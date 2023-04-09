It’s amazing to think that in two short decades, we have gone from having a device that only makes phone calls and sends text messages, to highly-advanced gadgets that keep a copy of our digital life.

All our virtual information is safeguarded in these pocket computers, and that includes our favorite albums and artists. Never before has it been so easy to listen to music, and all you need is a pair of headphones.

Wired versions don’t need charging, but the cables can get in the way. The best tangle-free solution is Bluetooth earbuds, and if they can power the soundtrack to your life throughout the day, it’s even better.

In this article:

It’s not just about the battery

Bluetooth earbuds use wireless technology to connect to any compatible device. This means you can listen to music or podcasts from your phone, home theater system or streaming device.

But unlike wired earbuds, these need a power source to continue working. The more sophisticated the technology inside the earbuds, the faster the internal battery drains.

This leaves many music lovers with no way of enjoying their entertainment when the batteries run out. However, there are earbuds that can keep going for more than 24 hours. There is a caveat though, as the earbuds themselves don’t have a large enough battery for that.

In most cases, earbuds with impressive playtimes come with a charging case that extends their life. Once the power levels start to dip, you simply place them in the carry case and close the lid. This triggers the recharging mechanic and it should only take a few minutes before they are ready to go again.

But great earbuds that can last all day aren’t just about the battery. There are several aspects that you must consider to maximize your enjoyment. For example, if you listen to music in a noisy environment, you might want to consider earbuds with active noise cancelation.

If the audio quality matters to you, then you should invest in earbuds that use Dolby Digital, spatial audio or adaptive sound to automatically equalize the volume and frequencies based on what you are listening to.

Best Bluetooth earbuds that last through the day

Jabra Elite 3 In-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

These earbuds are perfect for long days of training or commuting through the city. In addition to the seven hours of listening time, the carry case provides another 28 hours. They are powered by 6-millimeter speakers and use four microphones for active noise cancelation. Taking phone calls is a breeze, too, as they have digital signal processing and beam-forming technology.

Beats Fit Pro

These tiny earbuds boast six hours of listening, but you can get another 24 hours from charging them in the carry case. Compatible with Android and iPhones, they use Beats’ custom acoustic platform to deliver powerful, balanced sound with Spatial Audio. They have active noise-cancellation, transparency mode and adaptive EQ mode.

Status Between Pro True Wireless Earbuds

With four built-in microphones for active noise cancellation, these earbuds are perfect for noisy environments. The sophisticated triple drivers (two balanced armature drivers and one dynamic driver) in each earbud delivers exceptional sound quality. They have a battery life of 12 hours and the charging case gives you 36 hours more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple’s earbuds give you six hours of listening time, and the handy carry case provides you with up to 30 hours more. They use ANC to eliminate background noise while letting you hear what’s happening around you with adaptive transparency. It also features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and comes with three tip sizes.

TOZO A3 Wireless Earbuds

Using Bluetooth 5.3 as the connection method, these comfortable earbuds last for about five hours. However, the charging case lets them keep going for up to 22 hours. The case is also fast-charging, meaning you can get almost two hours of playtime from a 10-minute recharge.

Anker Soundcore Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Earbuds

These earbuds are packed with technology such as active noise-cancellation through four microphones and an artificial intelligence algorithm. But even so, they won’t easily fall on you as they last for nine hours and an additional 36 hours from the charging case.

Bose Sport Earbuds

These are the perfect earbuds for you if you feel like just one more lap around the track or one more set of reps at the gym. Sweat-resistant and comfortable, these earbuds will play your favorite tunes for five hours, but you get an additional 15 hours with the charging case.

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Canceling Earbuds

These earbuds have 10-millimeter audio drivers and eliminate external sounds through a two-microphone active noise-cancellation system. They are incredibly comfortable as the stem sits flush against your ear and come with different tip sizes. They have a battery life of 10 hours, but the charging case gives you 30 hours more.

iWALK Amour Wireless Earbuds

If you have small ears, then these earbuds are for you, as they weigh less than a coin and are incredibly comfortable. They have powerful 14.2mm drivers for clear audio, and they last up to five hours. The included charging case gives you an additional 15 hours of playtime, which is enough to go for the whole day.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google’s wireless earbuds give you about 24 hours of battery life from the charging case, but each earbud will last for about five hours. They have passive noise-cancellation, come with three different tip sizes and can automatically increase the volume when the environment is noisy.

