some other in-ear headphones, but the audio quality and added convenience of the wireless design make them well worth the money. The capable JBL Tunes have an impressive 25 hours of battery life and 12mm drivers that produce stunning sound.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These wireless, over-the-ear headphones are incredibly comfortable and boast 40mm dynamic drivers for exquisite sounding audio.

Other cheap headphones to consider

Edifier Audiophile Over-the-Ear Headphones

Although these headphones don’t have active noise-cancellation features, they do a surprisingly good job at blocking outside noise. The soft leather earmuffs and sleek steel frame are both durable and eye-catching.

Symphonized Wraith 2.0 Premium Genuine Wood Headphones

The unique wooden design makes these headphones stand out. Despite the classic design, the acoustics and bass tones are comparable to a quality pair of modern headphones.

Sony EX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones

If you’re looking for something that gets the job done for less than $20, the EX14APs are a perfect choice. The 9mm drivers produce a surprisingly high-quality sound. These headphones are also compatible with the Sony Smart Key app that allows you to control them from the convenience of your smartphone.

Samsung EO-EG920LLEGUS Active In-Ear Headphones

These comfortable in-ear headphones come with four interchangeable gel tips. The rubber wings on the earphones help them stay securely in your ear without added discomfort. The 12mm drivers in these earphones produce high-quality audio.

KZ SZN Pro Dynamic Hybrid Dual-Driver Headphones

These stylish in-ear headphones can detach from their auxiliary cord for easy untangling. The acoustic adjustment features allow for crisp, clear sound.

